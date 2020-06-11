Supporting communities across Manitoba
Jun 11, 2020, 15:02 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Manitoba has received $72.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. Recent projects that have benefited from the GTF in Manitoba include an extended taxiway at the Lac Du Bonnet Regional Airport to accommodate additional airplane hangars and improve safety around the runway. The Rural Municipality of Tache invested its GTF allocation in expanding the wastewater system to support a new subdivision and increase capacity for future residents. In the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne, the GTF supported electrical and amenity upgrades to the Cottonwood Campground to accommodate a wider variety of campers.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Manitoba remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quotes
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Manitoba, this will put $72.5 million in the hands of 136 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"The accelerated federal funding through the gas tax will be welcomed by our municipal partners. This will complement our government's earlier action to fast-track municipal funding and increase our ongoing investments in vital infrastructure to support Manitobans and their communities. We are delivering on our commitment to sustain and restore Manitoba's economy through the unprecedented impacts caused by COVID-19. The Manitoba government is pleased to partner with the federal government to rapidly administer the Gas Tax Fund to fund local and regional infrastructure priorities."
The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
Related product
2020‒2021 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Manitoba by community
Backgrounder
Manitoba's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada is providing $72.5 million under the GTF. The table below indicates its distribution to 136 Manitoba communities and Manitoba's Northern Affairs Communities, excluding administrative funding.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2020‒21 ($)
|
Alexander
|
179,371
|
Alonsa
|
67,109
|
Altona
|
226,676
|
Arborg
|
66,302
|
Argyle
|
55,162
|
Armstrong
|
96,439
|
Beausejour
|
173,236
|
Bifrost-Riverton
|
181,793
|
Boissevain-Morton
|
126,630
|
Brandon
|
3,075,740
|
Brenda-Waskada
|
36,272
|
Brokenhead
|
275,649
|
Carberry
|
93,533
|
Carman
|
170,276
|
Cartier
|
181,254
|
Cartwright-Roblin
|
70,392
|
Churchill
|
48,381
|
Clanwilliam-Erickson
|
46,820
|
Coldwell
|
67,486
|
Cornwallis
|
243,251
|
Dauphin (City)
|
450,391
|
Dauphin
|
123,671
|
De Salaberry
|
192,663
|
Deloraine-Winchester
|
80,133
|
Dufferin
|
131,043
|
Dunnottar
|
41,062
|
East St. Paul
|
504,369
|
Ellice-Archie
|
47,735
|
Elton
|
68,509
|
Emerson-Franklin
|
136,533
|
Ethelbert
|
32,667
|
Fisher
|
98,323
|
Flin Flon
|
268,599
|
Gilbert Plains
|
79,110
|
Gillam
|
68,078
|
Gimli
|
332,640
|
Glenboro-South Cypress
|
84,223
|
Glenella-Lansdowne
|
63,557
|
Government of Manitoba (Northern Affairs Communities)
|
478,591
|
Grahamdale
|
73,137
|
Grand Rapids
|
14,423
|
Grandview
|
79,756
|
Grassland
|
84,008
|
Grey
|
142,506
|
Hamiota
|
65,925
|
Hanover
|
846,697
|
Harrison Park
|
87,291
|
Headingley
|
192,610
|
Kelsey
|
130,451
|
Killarney-Turtle Mountain
|
184,537
|
La Broquerie
|
326,990
|
Lac du Bonnet (Rural Municipality)
|
167,962
|
Lac du Bonnet (Town)
|
58,606
|
Lakeshore
|
73,352
|
Leaf Rapids
|
31,321
|
Lorne
|
163,656
|
Louise
|
103,220
|
Lynn Lake
|
26,585
|
MacDonald
|
385,435
|
McCreary
|
48,004
|
Melita
|
56,077
|
Minitonas-Bowsman
|
88,959
|
Minnedosa
|
131,797
|
Minto-Odanah
|
63,988
|
Montcalm
|
67,809
|
Morden (City)
|
466,482
|
Morris (Rural Municipality)
|
163,979
|
Morris (Town)
|
101,444
|
Mossey River
|
61,620
|
Mountain
|
52,633
|
Neepawa
|
248,041
|
Niverville
|
248,095
|
Norfolk Treherne
|
94,233
|
North Cypress-Langford
|
147,727
|
North Norfolk
|
207,355
|
Oakland-Wawanesa
|
90,950
|
Oakview
|
87,506
|
Pembina
|
126,308
|
Pinawa (Local Government District)
|
80,940
|
Piney
|
92,887
|
Pipestone
|
78,465
|
Portage la Prairie (City)
|
715,976
|
Portage la Prairie (Rural Municipality)
|
375,371
|
Powerview-Pine Falls
|
70,823
|
Prairie Lakes
|
78,196
|
Prairie View
|
112,369
|
Reynolds
|
72,007
|
Rhineland
|
319,940
|
Riding Mountain West
|
76,420
|
Ritchot
|
359,441
|
Riverdale
|
114,791
|
Roblin (Rural Municipality)
|
172,967
|
Rockwood
|
421,007
|
Roland
|
60,759
|
Rosedale
|
89,981
|
Rossburn (Rural Municipality)
|
52,525
|
Rosser
|
73,836
|
Russell-Binscarth
|
131,420
|
Selkirk
|
553,127
|
Sifton
|
67,594
|
Snow Lake
|
48,381
|
Souris-Glenwood
|
137,878
|
Springfield
|
825,654
|
St. Andrews
|
641,117
|
St. Clements
|
585,309
|
St. Francois Xavier
|
75,935
|
St. Laurent
|
72,007
|
Stanley
|
482,681
|
Ste. Anne (Rural Municipality)
|
269,245
|
Ste. Anne (Town)
|
113,768
|
Ste. Rose
|
92,134
|
Steinbach
|
851,863
|
Stonewall
|
258,804
|
St-Pierre-Jolys
|
62,965
|
Stuartburn
|
88,690
|
Swan River (Town)
|
216,020
|
Swan Valley West
|
152,247
|
Taché
|
622,551
|
Teulon
|
64,634
|
The Pas
|
288,941
|
Thompson (City)
|
736,104
|
Thompson (Rural Municipality)
|
76,527
|
Two Borders
|
63,235
|
Victoria
|
60,920
|
Victoria Beach
|
21,419
|
Virden
|
178,779
|
Wallace-Woodworth
|
158,651
|
West Interlake
|
116,352
|
West St. Paul
|
288,888
|
WestLake-Gladstone
|
169,738
|
Whitehead
|
89,389
|
Whitemouth
|
83,792
|
Winkler
|
681,318
|
Winnipeg
|
44,396,057
|
Winnipeg Beach
|
61,620
|
Woodlands
|
183,838
|
Yellowhead
|
104,835
Associated links
Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and
Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus
The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html
The federal Gas Tax Fund in Manitoba: https://www.gov.mb.ca/fpir/strainfrasec/fedgastax/index.html
Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/mb-eng.html
Twitter: @INFC_eng
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Andrea Slobodian, Press Secretary, Minister of Central Services, 204-945-1912, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]