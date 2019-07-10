Survey: Nearly 7 in 10 Managers in Canada Consider Consistent Temp Work Comparable To Full-Time Job When Assessing Applicants

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Temporary work is gaining an equal footing with traditional, full-time employment when it comes to job qualifications, suggests new research from staffing firm Accountemps. Sixty-nine per cent of Canadian senior managers from across a variety of industries reported they consider a long period of consistent temporary work comparable to full-time when evaluating job candidates.

Over half (54 per cent) of employers surveyed also said they are more open to hiring interim workers to fill gaps while looking for a full-time employee than they were two years ago. Results show firms with between 500 and 999 employees are most open to bringing on temporary staff during full-time hiring searches.

"More companies are recognizing that temporary work can provide experiences and qualifications just as valuable on a candidate's resume as full-time experience, particularly through exposure to a variety of industries, projects and skillsets," said Koula Vasilopoulos, district president for Accountemps, a division of Robert Half. "Organizations and workers alike may benefit from a temporary-to-hire arrangement, where interim professionals are considered for full-time employment after starting in a short-term role. This hiring strategy can allow both managers and candidates to better gauge their fit for the position and corporate culture before joining permanently."

Vasilopoulos added that interim work can be a valuable option for job seekers looking to accelerate or change careers. "Recent graduates or professionals who are looking for new opportunities and need to gain experience should consider temporary assignments to help build up their resume and hone their skills."

