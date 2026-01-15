The Government of Canada invests in a national training program that supports professional development of Indigenous artists

PENTICTON, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's cultural ecosystem plays a vital role in our shared identity, economy and national pride. Supporting culture requires fostering professional arts training, ensuring a strong next generation of artists who can thrive locally and internationally.

Today, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament (Kelowna), announced an investment of $960,000 over three years for the Okanagan Indian Educational Resources Society, commonly known as the En'owkin Centre, a leader in the development and implementation of Indigenous knowledge and systems. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding will support professional development for Indigenous artists through the En'owkin Centre's National Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program. This two-year program provides First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists with interdisciplinary training and mentorship in traditional and contemporary art forms, including storytelling, visual arts, music and performance, to advance their careers and revitalize traditional Indigenous arts.

This investment, delivered through the Canada Arts Training Fund, will support Indigenous artists and cultural leaders in reaching their full potential.

Quotes

"Our country is home to a rich and dynamic artistic community that inspires, educates and brings us together. Investing in professional arts training organizations is key to building a vibrant cultural life, supporting local talent and preserving our cultural heritage. This funding helps ensure that Indigenous artists continue to have access to the training and mentorship they need to grow as professional artists, build sustainable careers and revitalize traditional Indigenous arts. Their dedication and passion make us proud."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

"The success of En'owkin Centre's Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program and its graduates shows the incredible talent and resilience of Indigenous artists. By investing in this program, we're supporting pathways for future generations of artists to share their voices, celebrate Indigenous heritage and contribute to Canada's vibrant arts landscape."

--The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament (Kelowna)

"Funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage affirms the National Indigenous Professional Artists Training Program's commitment to training Indigenous artists, while reinforcing the protection and advancement of Indigenous artistic history as a responsibility we share with all Canadians."

--Brian Holmes, President, Okanagan Indian Educational Resources Society

"The National Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program has nurtured professional artists for over 20 years, training through mentoring Indigenous artists in authentic arts, traditional storytelling, and original languages, celebrating and preserving Indigenous cultures."

--Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, Vice President, Okanagan Indian Educational Resources Society

Quick Facts

The Canada Arts Training Fund supports arts training in Canada and contributes to the development of artists and cultural leaders. The program provides financial support for the ongoing operations of Canadian arts organizations that specialize in training artists for professional national or international artistic careers, at the highest levels.

The En'owkin Centre operates several programs, including a Post-Secondary Institution offering educational programs to enhance Indigenous culture, language, political development, and leadership and excellence in Indigenous Arts training.

