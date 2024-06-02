HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The new Ronald McDonald House in Halifax will be greener and more inclusive after an investment of $2.95 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Minister Sean Fraser, MP Andy Fillmore, and Lori Barker, Chief Executive Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic.

The new Ronald McDonald House, which broke ground in 2022 and is still under construction, has added green and accessibility components to their building plan. With this funding, the building will add geothermal and solar systems with the goal of becoming the first net-zero carbon Ronald McDonald House. It will also seek accessibility certification through the Rick Hansen Foundation, a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access of buildings and sites.

The new building will replace the current Ronald McDonald House at 1133 Tower Road, increasing the number of families with sick children that can be supported annually from 600 to 1,200. The expansion will also increase the number of support programs offered to families during their stay including meals and family programming, as well as provide more support for equity-deserving groups.

Ronald McDonald House welcomes all families with a sick child (18 years of age or younger) who must travel to Halifax to receive care. Currently, families traveling further than 40 kms from the IWK Health Centre are eligible to stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

The federal government recognizes the importance of building safe, healthy communities that are vibrant, green and inclusive, and is committing an additional $500 million to support more projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

As outlined in Budget 2024, the federal government is taking measures to build more affordable homes, grow our economy and provide fairness for every generation. This includes our commitment to building safer, healthier communities like that of the new Ronald McDonald House in Halifax.

"The federal government is proud to support the Ronald McDonald House in their mission to help more families in the region with sick children. We are also proud to support their additional goals of making this new building greener and more accessible."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Ronald McDonald House has been an important part of the Halifax community since it opened in 1982. This expanded and greener version will be wonderful addition to the city and an inclusive and welcoming home away from home for families when they need it most."

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"We are profoundly grateful to the Government of Canada for their generous support through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. This funding empowers us to better serve Maritime families with sick children, fostering not only their well-being but also contributing to a more resilient and sustainable community. Together, we are building a brighter, healthier future for all."

Lori Barker, Chief Executive Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2.95 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Funding for the construction of the new Ronald McDonald House was initially announced in 2020 and included contributions from the federal government and the governments of Nova Scotia , New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island .

, and . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

