Creative Export Canada invests in the Capital Motion Picture Group and Atlantic International Film Festival to help them expand their international footprint

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is dedicated to supporting Canadian creative businesses and organizations in boosting their global presence and expanding their international exports. The Creative Export Canada program not only strengthens Canada's economy but also promotes our creative professionals.

Today, Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament (Halifax West), announced a $90,000 investment to support the expansion into new markets of Capital Motion Picture Group's JustWatchMe.tv, an international digital streaming platform for Canadian-produced feature films, documentaries, short films and series. This project will help grow the recipient's export activities beyond their existing markets to new territories worldwide.

Ms. Diab made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, at the Atlantic International Film Festival, hosted by the Atlantic Film Festival Association.

Last July, Canadian Heritage also announced Creative Export Canada support of $70,000 for the Atlantic Film Festival Association's Partners Spotlights, an annual co-production/co-financing market that will expand the international reach of Canadian producers and distributors.

As part of the first funding cohort of the Creative Export Canada program's new Export Development Stream, this investment in Capital Motion Picture Group and the Atlantic Film Festival Association will advance the visibility of Canadian creative industries, increasing their export profits in global markets and contributing to Canada's economic growth.

The Export Development Stream supports projects by Canadian businesses and organizations that are entering international markets and expanding their global networks. This includes support for Indigenous creative businesses and organizations and those from equity-deserving communities. See the attached backgrounder for details on these projects and Creative Export Canada program funding.

"Trying to break into new international markets can be a complex task. That's why we're supporting Capital Motion Picture Group and the Atlantic Film Festival Association – to help them reach for the global potential of their quality services and achieve financial success abroad. These organizations are great examples of how Canada's creativity and rich culture can thrive on the world stage."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"By supporting homegrown talents Halifax's Atlantic Film Festival Association and Ottawa's Capital Motion Picture Group, we are showcasing two great creative businesses and helping them succeed internationally. These projects are important for the economic success of our local creative sector, and we are proud to showcase this at the Atlantic International Film Festival."

—Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament (Halifax West)

"Through a funding contribution to JustWatchMe.tv, Creative Export Canada has not only provided support for market innovation in the streaming and pop-up cinema space, but has also provided support to countless content creators, filmmakers and artists in Canada to reach new audiences."

—Michael Dobbin, Managing Director, Capital Motion Picture Group

"We are so grateful for the Export Development Stream funding; it has been essential to building our business and staying relevant in a rapidly changing industry. It has allowed the Atlantic International Film Festival's Film Industry market to reach global stakeholders and develop our spotlights and programming featuring the regions of New Zealand and the Nordics."

—Chrissy King-Lopes, Industry Programs Manager, Atlantic Film Festival Association

As part of the renewal of the Creative Export Strategy in April 2023, the Creative Export Canada program received $33 million over three years, from 2023 to 2026. The Export-Ready Stream invests $7 million per year in export-ready projects that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. The new Export Development Stream invests $4 million per year in new and early-stage exporters entering international markets and experienced exporters expanding their global networks.

Since its launch in 2018, Creative Export Canada has invested $51.7 million in 117 export-ready projects under the Export-Ready Stream and $5.95 million in 80 projects under the Export Development Stream.

Through the inaugural cohort of the Creative Export Canada program's Export Development Stream, the Department of Canadian Heritage is investing $90,000 to support Capital Motion Picture Group's "JustWatchMe.tv" and $70,000 to support the Atlantic Film Festival Association's "Atlantic International Film Festival Partners". This funding, provided in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years, will help these organizations finalize their project activities to export Canadian creative content. Funding for the Atlantic Film Festival was previously announced.

Below are details on the recipients' funding and project descriptions.

Location Recipient Background and project description Funding Ontario Capital Motion Picture Group Inc. For over a decade, Capital Motion Picture Group Inc has brought Canadian-produced content to audiences in cinemas and at home. Its titles can be found on Netflix, BBC, Apple TV and Prime Video, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Through its platform JustWatchMe.tv, content is broadcast through multiple innovative streams such as free on-demand with advertisements, subscription on demand, premium on demand, live stream, and pop-up cinema. The service is available on web, mobile, smart TV and for pop up cinema. JustWatchMe.tv also includes third party e-commerce, social media and sharing features, increasing potential for discovery.



Capital Motion Picture Group Inc. is receiving funding in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 fiscal years to support its business expansion into the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and other markets. JustWatchMe.tv will provide Canadian content creators, including Indigenous creators and those from equity-deserving groups, with opportunities for international exposure. Key project activities include developing an export plan and marketing strategy; conducting international market readiness activities; undertaking e-commerce development, beta-testing, social media and marketing; and providing paid internships and mentorship training on digital onboarding and marketing. Capital Motion Picture Group Inc. will also attend events in international content markets, including Marché du Film in Cannes, European Film Market in Berlin, Toronto International Film Festival and the Atlantic International Film Festival to establish partnerships with key industry partners at content markets. $90,000 ($70,000 in 2023–24 and $20,000 in 20024–25) Halifax Atlantic Film Festival Association Since 1998, the Atlantic Film Festival Association has hosted the Atlantic International Film Festival Partners Spotlight, an annual co-production/co-financing market held during the festival. Producers, funders and distributors travel to Halifax to find partnerships and financing for dramatic feature films, television and digital fiction projects at all stages of development. Every two years, a different international market is featured to provide Canadian producers with access to a range of content markets. The Atlantic Film Festival Association is receiving funding over two years ($63,000 in 2023–24 and $7,000 in 2024–25) to support an Atlantic International Film Festival Partners spotlight on New Zealand in 2023–24 and a spotlight on the Nordic countries in 2024–25. This initiative, which is held during the Atlantic International Film Festival, is an annual co-production/financing market which facilitates partnerships and funding for feature films, television and digital fiction projects. Over three days, roundtables, panels and networking events bring together international and Canadian delegates to secure essential partnerships and funding. Financiers, broadcasters, distributors, sales agents and senior level producers are invited to attend to look for new projects. $70,000 ($63,000 in 2023–24 and $7,000 in 2024–25)

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]