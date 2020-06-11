Supporting communities across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Manitoba has received $72.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. Recent projects that have benefited from the GTF in Manitoba include an extended taxiway at the Lac Du Bonnet Regional Airport to accommodate additional airplane hangars and improve safety around the runway. The Rural Municipality of Tache invested its GTF allocation in expanding the wastewater system to support a new subdivision and increase capacity for future residents. In the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne, the GTF supported electrical and amenity upgrades to the Cottonwood Campground to accommodate a wider variety of campers.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Manitoba remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Manitoba, this will put $72.5 million in the hands of 136 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The accelerated federal funding through the gas tax will be welcomed by our municipal partners. This will complement our government's earlier action to fast-track municipal funding and increase our ongoing investments in vital infrastructure to support Manitobans and their communities. We are delivering on our commitment to sustain and restore Manitoba's economy through the unprecedented impacts caused by COVID-19. The Manitoba government is pleased to partner with the federal government to rapidly administer the Gas Tax Fund to fund local and regional infrastructure priorities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

2020‒2021 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Manitoba by community

Backgrounder

Manitoba's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $72.5 million under the GTF. The table below indicates its distribution to 136 Manitoba communities and Manitoba's Northern Affairs Communities, excluding administrative funding.

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2020‒21 ($) Alexander 179,371 Alonsa 67,109 Altona 226,676 Arborg 66,302 Argyle 55,162 Armstrong 96,439 Beausejour 173,236 Bifrost-Riverton 181,793 Boissevain-Morton 126,630 Brandon 3,075,740 Brenda-Waskada 36,272 Brokenhead 275,649 Carberry 93,533 Carman 170,276 Cartier 181,254 Cartwright-Roblin 70,392 Churchill 48,381 Clanwilliam-Erickson 46,820 Coldwell 67,486 Cornwallis 243,251 Dauphin (City) 450,391 Dauphin 123,671 De Salaberry 192,663 Deloraine-Winchester 80,133 Dufferin 131,043 Dunnottar 41,062 East St. Paul 504,369 Ellice-Archie 47,735 Elton 68,509 Emerson-Franklin 136,533 Ethelbert 32,667 Fisher 98,323 Flin Flon 268,599 Gilbert Plains 79,110 Gillam 68,078 Gimli 332,640 Glenboro-South Cypress 84,223 Glenella-Lansdowne 63,557 Government of Manitoba (Northern Affairs Communities) 478,591 Grahamdale 73,137 Grand Rapids 14,423 Grandview 79,756 Grassland 84,008 Grey 142,506 Hamiota 65,925 Hanover 846,697 Harrison Park 87,291 Headingley 192,610 Kelsey 130,451 Killarney-Turtle Mountain 184,537 La Broquerie 326,990 Lac du Bonnet (Rural Municipality) 167,962 Lac du Bonnet (Town) 58,606 Lakeshore 73,352 Leaf Rapids 31,321 Lorne 163,656 Louise 103,220 Lynn Lake 26,585 MacDonald 385,435 McCreary 48,004 Melita 56,077 Minitonas-Bowsman 88,959 Minnedosa 131,797 Minto-Odanah 63,988 Montcalm 67,809 Morden (City) 466,482 Morris (Rural Municipality) 163,979 Morris (Town) 101,444 Mossey River 61,620 Mountain 52,633 Neepawa 248,041 Niverville 248,095 Norfolk Treherne 94,233 North Cypress-Langford 147,727 North Norfolk 207,355 Oakland-Wawanesa 90,950 Oakview 87,506 Pembina 126,308 Pinawa (Local Government District) 80,940 Piney 92,887 Pipestone 78,465 Portage la Prairie (City) 715,976 Portage la Prairie (Rural Municipality) 375,371 Powerview-Pine Falls 70,823 Prairie Lakes 78,196 Prairie View 112,369 Reynolds 72,007 Rhineland 319,940 Riding Mountain West 76,420 Ritchot 359,441 Riverdale 114,791 Roblin (Rural Municipality) 172,967 Rockwood 421,007 Roland 60,759 Rosedale 89,981 Rossburn (Rural Municipality) 52,525 Rosser 73,836 Russell-Binscarth 131,420 Selkirk 553,127 Sifton 67,594 Snow Lake 48,381 Souris-Glenwood 137,878 Springfield 825,654 St. Andrews 641,117 St. Clements 585,309 St. Francois Xavier 75,935 St. Laurent 72,007 Stanley 482,681 Ste. Anne (Rural Municipality) 269,245 Ste. Anne (Town) 113,768 Ste. Rose 92,134 Steinbach 851,863 Stonewall 258,804 St-Pierre-Jolys 62,965 Stuartburn 88,690 Swan River (Town) 216,020 Swan Valley West 152,247 Taché 622,551 Teulon 64,634 The Pas 288,941 Thompson (City) 736,104 Thompson (Rural Municipality) 76,527 Two Borders 63,235 Victoria 60,920 Victoria Beach 21,419 Virden 178,779 Wallace-Woodworth 158,651 West Interlake 116,352 West St. Paul 288,888 WestLake-Gladstone 169,738 Whitehead 89,389 Whitemouth 83,792 Winkler 681,318 Winnipeg 44,396,057 Winnipeg Beach 61,620 Woodlands 183,838 Yellowhead 104,835

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Manitoba: https://www.gov.mb.ca/fpir/strainfrasec/fedgastax/index.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/mb-eng.html

