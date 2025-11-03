OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Justice Richard Wagner, along with Justices Malcolm Rowe and Michelle O'Bonsawin, will visit Thunder Bay, Ontario, on November 17 and 18, 2025, as part of the Supreme Court of Canada's 150th anniversary commemorations. The visit marks the fifth and final stop in a series of visits that has allowed the Court to engage directly with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Students, members of the public, the media and the legal community are all invited to participate in the events planned during the visit.

"Each visit across the country has strengthened our connection with Canadians and deepened our appreciation of the diverse realities that shape our society. The Court's 150th anniversary is not just a milestone. It is a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to justice and the rule of law," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "As we conclude this national journey in Thunder Bay, we celebrate the essential place of the Supreme Court in our democracy and the trust that binds the Court to the public it serves."

This visit is made possible through the support of a local organizing committee, bringing together members of the judiciary, the bar, and academia, under the leadership of the Honourable Michael Tulloch, Chief Justice of Ontario.

"We are honoured to welcome the Supreme Court of Canada to Thunder Bay and witness its efforts to foster open dialogue, trust and confidence in our justice system," said Chief Justice Tulloch. "The Supreme Court's visit to Northwest Ontario is a reminder that justice is not confined to Ottawa; it belongs to all Canadians."

This visit is made possible through the support of all Ontario's courts, as well as numerous individuals and organizations, including the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University, the Thunder Bay Law Association, the Ontario Bar Association and the Law Society of Ontario.

Members of the Court have already had very productive visits to Victoria, BC in February, Moncton, NB in March, Yellowknife, NT in September, and Sherbrooke, QC in October. The Court has other events planned throughout 2025 to commemorate its 150th anniversary, for which information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Itinerary Overview

Please note that the itinerary is subject to change. Events that are open to the public/media are indicated as such. Additional information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Day One (Monday, November 17, 2025)

At 8 a.m., the visiting members of the Supreme Court of Canada and the Chief Justice of Ontario, the Honourable Michael Tulloch, will take part in a media availability at Delta Hotel in Thunder Bay. Preregistration is required; journalists may contact [email protected] to register.

to register. At 9:30 a.m., judges will take part in a special public forum Beyond the bench: a dialogue with Judges of the Supreme Court of Canada . It is a free, town-hall style event where judges will answer questions from the public on a wide variety of topics. The event will begin with a welcoming ceremony with Indigenous leaders. Members of the public can attend in person or virtually. Reserve your seat and submit your questions by sending an email to [email protected] .

. It is a free, town-hall style event where judges will answer questions from the public on a wide variety of topics. The event will begin with a welcoming ceremony with Indigenous leaders. Members of the public can attend in person or virtually. Reserve your seat and submit your questions by sending an email to . Judges will interact with secondary school students and answer their questions on our justice system.

Judges will take part in discussions with representatives of the local judicial community.

Day Two (Tuesday, November 18, 2025)

Judges will visit the Kinna-aweya Legal Aid Clinic.

Judges will meet with students and faculty members at the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University.

Judges will meet with members of the local legal community.

For more information about the visit and related activities, please visit https://www.scc-csc.ca/150/thunder-bay-eng.html.

About the Supreme Court of Canada

Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal. As the highest court in the land, it has final jurisdiction over disputes in every area of the law. Since its inception, the Court has played a crucial role in shaping Canada's legal landscape, providing the foundation for a strong and secure democratic country founded on the rule of law. The nine judges hear and decide cases in both English and French on legal issues that are important to the public and help develop Canadian law. The Court is also bijural, which means it applies the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions.

