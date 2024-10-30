Supriya James, Senior Vice President, named one of Canada's 100 most powerful women

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - CWB is thrilled to congratulate Supriya James, Senior Vice President, Human Resources for receiving the honour of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner. Selected by WXN's Global Alliance for Inclusive Leadership, the 2024 award recognizes 103 bold women for their leadership and groundbreaking achievements that have meaningfully transformed their industries, companies, communities and country.

"Supriya has played an integral role in crafting CWB's award winning culture, talent strategy and employee experience," says Kelly Blackett, CWB's Chief People and Culture Officer. "She has an outstanding ability to develop and execute people strategies that power outstanding client outcomes, and her talent for coaching leaders at all levels has helped many reach their best potential and purpose. Through her significant Board roles, Supriya invests in building programs that drive positive outcomes for equity deserving groups across Alberta. For her deep commitment to CWB's values and dedication to lifting the community around her through profound generosity, she's beyond deserving of this award."

CWB is proud to have six of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award recipients among its past and present leadership team and Board of Directors. Kelly Blackett was most recently named in 2020, following Sarah Morgan-Silvester, CWB director in 2018, Carolyn Graham, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, in 2017 and directors Linda Hohol (2007) and Margaret (Peggy) Mulligan (2003, 2004).

Find the full list of winners here.

About WXN:

WXN (Women's Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nationwide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

