Supporting communities across British Columbia
Jun 11, 2020, 14:34 ET
VICTORIA, BC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that British Columbia has received $280.4 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in the District of Hudson's Hope, the GTF supported an award-winning project to install 1,550 solar panels that are providing clean power to 22 local government buildings, reducing their electricity consumption by 60%. The District of Squamish is using its GTF allocation to raise and widen the Squamish River Dike in Brackendale, which will improve protection against earthquakes as well as rising river levels. And in Prince George upgraded the Masich Place Stadium so they can host university soccer, high school football and rugby games and championships.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure British Columbia remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quotes
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In British Columbia, this will put $280.4 million in the hands of 188 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"The accelerated delivery of Federal Gas Tax Funding will provide much needed support as local governments implement their capital plans for this construction season. This initiative by the Government of Canada provides greater certainty for communities as we renew and expand critical infrastructure."
Maja Tait, President of the Union of BC Municipalities
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
2020‒2021 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in British Columbia by community:
Backgrounder
British Columbia's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada is providing a total of $280.4 million under the GTF for the following 188 British Columbia communities.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation
|
100 Mile House
|
138,507
|
Abbotsford
|
6,009,634
|
Alberni-Clayoquot
|
461,674
|
Alert Bay
|
75,718
|
Anmore
|
61,738
|
Armstrong
|
270,486
|
Ashcroft
|
120,735
|
Barriere
|
127,263
|
Belcarra
|
57,049
|
Bowen Island
|
66,137
|
Bulkley-Nechako
|
858,116
|
Burnaby
|
751,611
|
Burns Lake
|
130,042
|
Cache Creek
|
95,679
|
Campbell River
|
1,427,471
|
Canal Flats
|
83,256
|
Capital
|
1,124,475
|
Cariboo
|
1,704,188
|
Castlegar
|
393,663
|
Central Coast
|
194,895
|
Central Kootenay
|
1,356,428
|
Central Okanagan
|
749,847
|
Central Saanich
|
763,196
|
Chase
|
151,393
|
Chetwynd
|
160,531
|
Chilliwack
|
3,583,604
|
Clearwater
|
152,993
|
Clinton
|
82,119
|
Coldstream
|
503,533
|
Columbia Shuswap
|
896,354
|
Colwood
|
765,091
|
Comox
|
645,872
|
Comox Valley
|
1,029,891
|
Coquitlam
|
471,912
|
Courtenay
|
1,133,150
|
Cowichan Valley
|
1,628,092
|
Cranbrook
|
899,344
|
Creston
|
280,466
|
Cumberland
|
213,171
|
Dawson Creek
|
567,965
|
Delta
|
361,058
|
Duncan
|
263,327
|
East Kootenay
|
736,623
|
Elkford
|
160,363
|
Enderby
|
179,945
|
Esquimalt
|
798,612
|
Fernie
|
293,732
|
Fort St. James
|
122,420
|
Fort St. John
|
903,892
|
Fraser Lake
|
96,732
|
Fraser Valley
|
821,563
|
Fraser-Fort George
|
693,206
|
Fruitvale
|
135,980
|
Gibsons
|
249,051
|
Gold River
|
106,165
|
Golden
|
211,276
|
Grand Forks
|
225,636
|
Granisle
|
67,885
|
Greenwood
|
83,129
|
Harrison Hot Springs
|
116,945
|
Hazelton
|
68,306
|
Highlands
|
148,824
|
Hope
|
315,419
|
Houston
|
181,166
|
Hudson's Hope
|
97,869
|
Invermere
|
197,927
|
Kamloops
|
3,856,996
|
Kaslo
|
95,889
|
Kelowna
|
5,419,350
|
Kent
|
310,618
|
Keremeos
|
118,377
|
Kimberley
|
367,807
|
Kitimat
|
397,538
|
Kitimat-Stikine
|
741,508
|
Kootenay Boundary
|
478,351
|
Ladysmith
|
414,804
|
Lake Country
|
599,296
|
Lake Cowichan
|
190,978
|
Langford
|
1,543,447
|
Langley (City)
|
132,591
|
Langley (Township)
|
406,084
|
Lantzville
|
206,939
|
Lillooet
|
150,930
|
Lions Bay
|
59,117
|
Logan Lake
|
139,054
|
Lumby
|
132,316
|
Lytton
|
65,611
|
Mackenzie
|
211,529
|
Maple Ridge
|
301,264
|
Masset
|
88,520
|
McBride
|
81,066
|
Merritt
|
355,763
|
Metchosin
|
253,388
|
Metro Vancouver
|
130,491
|
Midway
|
82,456
|
Mission
|
1,690,460
|
Montrose
|
97,069
|
Mount Waddington
|
198,853
|
Nakusp
|
122,715
|
Nanaimo (City)
|
3,866,429
|
Nanaimo (Regional District)
|
1,745,163
|
Nelson
|
500,333
|
New Denver
|
75,044
|
New Hazelton
|
79,550
|
New Westminster
|
267,570
|
North Coast
|
203,317
|
North Cowichan
|
1,304,840
|
North Okanagan
|
836,639
|
North Saanich
|
528,843
|
North Vancouver (City)
|
213,415
|
North Vancouver (District)
|
312,273
|
Northern Rockies
|
282,235
|
Oak Bay
|
817,099
|
Okanagan-Similkameen
|
1,036,419
|
Oliver
|
262,653
|
Osoyoos
|
269,264
|
Parksville
|
582,114
|
Peace River
|
1,017,089
|
Peachland
|
283,709
|
Pemberton
|
163,521
|
Penticton
|
1,476,868
|
Pitt Meadows
|
110,702
|
Port Alberni
|
799,581
|
Port Alice
|
83,087
|
Port Clements
|
67,001
|
Port Coquitlam
|
230,513
|
Port Edward
|
74,791
|
Port Hardy
|
229,132
|
Port McNeill
|
153,541
|
Port Moody
|
155,522
|
Pouce Coupe
|
88,478
|
Powell River
|
609,192
|
Prince George
|
3,171,539
|
Prince Rupert
|
569,734
|
Princeton
|
174,260
|
qathet
|
345,361
|
Qualicum Beach
|
431,733
|
Queen Charlotte
|
91,004
|
Quesnel
|
471,149
|
Radium Hot Springs
|
87,804
|
Revelstoke
|
372,944
|
Richmond
|
648,536
|
Rossland
|
212,161
|
Saanich
|
4,862,125
|
Salmo
|
103,175
|
Salmon Arm
|
800,760
|
Sayward
|
68,222
|
Sechelt
|
485,341
|
Sechelt Indian Government District
|
84,266
|
Sicamous
|
157,415
|
Sidney
|
546,656
|
Silverton
|
63,337
|
Slocan
|
66,579
|
Smithers
|
282,572
|
Sooke
|
602,623
|
Spallumcheen
|
270,149
|
Sparwood
|
214,477
|
Squamish
|
876,814
|
Squamish-Lillooet
|
326,747
|
Stewart
|
72,012
|
Strathcona
|
484,878
|
Summerland
|
544,256
|
Sun Peaks
|
81,066
|
Sunshine Coast
|
664,822
|
Surrey
|
1,604,828
|
Tahsis
|
65,569
|
Taylor
|
116,988
|
Telkwa
|
111,008
|
Terrace
|
545,435
|
Thompson-Nicola
|
1,019,532
|
Tofino
|
136,485
|
Trail
|
379,766
|
Tumbler Ridge
|
138,802
|
Ucluelet
|
127,431
|
Valemount
|
98,121
|
Vancouver
|
1,944,757
|
Vanderhoof
|
242,060
|
Vernon
|
1,745,121
|
Victoria
|
3,667,997
|
View Royal
|
493,427
|
Warfield
|
125,873
|
Wells
|
64,263
|
West Kelowna
|
1,430,292
|
West Vancouver
|
182,219
|
Whistler
|
554,321
|
White Rock
|
114,829
|
Williams Lake
|
507,955
|
Zeballos
|
59,631
Other B.C. Gas Tax Fund Streams:
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2020-21 ($)
|
Greater Vancouver Regional
|
140,057,850
|
Strategic Priorities Fund
|
30,655,901
