Canadian Western Bank Announces the Termination of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) ("CWB") today announced that it has determined to terminate its dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") effective immediately, pursuant to and in accordance with the terms of the DRIP, in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of CWB by National Bank of Canada. The plan agent under the DRIP, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, will send to each participant (or to his or her nominee, as applicable) a DRS Advice for whole CWB common shares held for such participant's account under the DRIP and a cheque in payment for any remaining fractions of CWB common shares in such participant's account. All whole CWB common shares held on behalf of participants under the DRIP will be entitled to NBC common shares in accordance with the Transaction exchange ratio upon closing of the Transaction. Participants who submit a valid letter of transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc. for their CWB common shares will also receive any NBC common shares they are entitled to in connection with their CWB common shares held under the DRIP. Participants seeking further information with respect to their entitlements under the DRIP may contact the plan agent under the DRIP, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (1-800-564-6253).

