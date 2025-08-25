New route is airline's 15th destination in Mexico, reinforcing position as Canada's leading carrier to the country

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today added Puerto Escondido to its route map for the first time, providing convenient seasonal access for travellers between Calgary and the beautiful Pacific coast surf town in Oaxaca, Mexico. Beginning December 12, 2025, the route will operate once per week throughout the winter travel season.

"Delivering this hidden gem to WestJet's network is another way we're fulfilling our promise to give Canadians more unforgettable and affordable getaways," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "For those looking to trade snow for sunshine, Puerto Escondido offers the perfect escape; a vibrant blend of beautiful beaches, authentic Mexican flavors, world-class surfing and the warm, festive spirit that makes Mexico so special."

Route Frequency Start date Departure Arrival Calgary – Puerto Escondido Weekly December 12 8:55 15:44 Puerto Escondido – Calgary Weekly December 12 16:45 21:46

Following the start of Daylight Savings time, Calgary departure and arrival times will be one hour earlier.

With the addition of Puerto Escondido, WestJet will operate 15 non-stop routes between Calgary and Mexico this winter, underscoring the airline's commitment to remaining Canada's leading air service provider to Mexico. Earlier this year, WestJet welcomed three new Mexican destinations from Calgary including Guadalajara, Tepic (Riviera Nayarit) and Cozumel. Additionally, WestJet announced and extended non-stop service between Calgary and Mexico City to a year-round cadence.

Driven by rapid growth, WestJet will deliver its most robust schedule to Mexico ever, increasing sun destination seat capacity by 8 per cent compared to last winter. Guests can choose from more affordable, flexible travel options than ever before, whether flying through WestJet or booking a vacation package with Sunwing Vacations or WestJet Vacations.

For more information on WestJet's expanded winter schedule to Mexico, visit WestJet.com.

Additional quotes

"Over the past three years, we have worked tirelessly with WestJet through numerous meetings and presentations to showcase Puerto Escondido as the extraordinary destination it is. We are confident that this new route from Calgary will be a great success, thanks to the strong demand this airport already has from the Canadian market. With this launch, Puerto Escondido further strengthens its international connectivity with Canada, opening new opportunities for travelers to discover its unique charm," stated Javier Garcia Bejos, CEO of Aeropuertos Mexicanos (AME).

"Demand for meaningful travel is growing, and we're proud to work with WestJet to continue meeting it," said Balázs Bogáts, Chief Commercial Officer at Calgary Airports. "The addition of a route to Puerto Escondido brings more warmth and wonder to our winter offerings, giving travellers direct access to an energetic and culturally rich coastal town."

