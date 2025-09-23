OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Justice Richard Wagner, along with Justices Mahmud Jamal and Mary T. Moreau, will visit Sherbrooke, Quebec, on October 21, 22 and 23, 2025, as part of the Supreme Court of Canada's 150th anniversary commemorations. The visit continues the Court's commitment to engaging directly with Canadians and fostering a greater understanding of its role in our democracy.

Students, the public, the media and the legal community are all invited to take part.

150th anniversary logo of the Supreme Court of Canada (CNW Group/Supreme Court of Canada)

"As we commemorate the Court's 150th anniversary, my colleagues and I felt it was important to meet directly with citizens to help demystify the Court's work while also gaining a deeper understanding of the communities we serve," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "We look forward to our visit to Sherbrooke and to highlighting the essential role the Court plays in our democracy."

This visit is made possible through the support of a local organizing committee, representing the judiciary, the bar, and academia, under the leadership of the Honourable Manon Savard, Chief Justice of Quebec.

"The Supreme Court's presence in Sherbrooke is a meaningful occasion for both the legal community and the people of the region," said Chief Justice Savard. "This visit underscores the importance of ongoing dialogue between judicial institutions and citizens, helping to deepen understanding of our justice system and reinforce confidence in it."

This visit is made possible through the support of all Quebec's Courts, as well as numerous individuals and organizations, including the Faculty of Law at the University of Sherbrooke, Bishop's University and Barreau de Saint-François.

The Sherbrooke visit represents the fourth in a series of five visits by members of the Supreme Court of Canada to communities across the country throughout 2025. Members of the Court have had very productive visits to Victoria, BC in February, Moncton, NB in March, and Yellowknife, NT in September. Following Sherbrooke, they will visit Thunder Bay, ON on November 17-18. The Court has other events planned throughout 2025 to commemorate its 150th anniversary, for which information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Itinerary Overview

Please note that the itinerary is subject to change. Events that are open to the public/media are indicated as such. Additional information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Day One (Tuesday, October 21, 2025)

At 12:30 p.m. , the visiting members of the Supreme Court of Canada and the Chief Justice of Quebec , the Honourable Manon Savard, will take part in a media availability at OTL Gouverneur Sherbrooke. Preregistration is required; journalists may contact [email protected] to register.

, the visiting members of the Supreme Court of and the Chief Justice of , the Honourable Manon Savard, will take part in a media availability at OTL Gouverneur Sherbrooke. Preregistration is required; journalists may contact to register. Judges will meet with students and faculty members at the Faculty of Law at the Université de Sherbrooke .

. Judges will meet with members of the local legal community.

Day Two (Wednesday, October 22, 2025)

Judges will visit the legal clinic and meet with the students and the administration of the École du Barreau.

Judges will take part in discussions with members of the local judicial community.

Judges will meet with elected Chief and Councillors of the Odanak Abenaki.

At 5 p.m. , judges will take part in a special public forum Beyond the bench: a dialogue with Judges of the Supreme Court of Canada . It is a free, town-hall style event where judges will answer questions from the public on a wide variety of topics. Reserve your seat on the Centennial Theatre website. Questions may be submitted in advance to [email protected] .

Day Three (Thursday, October 23, 2025)

Judges will interact with students from local schools and answer their questions on our justice system.

Judges will also visit with community organizations at Sherbrooke City Hall

For more information about the visit and related activities, please visit https://www.scc-csc.ca/150/sherbrooke-eng.html.

About the Supreme Court of Canada

Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal. As the highest court in the land, it has final jurisdiction over disputes in every area of the law. Since its inception, the Court has played a crucial role in shaping Canada's legal landscape, providing the foundation for a strong and secure democratic country founded on the rule of law. The nine judges hear and decide cases in both English and French on legal issues that are important to the public and help develop Canadian law. The Court is also bijural, which means it applies the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions.

Media Contact: Daniel Byma, Executive Legal Officer and Chief of Staff, Chambers of the Chief Justice of Canada, 613-996-9296, [email protected]