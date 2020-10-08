Supporting Quebec farmers' sustainable clean technology projects

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced two new projects today totaling close to $900,000 under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program that will help Quebec farmers take action on climate change and capture new and emerging economic opportunities.

One of the investments will support Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick, the first agricultural cooperative dedicated to the production of renewable energy in Quebec, in the development of a cooperative agricultural biomethanizer plant. The plant will transform cow manure and organic residues from local industries into biomethane, a renewable natural gas. The federal government is providing Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick with up to $758,243 to carry out its novel initiative to further process the digestate produced by this eco-friendly plant, therefore enhancing its agricultural value to the benefit of its farmers' members.

Innofibre, a college technology transfer center within Cégep de Trois-Rivières, will receive up to $125,400 in federal funding toward the development of agro-industrial bioproducts, including natural health products, cosmetics and household products. The products will be made from residues derived from the processing of industrial hemp and flax. This project will provide economic benefits for Quebec farmers, while promoting the development of agri-based materials in place of less environmentally-friendly alternatives.

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program is a $25-million, three-year investment (2018 – 2021) which aims to support research, development and adoption of clean technologies through investments in, and promotion of precision agriculture and agri-based bioproducts.

Quotes

"Agricultural producers are key partners in combatting climate change, and our government is committed to supporting their efforts to reduce GHG emissions. I am very proud to support these two initiatives through the Agricultural Clean Technology Program, which aims to make Canada a world leader in this field. These projects demonstrate that we can protect the planet while growing our farm businesses."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This investment from AAFC will help us, farmers and food processors, play an active role in the fight against climate change and in the ongoing energy transition, as well as giving us the capacity to make the most of our biomethane plant. AAFC's help will allow us to give a higher-value to our farm residues and reduce our need for chemical fertilizers, therefore helping our sector become more resilient."

- Urs Studhalter, President, Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick

"The funding provided is allowing the development of high-value-added co-products using hemp and flax residues as well as low-quality fibers. Several co-products are under development on a pilot scale, including bioenergy pellets, specialty paper and composite panels. The results of this work will accelerate the technological development of bioproducts and create quality jobs related to the agriculture and agri-food sector."

- Jean-Philippe Jacques, Director General, Centre d'innovation des produits cellulosiques Innofibre

Quick Facts

Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick brings together twelve agricultural producers and one cheese-maker, all from the MRC d' Arthabaska , who will produce renewable natural gas from slurry and dairy cattle manure mixed with residual organic matter from surrounding businesses.

brings together twelve agricultural producers and one cheese-maker, all from the MRC d' , who will produce renewable natural gas from slurry and dairy cattle manure mixed with residual organic matter from surrounding businesses. Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick has partnered with Coop Carbone, a non-profit organization engaged to act in the face of climate emergency, that initiated the project and is in charge of its implementation and daily operations.

has partnered with Coop Carbone, a non-profit organization engaged to act in the face of climate emergency, that initiated the project and is in charge of its implementation and daily operations. Innofibre is one of three college technology transfer centers at Cégep de Trois-Rivières, and is a center for innovation in cellulose products with unique expertise in fibers.

Investments in clean technology are part of the Government's Innovation and Skills Plan and also support the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada supports the move to a clean growth economy through a variety of science and research activities and the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Backgrounder

Agricultural Clean Technology Program

The clean technologies supported through the ACT program will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, generate a wide range of positive environmental impacts, and promote sustainable and clean growth.



Projects announced today under the Program

Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick – Up to $758,243

The plant could serve as a model for the development of renewable energy products in the agriculture sector when construction is complete. Operations are expected to begin by the end of the year, bringing revenue diversification and active participation in the Canadian energy transition.

Today's announcement will enable Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick to carry out its novel initiative to further process the digestate produced by this eco-friendly plant, therefore enhancing its agricultural value to the benefit of its farmers' members. This investment builds on past federal funding of $1.7 million announced by the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick has partnered with Coop Carbone, a non-profit organization engaged to act in the face of climate emergency. Coop Carbone initiated the project, and is in charge of its implementation and daily operations. This project is the result of collaboration across many stakeholders, including Groupe Génitique, the Research and Development Institute for the Agri-Environment, Énergir, the Coopérative de développement régional du Québec, La Coop fédérée (now known as Sollio Cooperative Group), the Conseil québécois de la coopération et de la mutualité, the Ville de Warwick and the Corporation de développement économique de Victoriaville et sa région, Desjardins and Investissement Québec, Fondaction, and many others.

Innofibre – Up to $125,400

The proposed project will be carried out by Innofibre, a Cégep applied research center in Trois-Rivières, in collaboration with Agrofibres, La Mitis RCM and the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ).

Innofibre will develop value-added coproducts using residues from the processing of industrial hemp and flax, to be provided by Agrofibres and La Mitis RCM respectively. Various coproducts will be made depending on the properties of the residues, and include natural health products, cosmetics and household products. The residues will be analyzed to ensure the products made provide maximum value.

This project will provide economic benefits for Quebec farmers, while promoting the development of agri-based materials in place of less environmentally-friendly alternatives. For example, hemp coproducts can replace approximately 800 tonnes of composite derived from fossil fuel resources, thus contributing to the reduction of GHG emissions in Quebec. There are also economic benefits of using hemp fibers over cotton fibers in textiles, as growing hemp requires much less water usage.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-549-2326; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

