Supporting women's organizations to advance gender equality in Kingston

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the foundation of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing in two women's organizations in Kingston. They are;

Girls Inc. of Limestone, Algonquin and Lakeshore will receive $200,000 to recruit, train and manage the Girls Inc. Advocacy Team in Frontenac , Lennox & Addington, Hastings and Prince Edward counties. The Team will guide conversations and deliver workshops and advocacy toolkits throughout the community to promote gender equality and raise awareness of the harmful and pervasive effects of gender inequality; and,

Kingston Interval House will receive $200,000 to improve its funding model, creating new funding opportunities and increasing revenue streams from a network of donors and partners. This will enable it to improve human resources and meet strategic goals for growth to maintain a wide range of community services for women and families in Kingston while working to eliminate all forms of violence and oppression.

These organizations are among the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.



"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping women's organizations in Kingston grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

"I am pleased to announce the Government of Canada's support for Girls Inc. of Limestone and Kingston Interval House. This investment will provide them the opportunity to increase their reach in the community and mobilize their messages of unity and gender equality to help create a healthier, safer and more prosperous community for us all."

"It is important for people to have the right information about gender equality. We want to show how gender inequality has a negative impact on women, girls and society in general, and how easy it is for attitudes and opinions to be reconsidered and discussed in the public space. We are thankful for the funding from the Government of Canada and look forward to working with our community to bring gender equality to the front of the conversation."

"The need for our services expands as our community grows and becomes more diverse. We're thankful to the Government of Canada for recognizing our unique funding profile and for providing the investment that will allow us to begin our next phase of expansion. We are pleased to see our work will continue uninterrupted as we strive to provide high-quality services that meet the critical needs of women and families and youth in Kingston who are experiencing violence and need safe shelter."

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million a year.

This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Today's announcement in Kingston, Ontario, profiled two organizations selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Girls Inc. of Limestone, Algonquin and Lakeshore



Project title: Girls Inc. Advocacy Team

Funding amount: $200,000

Girls Inc. of Limestone, Algonquin and Lakeshore will receive funding to recruit, train and manage the Girls Inc. Advocacy Team in Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, Hastings and Prince Edward counties. The Team will guide conversations and deliver workshops and advocacy toolkits throughout the community to promote gender equality and raise awareness of the harmful and pervasive effects of gender inequality.

Girls Inc. of Limestone, Algonquin and Lakeshore was founded as Big Sisters of Kingston in 1972 to improve the life situation of girls in the Kingston community. They are at the forefront of the girls' rights movement and provide programs and experiences that help girls navigate gender, economic, and social issues and barriers. Girls Inc. celebrates and empowers girls and young women and works towards an equitable world with persuasive advocacy at both local and national levels.

Kingston Interval House (KIH)

Project title: Fund Development and Sustainability Plan

Funding amount: $200,000

Kingston Interval House will receive support to improve its funding model, creating new funding opportunities and increasing revenue streams from a network of donors and partners. This will enable KIH to improve human resources and meet strategic goals for growth to maintain a wide range of community services for women and families in Kingston while working to eliminate all forms of violence and oppression.

KIH opened in 1975, changing locations four times as the need for increased space arose. In 2004, the current location was completed and six years later, KIH opened Robin's Hope Second Stage Housing, a short-term, affordable housing solution for women, children and youth for up to a period of one year. KIH is funded by the provincial Ministry of Community and Social Services, the United Way of Kingston and through membership fees, private donations, and fundraising.

