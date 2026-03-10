New survey: 61 per cent of HR leaders report AI-generated applications are slowing hiring

89 per cent of HR teams report heavier workloads as AI-tailored applications increase

64 per cent of hiring managers say AI-enhanced resumes make skills harder to verify

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As artificial intelligence reshapes hiring, organizations are finding it more difficult -- and time-consuming -- to identify qualified talent. A survey from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half found that 61 per cent of Canadian HR leaders say reviewing AI-generated applications has slowed the hiring process.

AI adds complexity to hiring

According to the research, 64 per cent of hiring managers say the increased volume and authenticity concerns of AI-generated resumes are creating notable challenges for their organization. In many cases, generative AI tools are fabricating or embellishing work history and skills, making it harder for employers to distinguish authentic experience from AI-generated content.

Human resources departments are feeling the greatest impact, with nearly 9 in 10 HR managers reporting heavier workloads. To validate candidates, many organizations have added steps that can further extend hiring timelines, including:

Spending more time reviewing applications (43%)

Increasing the number of interviews per candidate (42%)

Updating job descriptions to discourage generic responses (39%)

"AI is influencing nearly every part of the hiring process," said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada. "At the same time, the rise in unverified or automated applications is making it harder for employers to move efficiently through candidate pools and verify candidate authenticity."

How can companies cut through the AI noise?

As organizations look for ways to maintain hiring speed and accuracy, many hiring managers are turning to external partners. Sixty-three per cent say they are using staffing firms for hiring support to help navigate AI-related hiring challenges specifically, and 86 per cent report that those partners have been effective in addressing these challenges, primarily by:

Leveraging advanced tools to help verify candidate materials

Conducting targeted skills assessments

Delivering pre-evaluated, specialized talent quickly for high-priority roles

In addition, staffing firms like Robert Half provide talent with proven skills and experiences based on proprietary candidate performance data from prior engagements. This provides employers with even greater confidence in candidate quality.

Vasilopoulos adds: "This research reinforces that technology works best when paired with human judgment, which remains essential for evaluating talent and keeping hiring decisions timely and on track."

FAQ:

Why is AI making the hiring process longer for employers?

AI-generated resumes and increased applicant volume enabled by AI are creating more work for hiring managers. Hiring teams are spending more time verifying skills, assessing authenticity and evaluating unqualified applicants.

Are AI-generated resumes always inaccurate or misleading?

Not all AI-generated applications are inaccurate or misleading. Many candidates use AI responsibly to improve clarity or grammar. The challenge for employers is the volume of unverified applications and the difficulty distinguishing authentic experiences from AI-fabricated content.

How can staffing firms help employers navigate AI-driven hiring challenges?

Staffing firms can help streamline candidate evaluations, reduce hiring risk and verify candidate authenticity through proprietary performance data and candidate validation processes.

About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November 2025. The survey contains responses from 1,500 hiring managers across Canada, in the professional fields of finance and accounting, technology and IT, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support and HR.

