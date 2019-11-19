Supporting women entrepreneurs: ATB Financial launches Build Her Business campaign

EDMONTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ATB Financial is supporting our province's women entrepreneurs by launching the second annual Build Her Business crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign—launched on International Women's Entrepreneurship Day—helps foster the talent of Alberta's women entrepreneurs by providing access to funding, education, mentorship, as well as expert advice. It also gives Albertans a great chance to show their support for local Alberta entrepreneurs—and get rewarded in return.

"ATB is proud to support women entrepreneurs and encourage the growth of small businesses which are at the heart of our provincial economy," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO of ATB Financial. "We are committed to removing the barriers standing in the way of women entrepreneurs so Alberta—and Canada—can benefit from a stronger economy."

"ATB is looking at new ways to close the investment gap while helping women overcome other challenges in entrepreneurship," said Shannon Pestun, director of women's entrepreneurship at ATB Financial. "Crowdfunding is a viable source of financing to help women start and grow their businesses and, at ATB, we have the platforms and expertise to help them succeed."

Through BoostR, ATB's virtual rewards-based crowdfunding platform, aspiring entrepreneurs can pitch ideas and get feedback. In exchange for financial support, crowdfunders get a reward like a product, service or unique experience.

Last year, 22 Build Her Business participants raised $250,000 and 86 per cent of them met their crowdfunding goals.

"Build Her Business is a great way to test the market, and validate your idea without taking on a ton of risk," said Aymie Rondeau, former participant and founder of The Curvy Shop. "I built friendships with people, we promoted each others' businesses, and it was nice to have that support network of other people who understood what you were going through."

Applications to ATB's Build Her Business campaign are open now until January 31, 2020. To participate or find out more, visit us online .

About ATB Financial

With $53.9 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution. But don't let that fool you—we're so much more than a bank. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times, and today we have 173 branches, 142 agencies, a Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and mobile and online banking. And did you know we're fast becoming the digital bank and the bank for entrepreneurs? We're already the place to work for our more than 5,500 team members who love to serve our 775,000-plus customers in 247 Alberta communities. To find out more, visit us at atb.com .

