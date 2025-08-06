OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Justice Richard Wagner, along with Justices Nicholas Kasirer and Michelle O'Bonsawin, will visit Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, on September 14 and 15, 2025, as part of the Supreme Court of Canada's 150th anniversary commemorations. The visit continues the Court's commitment to engaging directly with Canadians and fostering a greater understanding of its role in our democracy.

The two-day visit will welcome participation from students, the public, the media, and the legal community alike.

"Visiting Yellowknife is a meaningful opportunity to learn from the people, cultures, and traditions of the North," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "As we commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Court, my colleagues and I are committed to listening, building relationships and ensuring that justice reflects the diversity of all the communities we serve."

The visit has been organized through the support of a local organizing committee, representing the judiciary, the bar, and academia, under the leadership of the Honourable Shannon Smallwood, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories.

"We are honoured to welcome judges of the Supreme Court of Canada to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories," said Chief Justice Smallwood. "Their visit will allow northerners to engage with judges on Canada's highest court and help foster an understanding of the justice system and of the diverse people, cultures and traditions that embody the North."

The Supreme Court is also grateful for the support of the Honourable Ritu Khullar, Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for the Northwest Territories, in planning this visit.

"The Supreme Court of Canada's presence in the Northwest Territories is an historic and significant event in the Territory's rich history," said Chief Justice Khullar. "This visit reflects the Supreme Court's profound respect for and continuing engagement with the Courts, the Bar, and the communities in the North. We all share a common objective: to ensure fair and equal justice for all peoples in this country."

This visit would not be possible without the collaboration of numerous individuals and organizations, including the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories, the Territorial Court of the Northwest Territories, the Northwest Territories branch of the Canadian Bar Association, and the Law Society of the Northwest Territories.

The Yellowknife visit represents the third in a series of five visits by members of the Supreme Court of Canada to communities across the country throughout 2025. Members of the Court have had very productive visits to Victoria, BC in February and Moncton, NB in March. Following Yellowknife, they will visit Sherbrooke, QC (Oct. 21-23) and Thunder Bay, ON (Nov. 17-18). The Court has other events planned throughout 2025 to commemorate its 150th anniversary, for which information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Itinerary Overview

Please note that the itinerary is subject to change. Events that are open to the public/media are indicated as such. Additional information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Day One (Sunday, September 14, 2025)

At 8 a.m. MDT , the visiting members of the Supreme Court of Canada will take part in a media availability at the Explorer Hotel. Preregistration is required; journalists may contact [email protected] to register.

, the visiting members of the Supreme Court of will take part in a media availability at the Explorer Hotel. Preregistration is required; journalists may contact to register. At 10 a.m. MDT , judges will take part in a special public forum Beyond the bench: a dialogue with Judges of the Supreme Court of Canada . It is a free, town-hall style event where judges will answer questions from the public on a wide variety of topics. Reserve your seat and submit your questions by sending an email to [email protected] .

, judges will take part in a special public forum . It is a free, town-hall style event where judges will answer questions from the public on a wide variety of topics. Reserve your seat and submit your questions by sending an email to . Judges will visit with Elders at the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation Camp.

Judges will participate in an event with members of the local legal community.

Day Two (Monday, September 15, 2025)

Judges will meet with employees of specialized courts.

Judges will interact with secondary school students and answer their questions on our justice system.

Judges will visit with students and members of the debating club at the local Courthouse.

Judges will meet with lawyers recently called to the bar.

For more information about the visit and related activities, please visit https://www.scc-csc.ca/150/yellowknife_eng.html.

About the Supreme Court of Canada

Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal. As the highest court in the land, it has final jurisdiction over disputes in every area of the law. Since its inception, the Court has played a crucial role in shaping Canada's legal landscape, providing the foundation for a strong and secure democratic country founded on the rule of law. The nine judges hear and decide cases in both English and French on legal issues that are important to the public and help develop Canadian law. The Court is also bijural, which means it applies the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions.

