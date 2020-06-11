Supporting communities across Newfoundland and Labrador
Jun 11, 2020, 13:00 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Newfoundland and Labrador has received more than $31.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Springdale upgraded its storm sewer system to manage runoff and prevent flooding. Children in Mount Pearl will benefit from 39 new pieces of playground equipment in 32 locations across the City, providing safe and inclusive spaces for families and children to play. Meanwhile, Clarke's Beach resident will benefit the addition of tourists visiting the new community park and garden overlooking the ocean along Conception Bay Highway.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quotes
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities, Inuit Community Governments and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put more than $31.5 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like wastewater systems, playgrounds and tourism sites."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"We are ensuring all communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are supported during this time. Receiving the full amount of the Gas Tax Fund upfront this year for approved infrastructure projects will benefit residents of municipalities and Inuit Community Governments. These projects represent important investments in our communities to strengthen services and build infrastructure as we all learn to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future."
The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
Backgrounder
Newfoundland and Labrador's 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada is providing more than $31.5 million under the GTF to Newfoundland and Labrador. This includes over $21.7 million for the following 276 communities, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
2020–21 Allocation
|
Admirals Beach
|
$13,553
|
Anchor Point
|
$21,067
|
Appleton
|
$31,982
|
Aquaforte
|
$11,244
|
Arnold's Cove
|
$47,725
|
Avondale
|
$34,795
|
Badger
|
$37,439
|
Baie Verte
|
$63,005
|
Baine Harbour
|
$13,091
|
Bauline
|
$26,861
|
Bay Bulls
|
$70,855
|
Bay de Verde
|
$24,342
|
Bay L'Argent
|
$18,003
|
Bay Roberts
|
$260,269
|
Baytona
|
$18,884
|
Beachside
|
$13,427
|
Bellburns
|
$10,111
|
Belleoram
|
$23,586
|
Birchy Bay
|
$30,975
|
Bird Cove
|
$15,400
|
Bishop's Cove
|
$19,934
|
Bishop's Falls
|
$140,374
|
Bonavista
|
$152,632
|
Botwood
|
$128,578
|
Branch
|
$17,457
|
Brent's Cove
|
$14,476
|
Brighton
|
$15,778
|
Brigus
|
$38,237
|
Bryant's Cove
|
$24,468
|
Buchans
|
$34,837
|
Burgeo
|
$62,753
|
Burin
|
$105,069
|
Burlington
|
$21,067
|
Burnt Islands
|
$33,997
|
Campbellton
|
$26,861
|
Cape Broyle
|
$28,414
|
Cape St. George
|
$43,694
|
Carbonear
|
$211,824
|
Carmanville
|
$38,951
|
Cartwright
|
$25,811
|
Centreville-Wareham-Trinity
|
$56,037
|
Chance Cove
|
$18,632
|
Change Islands
|
$16,617
|
Channel-Port aux Basques
|
$178,618
|
Chapel Arm
|
$27,070
|
Charlottetown (Labrador)
|
$20,060
|
Clarenville
|
$271,981
|
Clarke's Beach
|
$73,290
|
Coachman's Cove
|
$12,293
|
Colinet
|
$11,244
|
Colliers
|
$35,340
|
Come By Chance
|
$17,457
|
Comfort Cove-Newstead
|
$24,971
|
Conception Bay South
|
$1,107,718
|
Conception Harbour
|
$36,642
|
Conche
|
$15,022
|
Cook's Harbour
|
$13,049
|
Cormack
|
$32,948
|
Corner Brook
|
$839,340
|
Cottlesville
|
$19,262
|
Cow Head
|
$25,853
|
Cox's Cove
|
$36,768
|
Crow Head
|
$15,316
|
Cupids
|
$39,077
|
Daniel's Harbour
|
$18,506
|
Deer Lake
|
$228,238
|
Dover
|
$35,676
|
Eastport
|
$28,918
|
Elliston
|
$20,815
|
Embree
|
$37,314
|
Englee
|
$30,009
|
English Harbour East
|
$13,721
|
Fermeuse
|
$21,529
|
Ferryland
|
$25,265
|
Flatrock
|
$78,538
|
Fleur de Lys
|
$18,129
|
Flower's Cove
|
$19,220
|
Fogo Island
|
$102,089
|
Forteau
|
$25,055
|
Fortune
|
$66,699
|
Fox Cove-Mortier
|
$20,270
|
Fox Harbour
|
$18,465
|
Frenchman's Cove
|
$14,980
|
Gallants
|
$9,985
|
Gambo
|
$90,922
|
Gander
|
$498,547
|
Garnish
|
$31,730
|
Gaskiers-Point La Haye
|
$17,625
|
Gaultois
|
$13,595
|
George's Brook-Milton
|
$40,126
|
Gillams
|
$25,097
|
Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook
|
$17,289
|
Glenwood
|
$40,546
|
Glovertown
|
$95,330
|
Goose Cove East
|
$15,190
|
Grand Bank
|
$104,859
|
Grand Falls-Windsor
|
$602,783
|
Grand le Pierre
|
$17,751
|
Greenspond
|
$19,052
|
Hampden
|
$25,895
|
Hant's Harbour
|
$21,697
|
Happy Adventure
|
$16,282
|
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
|
$348,301
|
Harbour Breton
|
$76,481
|
Harbour Grace
|
$133,615
|
Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview
|
$52,678
|
Hare Bay
|
$48,564
|
Hawke's Bay
|
$21,109
|
Heart's Content
|
$22,159
|
Heart's Delight-Islington
|
$36,180
|
Heart's Desire
|
$16,827
|
Hermitage-Sandyville
|
$25,601
|
Holyrood
|
$111,282
|
Hopedale
|
$31,982
|
Howley
|
$16,491
|
Hughes Brook
|
$18,590
|
Humber Arm South
|
$75,011
|
Indian Bay
|
$15,232
|
Irishtown-Summerside
|
$67,413
|
Isle aux Morts
|
$35,760
|
Jackson's Arm
|
$19,808
|
Keels
|
$10,027
|
King's Cove
|
$11,664
|
King's Point
|
$35,550
|
Kippens
|
$92,181
|
Labrador City
|
$310,981
|
Lamaline
|
$19,094
|
L'Anse au Clair
|
$16,953
|
L'Anse au Loup
|
$31,310
|
Lark Harbour
|
$29,799
|
LaScie
|
$44,492
|
Lawn
|
$34,081
|
Leading Tickles
|
$20,144
|
Lewin's Cove
|
$30,723
|
Lewisporte
|
$150,995
|
Little Bay
|
$12,293
|
Little Bay East
|
$13,217
|
Little Bay Islands
|
$10,866
|
Little Burnt Bay
|
$19,682
|
Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove
|
$101,123
|
Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights
|
$18,381
|
Lord's Cove
|
$14,686
|
Lourdes
|
$27,406
|
Lumsden
|
$28,918
|
Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North
|
$14,938
|
Main Brook
|
$18,087
|
Makkovik
|
$23,712
|
Mary's Harbour
|
$22,201
|
Marystown
|
$231,051
|
Massey Drive
|
$76,397
|
McIvers
|
$30,471
|
Meadows
|
$34,165
|
Middle Arm
|
$27,784
|
Miles Cove
|
$12,251
|
Millertown
|
$11,286
|
Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir
|
$39,329
|
Ming's Bight
|
$21,277
|
Morrisville
|
$12,126
|
Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's
|
$22,537
|
Mount Moriah
|
$39,203
|
Mount Pearl
|
$978,462
|
Musgrave Harbour
|
$49,446
|
Musgravetown
|
$31,562
|
Nain
|
$55,113
|
New Perlican
|
$15,694
|
New-Wes-Valley
|
$99,066
|
Nippers Harbour
|
$11,454
|
Norman's Cove-Long Cove
|
$35,844
|
Norris Arm
|
$38,825
|
Norris Point
|
$36,012
|
North River
|
$31,814
|
North West River
|
$30,849
|
Northern Arm
|
$25,769
|
Old Perlican
|
$34,459
|
Pacquet
|
$14,770
|
Paradise
|
$905,795
|
Parkers Cove
|
$18,297
|
Parson's Pond
|
$22,369
|
Pasadena
|
$159,853
|
Peterview
|
$42,645
|
Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove
|
$48,186
|
Pilley's Island
|
$20,228
|
Pinware
|
$11,580
|
Placentia
|
$154,647
|
Point au Gaul
|
$11,580
|
Point Lance
|
$12,168
|
Point Leamington
|
$32,696
|
Point May
|
$17,583
|
Point of Bay
|
$14,350
|
Pool's Cove
|
$15,988
|
Port Anson
|
$13,343
|
Port au Choix
|
$41,008
|
Port au Port East
|
$32,192
|
Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove
|
$26,735
|
Port Blandford
|
$33,116
|
Port Hope Simpson
|
$25,181
|
Port Kirwan
|
$10,069
|
Port Rexton
|
$22,159
|
Port Saunders
|
$36,180
|
Portugal Cove South
|
$14,183
|
Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's
|
$349,896
|
Postville
|
$15,316
|
Pouch Cove
|
$94,742
|
Raleigh
|
$15,316
|
Ramea
|
$26,651
|
Red Bay
|
$14,980
|
Red Harbour
|
$15,820
|
Reidville
|
$29,253
|
Rencontre East
|
$13,721
|
Renews-Cappahayden
|
$20,522
|
Rigolet
|
$20,689
|
River of Ponds
|
$16,911
|
Riverhead
|
$15,652
|
Robert's Arm
|
$41,679
|
Rocky Harbour
|
$47,641
|
Roddickton - Bide Arm
|
$49,824
|
Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou
|
$24,426
|
Rushoon
|
$18,171
|
Salmon Cove
|
$36,432
|
Salvage
|
$13,091
|
Sandringham
|
$17,499
|
Sandy Cove
|
$13,007
|
Seal Cove, F.B
|
$18,045
|
Seal Cove, W.B
|
$20,605
|
Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove
|
$24,132
|
South Brook
|
$28,120
|
South River
|
$35,047
|
Southern Harbour
|
$24,468
|
Spaniard's Bay
|
$119,258
|
Springdale
|
$132,608
|
St. Alban's
|
$57,674
|
St. Anthony
|
$102,676
|
St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine
|
$26,063
|
St. Brendan's
|
$13,973
|
St. Bride's
|
$18,465
|
St. George's
|
$58,387
|
St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove
|
$32,570
|
St. John's
|
$4,577,822
|
St. Joseph's
|
$12,713
|
St. Lawrence
|
$57,926
|
St. Lewis
|
$16,030
|
St. Lunaire-Griquet
|
$33,241
|
St. Mary's
|
$22,453
|
St. Pauls
|
$17,877
|
St. Shott's
|
$10,656
|
St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River
|
$21,025
|
Steady Brook
|
$26,525
|
Stephenville
|
$285,919
|
Stephenville Crossing
|
$80,049
|
Summerford
|
$45,919
|
Sunnyside (T.B.)
|
$24,510
|
Terra Nova
|
$10,950
|
Terrenceville
|
$28,120
|
Tilt Cove
|
$8,095
|
Torbay
|
$339,485
|
Traytown
|
$19,094
|
Trepassey
|
$28,078
|
Trinity
|
$14,980
|
Trinity Bay North
|
$84,247
|
Triton
|
$49,152
|
Trout River
|
$31,058
|
Twillingate
|
$100,074
|
Upper Island Cove
|
$73,416
|
Victoria
|
$83,449
|
Wabana
|
$97,975
|
Wabush
|
$87,899
|
West St. Modeste
|
$12,545
|
Westport
|
$16,072
|
Whitbourne
|
$45,248
|
Whiteway
|
$23,544
|
Winterland
|
$24,258
|
Winterton
|
$26,777
|
Witless Bay
|
$75,851
|
Woodstock
|
$15,862
|
Woody Point
|
$19,724
|
York Harbour
|
$22,327
Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and
Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus
Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html
Federal Gas Tax Fund in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.gov.nl.ca/mae/for/gta/
Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html
