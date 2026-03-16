OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Supreme Court of Canada released its 2025 Year in Review, a special edition in honour of the Court's 150th anniversary.

This commemorative publication highlights how, in 2025, the Court continued to shape Canada's legal landscape. Alongside the Court's notable decisions from the past year and a statistics section with data on leave applications filed, appeals heard and judgments rendered, the Year in Review also describes the events and initiatives that marked this important milestone anniversary in the Court's 150 year history.

"The Supreme Court's 150th anniversary offered an opportunity to reflect on the institution's history since its creation in 1875, and on the essential role it continues to play in our democracy," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "The commemorative activities organized for this occasion also allowed Canadians to learn more about the work of the Court."

As the Supreme Court reflects on 150 years of service, the 2025 Year in Review situates the Court's recent work in the context of its ongoing responsibility to serve Canadians and uphold public confidence in the administration of justice. "Each case that comes before the Court carries real consequences for individuals and for society as a whole. Our responsibility is to decide these cases independently and impartially, guided by the Constitution and the rule of law," Chief Justice Wagner added.

The 2025 Year in Review is available on the Supreme Court of Canada's website.

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About the Supreme Court of Canada

Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal. As the highest court in the land, it has final jurisdiction over disputes in every area of the law. Since its inception, the Court has played a crucial role in shaping Canada's legal landscape, providing the foundation for a strong and secure democratic country founded on the rule of law. The nine judges hear and decide cases in both English and French on legal issues that are important to the public and help develop Canadian law. The Court is also bijural, which means it applies the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions.

SOURCE Supreme Court of Canada

For further information, please contact: Daniel Byma, Executive Legal Officer and Chief of Staff, Chambers of the Chief Justice of Canada, 613-996-9296, [email protected]