Survey finds that the majority of Canadian women are interested in starting a side hustle

Women aged 18-34 are considering side hustles as an alternative income stream, hoping to find new ways to save for major life events including:

Early retirement (30 per cent);



Making a down payment on a home (36 per cent); and



Growing overall savings for future needs and plans (70 per cent).

More than one (1) in three (3) women (39 per cent) indicated that start-up capital is a barrier to pursuing a side hustle, which increased to nearly 50 per cent (46 per cent) among those aged 18 to 34.

This International Women's Day (Tuesday, March 8th), Simplii will bring together a panel of barrier-breaking Canadian women who have launched successful businesses, to offer their advice to those looking to start side hustles of their own. Members of the public are invited to attend the virtual panel by registering for tickets at https://bit.ly/SimpliiSideHustle.

"At Simplii we know that making digital banking convenient and accessible to Canadian women supports financial independence and empowerment," said Rohini Dhowan, Senior Director, Deposits and Investing, Simplii Financial. "This is why as we approach International Women's Day (IWD), we want to provide a forum for women, no matter where they are on their financial or side hustle journeys, to learn from one another. By starting with the basics, like Simplii's no-fee chequing account, which eliminates the stress of maintaining a minimum balance, and a high-interest savings account, to encourage everyday savings habits, you can slowly build to your dream," said Dhowan.

The #SimpliiSideHustle panel, featuring Canadian entrepreneurs Abby Albino, Avery Francis, and Zehra Allibhai, will share the challenges they faced in starting their sneaker, consulting and fitness businesses, respectively. They'll also share how they've challenged gender stereotypes that disempower women, to support a more equitable future.

"We were tired of seeing a lack of representation for women in sneaker culture along with the stereotype of what it means to be a professional within the sports industry - so my business partner and I broke the bias and decided to open our own sneaker store for women by women," said Abby Albino co-founder of sneaker boutique Makeway. "It's an unconventional idea to open a standalone store in the middle of a global pandemic, but we believed in it and knew that ultimately there was no "right time" to take the leap. To be honest, I've never been great with money, but I learned that small lifestyle changes and finding simple digital solutions allowed me to save and better manage my money, ultimately making it possible for me to open my shop," said Albino.

The virtual panel, hosted by Simplii Financial, will be on Tuesday March 8th, 2022 at 2:00pm EST. A series of social media videos, profiling Abby, as well as with her fellow panelists' side hustle journeys will be shared on their corresponding social channels prior to the virtual event on March 8th.

For more details and to register for tickets visit: https://bit.ly/SimpliiSideHustle

About Simplii Financial

Simplii Financial is committed to delivering simple, straightforward banking. With a fully mobile experience, nearly 1.8 million clients enjoy no-fee daily banking with no minimum balance and high interest savings rates In the 2021 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence study, Simplii was an winner in the Online and Mobile Banking Excellence, Recommend to Family and Friends and the Value for Money award categories, in Canada. Simplii delivers a simple and easy way to bank with 24/7 access to online, mobile and telephone banking as well as access to one of the largest national ATM networks through CIBC. For more information about Simplii Financial please visit www.simplii.com or by following on Twitter @SimpliiFin, Instagram @SimpliiFin or on Facebook. For further information: Davina Ramnarine [email protected] or 416-309-7956.

About Abby Albino ( @abbyalbino ):

Abby Albino is the co-founder of sneaker boutique Makeway, and Filipino-Canadian non-profit organization, Rise Tribe. Between these two endeavours and her full-time role as Director of Brand and Partnerships for Canada Basketball, Abby uses her platform to elevate her community as well as sneaker and sports culture in Canada.

About Avery Francis ( @averyfrancis ):

Avery Francis is an entrepreneur and founder of Build with Bloom - a Black-owned HR + DEI Design Consultancy. As a champion for diversity, inclusiveness and belonging she helps leading start-ups navigate the world of talent acquisition. She is also the founder of Bridge School as well as DITTO (Diversity and Inclusion Talks TO).

About Zehra Allibhai ( @zallibhai ):

Founder of The Fitnest, Kinesiologist and award winning Fitness Trainer. Shares her passion for health and fitness with thousands of women around the world through her fitness programs and equipment.

About Angus Reid Forum surveys:

The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. This survey was conducted from February 4th to February 6th, 2022 among a representative sample of 776 online Canadian women aged 18 and older who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The sample was balanced and weighted on age, region and education. For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was offered in English and French. The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

