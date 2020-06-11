Supporting communities across Newfoundland and Labrador

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 11, 2020, 13:00 ET

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Newfoundland and Labrador has received more than $31.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Springdale upgraded its storm sewer system to manage runoff and prevent flooding. Children in Mount Pearl will benefit from 39 new pieces of playground equipment in 32 locations across the City, providing safe and inclusive spaces for families and children to play. Meanwhile, Clarke's Beach resident will benefit the addition of tourists visiting the new community park and garden overlooking the ocean along Conception Bay Highway.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.  

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities, Inuit Community Governments and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put more than $31.5 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like wastewater systems, playgrounds and tourism sites."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are ensuring all communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are supported during this time. Receiving the full amount of the Gas Tax Fund upfront this year for approved infrastructure projects will benefit residents of municipalities and Inuit Community Governments. These projects represent important investments in our communities to strengthen services and build infrastructure as we all learn to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Newfoundland and Labrador's 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing more than $31.5 million under the GTF to Newfoundland and Labrador. This includes over $21.7 million for the following 276 communities, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.

Ultimate Recipient

2020–21 Allocation

Admirals Beach

$13,553

Anchor Point

$21,067

Appleton

$31,982

Aquaforte

$11,244

Arnold's Cove

$47,725

Avondale

$34,795

Badger

$37,439

Baie Verte

$63,005

Baine Harbour

$13,091

Bauline

$26,861

Bay Bulls

$70,855

Bay de Verde

$24,342

Bay L'Argent

$18,003

Bay Roberts

$260,269

Baytona

$18,884

Beachside

$13,427

Bellburns

$10,111

Belleoram

$23,586

Birchy Bay

$30,975

Bird Cove

$15,400

Bishop's Cove

$19,934

Bishop's Falls

$140,374

Bonavista

$152,632

Botwood

$128,578

Branch

$17,457

Brent's Cove

$14,476

Brighton

$15,778

Brigus

$38,237

Bryant's Cove

$24,468

Buchans

$34,837

Burgeo

$62,753

Burin

$105,069

Burlington

$21,067

Burnt Islands

$33,997

Campbellton

$26,861

Cape Broyle

$28,414

Cape St. George

$43,694

Carbonear

$211,824

Carmanville

$38,951

Cartwright

$25,811

Centreville-Wareham-Trinity

$56,037

Chance Cove

$18,632

Change Islands

$16,617

Channel-Port aux Basques

$178,618

Chapel Arm

$27,070

Charlottetown (Labrador)

$20,060

Clarenville

$271,981

Clarke's Beach

$73,290

Coachman's Cove

$12,293

Colinet

$11,244

Colliers

$35,340

Come By Chance

$17,457

Comfort Cove-Newstead

$24,971

Conception Bay South

$1,107,718

Conception Harbour

$36,642

Conche

$15,022

Cook's Harbour

$13,049

Cormack

$32,948

Corner Brook

$839,340

Cottlesville

$19,262

Cow Head

$25,853

Cox's Cove

$36,768

Crow Head

$15,316

Cupids

$39,077

Daniel's Harbour

$18,506

Deer Lake

$228,238

Dover

$35,676

Eastport

$28,918

Elliston

$20,815

Embree

$37,314

Englee

$30,009

English Harbour East

$13,721

Fermeuse

$21,529

Ferryland

$25,265

Flatrock

$78,538

Fleur de Lys

$18,129

Flower's Cove

$19,220

Fogo Island

$102,089

Forteau

$25,055

Fortune

$66,699

Fox Cove-Mortier

$20,270

Fox Harbour

$18,465

Frenchman's Cove

$14,980

Gallants

$9,985

Gambo

$90,922

Gander

$498,547

Garnish

$31,730

Gaskiers-Point La Haye

$17,625

Gaultois

$13,595

George's Brook-Milton

$40,126

Gillams

$25,097

Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook

$17,289

Glenwood

$40,546

Glovertown

$95,330

Goose Cove East

$15,190

Grand Bank

$104,859

Grand Falls-Windsor

$602,783

Grand le Pierre

$17,751

Greenspond

$19,052

Hampden

$25,895

Hant's Harbour

$21,697

Happy Adventure

$16,282

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

$348,301

Harbour Breton

$76,481

Harbour Grace

$133,615

Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview

$52,678

Hare Bay

$48,564

Hawke's Bay

$21,109

Heart's Content

$22,159

Heart's Delight-Islington

$36,180

Heart's Desire

$16,827

Hermitage-Sandyville

$25,601

Holyrood

$111,282

Hopedale

$31,982

Howley

$16,491

Hughes Brook

$18,590

Humber Arm South

$75,011

Indian Bay

$15,232

Irishtown-Summerside

$67,413

Isle aux Morts

$35,760

Jackson's Arm

$19,808

Keels

$10,027

King's Cove

$11,664

King's Point

$35,550

Kippens

$92,181

Labrador City

$310,981

Lamaline

$19,094

L'Anse au Clair

$16,953

L'Anse au Loup

$31,310

Lark Harbour

$29,799

LaScie

$44,492

Lawn

$34,081

Leading Tickles

$20,144

Lewin's Cove

$30,723

Lewisporte

$150,995

Little Bay

$12,293

Little Bay East

$13,217

Little Bay Islands

$10,866

Little Burnt Bay

$19,682

Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

$101,123

Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights

$18,381

Lord's Cove

$14,686

Lourdes

$27,406

Lumsden

$28,918

Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North

$14,938

Main Brook

$18,087

Makkovik

$23,712

Mary's Harbour

$22,201

Marystown

$231,051

Massey Drive

$76,397

McIvers

$30,471

Meadows

$34,165

Middle Arm

$27,784

Miles Cove

$12,251

Millertown

$11,286

Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir

$39,329

Ming's Bight

$21,277

Morrisville

$12,126

Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's

$22,537

Mount Moriah

$39,203

Mount Pearl

$978,462

Musgrave Harbour

$49,446

Musgravetown

$31,562

Nain

$55,113

New Perlican

$15,694

New-Wes-Valley

$99,066

Nippers Harbour

$11,454

Norman's Cove-Long Cove

$35,844

Norris Arm

$38,825

Norris Point

$36,012

North River

$31,814

North West River

$30,849

Northern Arm

$25,769

Old Perlican

$34,459

Pacquet

$14,770

Paradise

$905,795

Parkers Cove

$18,297

Parson's Pond

$22,369

Pasadena

$159,853

Peterview

$42,645

Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove

$48,186

Pilley's Island

$20,228

Pinware

$11,580

Placentia

$154,647

Point au Gaul

$11,580

Point Lance

$12,168

Point Leamington

$32,696

Point May

$17,583

Point of Bay

$14,350

Pool's Cove

$15,988

Port Anson

$13,343

Port au Choix

$41,008

Port au Port East

$32,192

Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove

$26,735

Port Blandford

$33,116

Port Hope Simpson

$25,181

Port Kirwan

$10,069

Port Rexton

$22,159

Port Saunders

$36,180

Portugal Cove South

$14,183

Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's

$349,896

Postville

$15,316

Pouch Cove

$94,742

Raleigh

$15,316

Ramea

$26,651

Red Bay

$14,980

Red Harbour

$15,820

Reidville

$29,253

Rencontre East

$13,721

Renews-Cappahayden

$20,522

Rigolet

$20,689

River of Ponds

$16,911

Riverhead

$15,652

Robert's Arm

$41,679

Rocky Harbour

$47,641

Roddickton - Bide Arm

$49,824

Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou

$24,426

Rushoon

$18,171

Salmon Cove

$36,432

Salvage

$13,091

Sandringham

$17,499

Sandy Cove

$13,007

Seal Cove, F.B

$18,045

Seal Cove, W.B

$20,605

Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove

$24,132

South Brook

$28,120

South River

$35,047

Southern Harbour

$24,468

Spaniard's Bay

$119,258

Springdale

$132,608

St. Alban's

$57,674

St. Anthony

$102,676

St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine

$26,063

St. Brendan's

$13,973

St. Bride's

$18,465

St. George's

$58,387

St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove

$32,570

St. John's

$4,577,822

St. Joseph's

$12,713

St. Lawrence

$57,926

St. Lewis

$16,030

St. Lunaire-Griquet

$33,241

St. Mary's

$22,453

St. Pauls

$17,877

St. Shott's

$10,656

St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River

$21,025

Steady Brook

$26,525

Stephenville

$285,919

Stephenville Crossing

$80,049

Summerford

$45,919

Sunnyside (T.B.)

$24,510

Terra Nova

$10,950

Terrenceville

$28,120

Tilt Cove

$8,095

Torbay

$339,485

Traytown

$19,094

Trepassey

$28,078

Trinity

$14,980

Trinity Bay North

$84,247

Triton

$49,152

Trout River

$31,058

Twillingate

$100,074

Upper Island Cove

$73,416

Victoria

$83,449

Wabana

$97,975

Wabush

$87,899

West St. Modeste

$12,545

Westport

$16,072

Whitbourne

$45,248

Whiteway

$23,544

Winterland

$24,258

Winterton

$26,777

Witless Bay

$75,851

Woodstock

$15,862

Woody Point

$19,724

York Harbour

$22,327

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and 

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.gov.nl.ca/mae/for/gta/

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

