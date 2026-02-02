New Robert Half research shows skills-based hiring is on the rise as gaps become more apparent

TORONTO, Feb 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Businesses are entering 2026 facing widening skills gaps and increasing hiring complexity, according to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. Of the 1,500 hiring managers surveyed, nearly six in 10 (57%) report having skills gaps in their department, and 58 per cent say the gap is more noticeable than it was one year ago. In addition, only five per cent say they have the necessary skills and headcount to complete high-priority projects.

Skills gaps are widespread

Hiring plans by company size (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada Inc.)

Only a small percentage of managers across several professional fields report having all the talent they need to complete priority projects:

Legal – <1%

Marketing and creative – 2%

Technology – 5%

Human resources – 5%

Administrative and customer support – 8%

Finance and accounting – 9%

Top skills gap areas

Finance and accounting Technology Marketing and creative Legal Administrative and customer support HR Financial planning and analysis AI and machine learning SEO and paid search Legal technology (AI tools) Problem solving and critical thinking AI literacy Technology and automation IT governance and compliance AI and ML applications Legal operations and workflows Quality assurance Soft skills and leadership Data analytics IT operations and infrastructure support Marketing automation Legal research and analysis Customer service and relationship management Learning and development

"As the gap between available skills and business needs continues to widen, many organizations are responding proactively," said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada. "Companies are increasingly dependent on specialized expertise to deliver results, yet the hiring landscape has become far more complex, especially with the rapid adoption of AI. Blending full‑time hiring with contract support enables companies to address urgent skills shortages, stay adaptable, and maintain momentum on high‑priority projects in a labour market that's evolving faster than ever."

Demand for specialized talent is on the rise

Despite ongoing skills gaps, nearly 8 in 10 (79%) managers are confident in their business outlook for the first half of 2026. In addition to the 55 per cent of hiring managers who plan to add permanent employees, half also expect to bring on more contract talent to address immediate skills gaps and maintain flexibility during the first half of the year.



First Half 2024 First Half 2025 First Half 2026 Increasing/Adding new positions 54 % 46 % 55 %

GenAI is making hiring more complex

While hiring plans are strong, the process itself is becoming more difficult. 53 per cent of managers say that finding skilled talent has become more challenging in the last year, with AI contributing to the problem. According to the research, 64 per cent also report challenges identifying the right talent due to the influx of AI-generated applications.

As generative AI tools enable candidates to produce highly polished resumes, applications and work samples, employers are spending more time validating qualifications and job readiness, adding friction to the hiring process and increasing the risk of misalignment.

About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November 2025. The survey contains responses from 1,500 hiring managers in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and HR across Canada.

