Supporting communities across Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Newfoundland and Labrador has received more than $31.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Springdale upgraded its storm sewer system to manage runoff and prevent flooding. Children in Mount Pearl will benefit from 39 new pieces of playground equipment in 32 locations across the City, providing safe and inclusive spaces for families and children to play. Meanwhile, Clarke's Beach resident will benefit the addition of tourists visiting the new community park and garden overlooking the ocean along Conception Bay Highway.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities, Inuit Community Governments and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put more than $31.5 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like wastewater systems, playgrounds and tourism sites."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are ensuring all communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are supported during this time. Receiving the full amount of the Gas Tax Fund upfront this year for approved infrastructure projects will benefit residents of municipalities and Inuit Community Governments. These projects represent important investments in our communities to strengthen services and build infrastructure as we all learn to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Related product

Backgrounder

Newfoundland and Labrador's 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing more than $31.5 million under the GTF to Newfoundland and Labrador. This includes over $21.7 million for the following 276 communities, and the remainder of the funds will go towards program administration.



Ultimate Recipient 2020–21 Allocation Admirals Beach $13,553 Anchor Point $21,067 Appleton $31,982 Aquaforte $11,244 Arnold's Cove $47,725 Avondale $34,795 Badger $37,439 Baie Verte $63,005 Baine Harbour $13,091 Bauline $26,861 Bay Bulls $70,855 Bay de Verde $24,342 Bay L'Argent $18,003 Bay Roberts $260,269 Baytona $18,884 Beachside $13,427 Bellburns $10,111 Belleoram $23,586 Birchy Bay $30,975 Bird Cove $15,400 Bishop's Cove $19,934 Bishop's Falls $140,374 Bonavista $152,632 Botwood $128,578 Branch $17,457 Brent's Cove $14,476 Brighton $15,778 Brigus $38,237 Bryant's Cove $24,468 Buchans $34,837 Burgeo $62,753 Burin $105,069 Burlington $21,067 Burnt Islands $33,997 Campbellton $26,861 Cape Broyle $28,414 Cape St. George $43,694 Carbonear $211,824 Carmanville $38,951 Cartwright $25,811 Centreville-Wareham-Trinity $56,037 Chance Cove $18,632 Change Islands $16,617 Channel-Port aux Basques $178,618 Chapel Arm $27,070 Charlottetown (Labrador) $20,060 Clarenville $271,981 Clarke's Beach $73,290 Coachman's Cove $12,293 Colinet $11,244 Colliers $35,340 Come By Chance $17,457 Comfort Cove-Newstead $24,971 Conception Bay South $1,107,718 Conception Harbour $36,642 Conche $15,022 Cook's Harbour $13,049 Cormack $32,948 Corner Brook $839,340 Cottlesville $19,262 Cow Head $25,853 Cox's Cove $36,768 Crow Head $15,316 Cupids $39,077 Daniel's Harbour $18,506 Deer Lake $228,238 Dover $35,676 Eastport $28,918 Elliston $20,815 Embree $37,314 Englee $30,009 English Harbour East $13,721 Fermeuse $21,529 Ferryland $25,265 Flatrock $78,538 Fleur de Lys $18,129 Flower's Cove $19,220 Fogo Island $102,089 Forteau $25,055 Fortune $66,699 Fox Cove-Mortier $20,270 Fox Harbour $18,465 Frenchman's Cove $14,980 Gallants $9,985 Gambo $90,922 Gander $498,547 Garnish $31,730 Gaskiers-Point La Haye $17,625 Gaultois $13,595 George's Brook-Milton $40,126 Gillams $25,097 Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook $17,289 Glenwood $40,546 Glovertown $95,330 Goose Cove East $15,190 Grand Bank $104,859 Grand Falls-Windsor $602,783 Grand le Pierre $17,751 Greenspond $19,052 Hampden $25,895 Hant's Harbour $21,697 Happy Adventure $16,282 Happy Valley-Goose Bay $348,301 Harbour Breton $76,481 Harbour Grace $133,615 Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview $52,678 Hare Bay $48,564 Hawke's Bay $21,109 Heart's Content $22,159 Heart's Delight-Islington $36,180 Heart's Desire $16,827 Hermitage-Sandyville $25,601 Holyrood $111,282 Hopedale $31,982 Howley $16,491 Hughes Brook $18,590 Humber Arm South $75,011 Indian Bay $15,232 Irishtown-Summerside $67,413 Isle aux Morts $35,760 Jackson's Arm $19,808 Keels $10,027 King's Cove $11,664 King's Point $35,550 Kippens $92,181 Labrador City $310,981 Lamaline $19,094 L'Anse au Clair $16,953 L'Anse au Loup $31,310 Lark Harbour $29,799 LaScie $44,492 Lawn $34,081 Leading Tickles $20,144 Lewin's Cove $30,723 Lewisporte $150,995 Little Bay $12,293 Little Bay East $13,217 Little Bay Islands $10,866 Little Burnt Bay $19,682 Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove $101,123 Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights $18,381 Lord's Cove $14,686 Lourdes $27,406 Lumsden $28,918 Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North $14,938 Main Brook $18,087 Makkovik $23,712 Mary's Harbour $22,201 Marystown $231,051 Massey Drive $76,397 McIvers $30,471 Meadows $34,165 Middle Arm $27,784 Miles Cove $12,251 Millertown $11,286 Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir $39,329 Ming's Bight $21,277 Morrisville $12,126 Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's $22,537 Mount Moriah $39,203 Mount Pearl $978,462 Musgrave Harbour $49,446 Musgravetown $31,562 Nain $55,113 New Perlican $15,694 New-Wes-Valley $99,066 Nippers Harbour $11,454 Norman's Cove-Long Cove $35,844 Norris Arm $38,825 Norris Point $36,012 North River $31,814 North West River $30,849 Northern Arm $25,769 Old Perlican $34,459 Pacquet $14,770 Paradise $905,795 Parkers Cove $18,297 Parson's Pond $22,369 Pasadena $159,853 Peterview $42,645 Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove $48,186 Pilley's Island $20,228 Pinware $11,580 Placentia $154,647 Point au Gaul $11,580 Point Lance $12,168 Point Leamington $32,696 Point May $17,583 Point of Bay $14,350 Pool's Cove $15,988 Port Anson $13,343 Port au Choix $41,008 Port au Port East $32,192 Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove $26,735 Port Blandford $33,116 Port Hope Simpson $25,181 Port Kirwan $10,069 Port Rexton $22,159 Port Saunders $36,180 Portugal Cove South $14,183 Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's $349,896 Postville $15,316 Pouch Cove $94,742 Raleigh $15,316 Ramea $26,651 Red Bay $14,980 Red Harbour $15,820 Reidville $29,253 Rencontre East $13,721 Renews-Cappahayden $20,522 Rigolet $20,689 River of Ponds $16,911 Riverhead $15,652 Robert's Arm $41,679 Rocky Harbour $47,641 Roddickton - Bide Arm $49,824 Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou $24,426 Rushoon $18,171 Salmon Cove $36,432 Salvage $13,091 Sandringham $17,499 Sandy Cove $13,007 Seal Cove, F.B $18,045 Seal Cove, W.B $20,605 Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove $24,132 South Brook $28,120 South River $35,047 Southern Harbour $24,468 Spaniard's Bay $119,258 Springdale $132,608 St. Alban's $57,674 St. Anthony $102,676 St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine $26,063 St. Brendan's $13,973 St. Bride's $18,465 St. George's $58,387 St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove $32,570 St. John's $4,577,822 St. Joseph's $12,713 St. Lawrence $57,926 St. Lewis $16,030 St. Lunaire-Griquet $33,241 St. Mary's $22,453 St. Pauls $17,877 St. Shott's $10,656 St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River $21,025 Steady Brook $26,525 Stephenville $285,919 Stephenville Crossing $80,049 Summerford $45,919 Sunnyside (T.B.) $24,510 Terra Nova $10,950 Terrenceville $28,120 Tilt Cove $8,095 Torbay $339,485 Traytown $19,094 Trepassey $28,078 Trinity $14,980 Trinity Bay North $84,247 Triton $49,152 Trout River $31,058 Twillingate $100,074 Upper Island Cove $73,416 Victoria $83,449 Wabana $97,975 Wabush $87,899 West St. Modeste $12,545 Westport $16,072 Whitbourne $45,248 Whiteway $23,544 Winterland $24,258 Winterton $26,777 Witless Bay $75,851 Woodstock $15,862 Woody Point $19,724 York Harbour $22,327

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.gov.nl.ca/mae/for/gta/

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

