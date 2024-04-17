Government of Canada announces new option for all providers to deliver care.

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - To date more than 1.7 million Canadian residents have been approved to receive oral health care services through the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). We thank the more than 5,000 oral health providers who have already agreed to help CDCP clients get the care they need, and the many more who continue to join every day.

Today, informed by consultation and conversations with oral care providers and with their associations across Canada, we are taking a number of new actions so that all providers can deliver care to CDCP clients.

Choice for providers and their clients

The participation of oral health providers across the country in this plan is encouraged so we can build a foundation for more equitable access to oral health care – and make a difference in the lives of nearly 9 million Canadians. We understand that some oral health providers may choose not to participate fully as a CDCP provider but would still like to provide care to CDCP clients. As of July 8, 2024, oral health providers will be able to direct bill Sun Life for services provided on a claim-by-claim basis without formally signing up for CDCP. This will make it easier for providers to treat patients and submit CDCP claims to Sun Life for direct reimbursement, whether or not they choose to formally participate. This also means that CDCP clients can see any oral health provider they choose for their care, as long as the provider agrees to direct bill Sun Life for services provided under the plan.

Emergency care and preauthorization

We know that providers want their patients to be able to get emergency care when they need it. The Government of Canada designed the CDCP's basket of services with the CDCP eligible population in mind, including their need to access care in emergencies. There are no limitations on emergency examinations under the plan, and almost all services that could be done on an emergency basis do not need preauthorization. After November when preauthorization comes into effect, in rare cases where a service that would normally need preauthorization is needed on an emergency basis, providers can submit any needed minimal documentation after the fact.

In addition, to further streamline administrative processes under the CDCP, we continue to work with provider associations to determine where additional refinements to preauthorization requirements might be helpful for CDCP clients who have longstanding special needs (for example, through the use of blanket or multi-year preauthorization when a patient's underlying health condition is unlikely to change, rather than seeking preauthorization each time).

To make sure that oral health providers have the details they need, the 2024 CDCP Dental Benefit Grids are now published, which outline the fees that the CDCP will pay to oral health providers for all procedures covered under the plan. The CDCP fee structure is based on similar federal programs and will be reassessed annually. Health Canada will work with oral health provider associations to inform our work related to fees for 2025 and beyond.

The CDCP will help make the cost of dental care more affordable for Canadian residents who do not currently have access to dental insurance. CDCP clients are reminded that they may have to pay additional charges in addition to any co-payment, and to always ask their oral health provider about any costs that will not be covered by the plan.

The Government of Canada is committed to making it as easy as possible for oral health providers to render services to CDCP clients so they get the care they need and deserve.

More information is available on Canada.ca/dental and the Sun Life website for oral health professionals looking for accurate and clear information regarding the plan.

Quotes

"The support and participation of oral health providers across the country is essential to the success of the Canadian Dental Care Plan. We know that providers have been asking for more information, and we are pleased to release these new details today. We thank the oral health associations who consulted with us, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we move forward. Every patient that is seen, and every provider that participates, is positive progress towards providing good oral health for all Canadians."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan is a major step forward in making dental care accessible and affordable. Oral health providers across the country play an essential role in the delivery of this important initiative and the Government of Canada is committed to supporting them throughout their engagement. We encourage all eligible providers to participate. Together, we can help Canadians access affordable dental care."

The Honourable Jean Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada

"Canadians and their families are relying on the Canadian Dental Care Plan and providers from across the country to deliver quality oral health care. We are working to ensure the claims and billing process is as smooth and seamless as possible. This plan will have a meaningful impact on the health and wellbeing of Canadians."

Dave Jones

President, Sun Life Health

Quick Facts

With this new information for providers, CDCP clients can reach out to oral health professionals in their community to find one who is willing to provide care to them under the CDCP. CDCP clients can find a participating oral health provider in their region using Sun Life's Provider Search.

CDCP clients are being reminded that the CDCP will help ease the cost of oral health care, but they may have to pay additional charges including a co-payment (if applicable) based on their household income. CDCP clients are encouraged to always ask their oral health provider about costs that will not be covered by the plan before they receive services.

The 2024 CDCP Dental Benefit Grids were published on April 11 , which outline the fees that the CDCP will pay to oral health providers for all procedures covered under the plan.

, which outline the fees that the CDCP will pay to oral health providers for all procedures covered under the plan. Most services covered under the CDCP will be available in May 2024 when the first cohort of successful CDCP applicants will begin to receive services. Some oral health services such as crowns, which require preauthorization will be available beginning in November 2024 .

when the first cohort of successful CDCP applicants will begin to receive services. Some oral health services such as crowns, which require preauthorization will be available beginning in . Before the end of April, specific instructions for the coordination of benefits with each province and territory and with federal plans will be available for providers.

There is misinformation circulating about the plan in the oral health community. Information about the CDCP for oral health providers is available on the Sun Life website, and Canada.ca/dental. Health Canada today also released an article addressing some of the main misconceptions on LinkedIn.

