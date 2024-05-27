Every 48 minutes – another person is diagnosed

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 2, people at 50 locations from coast to coast will participate in the 29th annual Gutsy Walk to show the 322,000+ people in Canada living with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis that they are not alone. The list of locations is available on the Gutsy Walk home page.

In 2024, an estimated 11,000 people are expected to be diagnosed, meaning a new diagnosis every 48 minutes in Canada. That is why it is more urgent than ever to raise funds to support programs and research that offer realistic hope for cures.

Further, Canada has among the highest rates of pediatric Crohn's and colitis in the world, driven by rising numbers among children, particularly those up to the age of six.

Gutsy Walk is the largest fundraiser for Crohn's and Colitis Canada. The family-friendly event builds on the incredible generosity of so many people which has allowed us to raise more than $52 million since the first Gutsy Walk in 1996. Registered participants typically walk five kilometres, but any distance or activity done on the day qualifies.

Crohn's and colitis cause the body to attack itself, inflaming the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and disrupting the body's ability to digest food, absorb nutrition and eliminate waste in a healthy manner. They are lifelong diseases, often called invisible, as many people living with them look 'normal' while facing excruciating pain, exhaustion and other conditions.

"Crohn's and colitis can be lonely diseases, with stigma and isolation added onto the physical symptoms, which are painful and disruptive to daily life. Gutsy Walk is a time to celebrate resilience as we come together to find a cure and improve the lives of those affected by Crohn's and colitis," says Lori Radke, President and CEO, Crohn's and Colitis Canada. "This is also the 50th anniversary of Crohn's and Colitis Canada, so we're celebrating the remarkable impact and progress we've achieved – all the while knowing so much more needs to be done."

Note: The Winnipeg Gutsy Walk will take place on June 9.

ABOUT CROHN'S AND COLITIS CANADA

We are on a relentless journey to transform the lives of people affected by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis by delivering impact at all stages of life, in every corner of the country, by

finding the cures for these lifelong diseases, and

for these lifelong diseases, and improving the quality of life of everyone affected by these diseases.

Get the latest Gutsy Walk information on Instagram and Facebook - @gutsywalk and @getgutyscanada, as well as gutsywalk.ca. Sign up here for email updates.

For information on Crohn's and Colitis Canada, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca.

