MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, visited Vivre Saint-Michel en santé in Montreal, Quebec, to highlight its Notre serre 4 saisons initiative. This project is one of seven new community-based initiatives recently announced as part of a $10 million investment under the Public Health Agency of Canada's (PHAC) Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF).

Vivre Saint-Michel en santé's project aims to improve year-round access to fresh fruits and vegetables in Saint-Michel's neighbourhood by expanding community gardening tailored to local cultural needs. It will also introduce a collective kitchen and marketplace, alongside food education programs to promote healthy eating among residents.

Quote

"Healthy eating is one of the most effective ways to prevent chronic diseases. By supporting community organizations such as Vivre Saint-Michel en santé, which improves access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents of the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, we are helping people live longer, healthier lives. At the same time, we are reducing healthcare costs, boosting productivity, and strengthening our economy."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Access to healthy food is integral to everyone's health. Funding by the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) for the four-season greenhouse project in Saint-Michel is a major investment for the neighbourhood. Support for this project will help strengthen Saint-Michel's fair, eco-friendly, and sustainable food system, while improving access to local, fresh fruits and vegetables for the entire community."

Dominique Perrault

Executive Director, Vivre Saint-Michel en santé

Quick Facts

Projects funded through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) focus on priority populations who face health inequalities and are at greater risk of developing chronic disease, such as Indigenous Peoples, newcomers to Canada , people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, people living on low incomes and racialized communities.

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) focus on priority populations who face health inequalities and are at greater risk of developing chronic disease, such as Indigenous Peoples, newcomers to , people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, people living on low incomes and racialized communities. The HCCF interactive report provides information about projects funded under the HCCF.

Related Products

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]