Supporting communities across Manitoba

Jun 11, 2020, 15:02 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Manitoba has received $72.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. Recent projects that have benefited from the GTF in Manitoba include an extended taxiway at the Lac Du Bonnet Regional Airport to accommodate additional airplane hangars and improve safety around the runway. The Rural Municipality of Tache invested its GTF allocation in expanding the wastewater system to support a new subdivision and increase capacity for future residents. In the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne, the GTF supported electrical and amenity upgrades to the Cottonwood Campground to accommodate a wider variety of campers.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Manitoba remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Manitoba, this will put $72.5 million in the hands of 136 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The accelerated federal funding through the gas tax will be welcomed by our municipal partners. This will complement our government's earlier action to fast-track municipal funding and increase our ongoing investments in vital infrastructure to support Manitobans and their communities. We are delivering on our commitment to sustain and restore Manitoba's economy through the unprecedented impacts caused by COVID-19. The Manitoba government is pleased to partner with the federal government to rapidly administer the Gas Tax Fund to fund local and regional infrastructure priorities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Backgrounder

Manitoba's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $72.5 million under the GTF. The table below indicates its distribution to 136 Manitoba communities and Manitoba's Northern Affairs Communities, excluding administrative funding.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 202021 ($)

Alexander

179,371

Alonsa

67,109

Altona

226,676

Arborg

66,302

Argyle

55,162

Armstrong

96,439

Beausejour

173,236

Bifrost-Riverton

181,793

Boissevain-Morton

126,630

Brandon

3,075,740

Brenda-Waskada

36,272

Brokenhead

275,649

Carberry

93,533

Carman

170,276

Cartier

181,254

Cartwright-Roblin

70,392

Churchill

48,381

Clanwilliam-Erickson

46,820

Coldwell

67,486

Cornwallis

243,251

Dauphin (City)

450,391

Dauphin

123,671

De Salaberry

192,663

Deloraine-Winchester

80,133

Dufferin

131,043

Dunnottar

41,062

East St. Paul

504,369

Ellice-Archie

47,735

Elton

68,509

Emerson-Franklin

136,533

Ethelbert

32,667

Fisher

98,323

Flin Flon

268,599

Gilbert Plains

79,110

Gillam

68,078

Gimli

332,640

Glenboro-South Cypress

84,223

Glenella-Lansdowne

63,557

Government of Manitoba (Northern Affairs Communities)

478,591

Grahamdale

73,137

Grand Rapids

14,423

Grandview

79,756

Grassland

84,008

Grey

142,506

Hamiota

65,925

Hanover

846,697

Harrison Park

87,291

Headingley

192,610

Kelsey

130,451

Killarney-Turtle Mountain

184,537

La Broquerie

326,990

Lac du Bonnet (Rural Municipality)

167,962

Lac du Bonnet (Town)

58,606

Lakeshore

73,352

Leaf Rapids

31,321

Lorne

163,656

Louise

103,220

Lynn Lake

26,585

MacDonald

385,435

McCreary

48,004

Melita

56,077

Minitonas-Bowsman

88,959

Minnedosa

131,797

Minto-Odanah

63,988

Montcalm

67,809

Morden (City)

466,482

Morris (Rural Municipality)

163,979

Morris (Town)

101,444

Mossey River

61,620

Mountain

52,633

Neepawa

248,041

Niverville

248,095

Norfolk Treherne

94,233

North Cypress-Langford

147,727

North Norfolk

207,355

Oakland-Wawanesa

90,950

Oakview

87,506

Pembina

126,308

Pinawa (Local Government District)

80,940

Piney

92,887

Pipestone

78,465

Portage la Prairie (City)

715,976

Portage la Prairie (Rural Municipality)

375,371

Powerview-Pine Falls

70,823

Prairie Lakes

78,196

Prairie View

112,369

Reynolds

72,007

Rhineland

319,940

Riding Mountain West

76,420

Ritchot

359,441

Riverdale

114,791

Roblin (Rural Municipality)

172,967

Rockwood

421,007

Roland

60,759

Rosedale

89,981

Rossburn (Rural Municipality)

52,525

Rosser

73,836

Russell-Binscarth

131,420

Selkirk

553,127

Sifton

67,594

Snow Lake

48,381

Souris-Glenwood

137,878

Springfield

825,654

St. Andrews

641,117

St. Clements

585,309

St. Francois Xavier

75,935

St. Laurent

72,007

Stanley

482,681

Ste. Anne (Rural Municipality)

269,245

Ste. Anne (Town)

113,768

Ste. Rose

92,134

Steinbach

851,863

Stonewall

258,804

St-Pierre-Jolys

62,965

Stuartburn

88,690

Swan River (Town)

216,020

Swan Valley West

152,247

Taché

622,551

Teulon

64,634

The Pas

288,941

Thompson (City)

736,104

Thompson (Rural Municipality)

76,527

Two Borders

63,235

Victoria

60,920

Victoria Beach

21,419

Virden

178,779

Wallace-Woodworth

158,651

West Interlake

116,352

West St. Paul

288,888

WestLake-Gladstone

169,738

Whitehead

89,389

Whitemouth

83,792

Winkler

681,318

Winnipeg

44,396,057

Winnipeg Beach

61,620

Woodlands

183,838

Yellowhead

104,835

Twitter: @INFC_eng 
Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Andrea Slobodian, Press Secretary, Minister of Central Services, 204-945-1912, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

