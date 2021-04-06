Supporting Recreational and Sports Infrastructure - The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in 17 recreational and sports projects in the Capitale-Nationale Region

QUEBEC CITY, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has made us even more aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for physical activity in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, and Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member for Louis-Hébert, announced nearly $16 million in funding for 17 projects in the Capitale-Nationale Region. With this funding, local residents will have access to modern and safe facilities that will promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Capitale-Nationale Region to create living environments conducive to attracting families and workers, while stimulating local economic recovery. Investments of more than $2.4 million will be used to renovate the Pointe-de-Sainte-Foy Community Centre in Quebec City. The project includes transforming the space to include taekwondo and fencing facilities, replacing mechanical ventilation and heating systems, and installing an elevator.

In the Capitale-Nationale Region, the Government of Canada is investing more than $7.9 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Quebec is investing more than $7.9 million through its Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program.

Quotes:

"Sports and recreation are essential to living healthy, active lives and staying connected to the community. The well-being of Canadians is an ongoing concern for our government. In the Capitale-Nationale Region, the Government of Canada is investing more than $7.9 million in 17 sports and recreational infrastructure projects, which will help stimulate our regional economy at a time when it needs it most. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The upgrades to sport and recreation facilities in our beautiful region will provide safe, modern, and improved sport and recreation infrastructure for residents and tourists alike. These projects will also energize our communities as well as ensure better quality of life for residents of all ages. I'm very happy to have been able to collaborate with the Government of Quebec to secure financial support to upgrade the Pointe-de-Sainte-Foy Community Centre--a project that has the support of so many individuals in my riding."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to enable Quebeckers to move more. Access to modern, quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, everyone will learn the pleasure of moving."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am pleased to announce these investments that will support 17 recreational and sports projects in our region. The renovation of the Pointe-de-Sainte-Foy Community Centre in Quebec City will enable athletes, sports enthusiasts and families to move and access safe and modern facilities. It is important to invest in these living environments because they promote physical activity, well-being and a sense of belonging among our entire community."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"When we support community projects, we directly invest in citizens' quality of life, their health, and in social solidarity. This is why I'm thrilled to see our governments contributing $3.43 million to four sport and recreation infrastructure projects in our City, which will replace synthetic soccer turfs at Victoria Park, Holy Family Park, and Patro de Charlesbourg, and renovate the Pointe-de-Sainte-Foy Community Centre."

Régis Labeaume, Mayor of Quebec City

Quick Facts:

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural communities. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. PAFIRS has a budget of $294 million .

Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. PAFIRS has a budget of . Quebec's Ministry of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Ministry of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebeckers.

ANNEX - Backgrounder



The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in 17 recreational and sports projects in the Capitale-Nationale Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being provided for 17 recreational and sports infrastructure projects in communities throughout the Capitale-Nationale Region. These projects include renovations to recreation centres, playgrounds and other sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $7,985,293.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $7,985,293.50 under its Financial Assistance Program for Recreational and Sports Infrastructure. To these contributions will be added $ 7,223,665.91 from municipalities and $ 150,157.00 from other funding sources.

Project Information:

Location Project Name and Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/ Other Funding Baie-St-Paul Expansion of the Luc and Marie-Claude Arena and bringing it up to standard $1,897,384 $1,897,384 $1,897,384 Beaupré Upgrading of the tennis court – Beaupré $35,433 $35,433 $70,867 Beaupré Construction of an outdoor rink $59,843 $59,843 $119,687 Boischatel Installation of sports and recreational facilities at Saphirs Park $586,675 $586,675 $586,851 Clermont Bringing to standard the arena in Clermont $962,198 $962,198 $962,198 Donnacona Upgrading of the arena's concrete slab and boards $352,000 $352,000 $352,000 L'Ancienne-Lorette Upgrading of baseball fields 2 and 3 $170,592 $170,592 $173,167 Neuville Development of sports and recreation facilities at Parc de la Famille $481,288 $481,288 $456,433 *$25,000 Quebec Replacement of the artificial soccer field at the Patro de Charlesbourg $172,474 $172,474 $177,701 Quebec Renovation of the Pointe-de-Sainte-Foy community centre $1,230,270 $1,230,270 $1,255,470 Quebec Replacement of the artificial soccer field in Victoria Park $140,767 $140,767 $145,034 Quebec Replacement of the artificial soccer field in Sainte-Famille Park $172,401 $172,401 $177,626 St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Upgrading of the tennis surfaces at the Les Bocages socio-recreational centre $80,000 $80,000 $81,970 St-Basile Improvements to the outdoor sports and recreation facilities in the Ernest-J.-Papillon Community Centre $349,830 $349,830 $235,274 **$125,157 St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier Construction of a roof over the outdoor rink. $1,001,249 $1,001,249 $1,001,279 Saint-Siméon Construction of dek hockey and pickleball surfaces $28,040 $28,040 $24,826 Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury Construction of a multi-purpose artificial soccer field – United Township of Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury $264,853 $264,853 $264,853

* Funding from the St Vincent de Paul Society

** Funding from Fonds d'aide Desjardins

*** Funding from Caisse Desjardins

