SWIFT CURRENT, SK, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced a joint investment of $1 million to build four new affordable housing units in Swift Current for individuals with brain injuries and seniors experiencing homelessness. The funding is delivered through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

The development consists of two accessible one-bedroom homes and two bachelor suites, operated by Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing (PPIH). These units provide access to safe and affordable housing and support the overall quality of life of tenants in their home communities.

The one-bedroom homes include small yards that provide a quiet environment for individuals with brain injuries. The two bachelor suites serve as transitional homes for seniors experiencing homelessness, while PPIH works with the tenants to find permanent housing.

All four units will be fully occupied by September. The units are accessible to support long-term tenancy and to accommodate future tenants who would benefit from this housing. Since 2007, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation has worked with PPIH to develop 105 affordable housing units in Swift Current.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. By working together with local partners here in Swift Current, we’re making that possible for people who need it most. This is an important step forward, and we’re going to keep working to make sure more Canadians have a safe, affordable home they can count on.” – The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), and Member of Parliament for Denesthé—Missinippi—Churchill River

"We are committed to prioritizing inclusive housing projects that meet the needs of all Saskatchewan people, including those with brain injuries and seniors experiencing homelessness. This new development provides safe, stable housing that supports long-term health and independence. We are proud to see this project completed and to add more supportive housing in the community of Swift Current. – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

and the Government of entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The will invest over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. The Rental Development Program (RDP) provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The RDP is funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The RDP is funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC). The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $5 million in the Rental Development Program so we can partner with housing providers to develop new supportive housing units for people who need additional support to live independently. This includes people with low incomes, physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, mental illness or addictions and people who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness.

is investing in the Rental Development Program so we can partner with housing providers to develop new supportive housing units for people who need additional support to live independently. This includes people with low incomes, physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, mental illness or addictions and people who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness. Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing (PPIH) is a non-profit housing organization that provides affordable housing options primarily for seniors and have been housing and supporting older individuals with brain injuries (or similar need) for the past several years in partnership with the Health Region. They have noted success when people with brain injuries have safe, affordable, quiet, and supported living spaces that inspire dignity and security.

