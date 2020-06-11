Supporting communities across British Columbia

VICTORIA, BC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that British Columbia has received $280.4 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in the District of Hudson's Hope, the GTF supported an award-winning project to install 1,550 solar panels that are providing clean power to 22 local government buildings, reducing their electricity consumption by 60%. The District of Squamish is using its GTF allocation to raise and widen the Squamish River Dike in Brackendale, which will improve protection against earthquakes as well as rising river levels. And in Prince George upgraded the Masich Place Stadium so they can host university soccer, high school football and rugby games and championships.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure British Columbia remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In British Columbia, this will put $280.4 million in the hands of 188 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The accelerated delivery of Federal Gas Tax Funding will provide much needed support as local governments implement their capital plans for this construction season. This initiative by the Government of Canada provides greater certainty for communities as we renew and expand critical infrastructure."

Maja Tait, President of the Union of BC Municipalities

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Related product

2020‒2021 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in British Columbia by community:

Backgrounder

British Columbia's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing a total of $280.4 million under the GTF for the following 188 British Columbia communities.



Ultimate Recipient Allocation

2020‒21 ($) 100 Mile House 138,507 Abbotsford 6,009,634 Alberni-Clayoquot 461,674 Alert Bay 75,718 Anmore 61,738 Armstrong 270,486 Ashcroft 120,735 Barriere 127,263 Belcarra 57,049 Bowen Island 66,137 Bulkley-Nechako 858,116 Burnaby 751,611 Burns Lake 130,042 Cache Creek 95,679 Campbell River 1,427,471 Canal Flats 83,256 Capital 1,124,475 Cariboo 1,704,188 Castlegar 393,663 Central Coast 194,895 Central Kootenay 1,356,428 Central Okanagan 749,847 Central Saanich 763,196 Chase 151,393 Chetwynd 160,531 Chilliwack 3,583,604 Clearwater 152,993 Clinton 82,119 Coldstream 503,533 Columbia Shuswap 896,354 Colwood 765,091 Comox 645,872 Comox Valley 1,029,891 Coquitlam 471,912 Courtenay 1,133,150 Cowichan Valley 1,628,092 Cranbrook 899,344 Creston 280,466 Cumberland 213,171 Dawson Creek 567,965 Delta 361,058 Duncan 263,327 East Kootenay 736,623 Elkford 160,363 Enderby 179,945 Esquimalt 798,612 Fernie 293,732 Fort St. James 122,420 Fort St. John 903,892 Fraser Lake 96,732 Fraser Valley 821,563 Fraser-Fort George 693,206 Fruitvale 135,980 Gibsons 249,051 Gold River 106,165 Golden 211,276 Grand Forks 225,636 Granisle 67,885 Greenwood 83,129 Harrison Hot Springs 116,945 Hazelton 68,306 Highlands 148,824 Hope 315,419 Houston 181,166 Hudson's Hope 97,869 Invermere 197,927 Kamloops 3,856,996 Kaslo 95,889 Kelowna 5,419,350 Kent 310,618 Keremeos 118,377 Kimberley 367,807 Kitimat 397,538 Kitimat-Stikine 741,508 Kootenay Boundary 478,351 Ladysmith 414,804 Lake Country 599,296 Lake Cowichan 190,978 Langford 1,543,447 Langley (City) 132,591 Langley (Township) 406,084 Lantzville 206,939 Lillooet 150,930 Lions Bay 59,117 Logan Lake 139,054 Lumby 132,316 Lytton 65,611 Mackenzie 211,529 Maple Ridge 301,264 Masset 88,520 McBride 81,066 Merritt 355,763 Metchosin 253,388 Metro Vancouver 130,491 Midway 82,456 Mission 1,690,460 Montrose 97,069 Mount Waddington 198,853 Nakusp 122,715 Nanaimo (City) 3,866,429 Nanaimo (Regional District) 1,745,163 Nelson 500,333 New Denver 75,044 New Hazelton 79,550 New Westminster 267,570 North Coast 203,317 North Cowichan 1,304,840 North Okanagan 836,639 North Saanich 528,843 North Vancouver (City) 213,415 North Vancouver (District) 312,273 Northern Rockies 282,235 Oak Bay 817,099 Okanagan-Similkameen 1,036,419 Oliver 262,653 Osoyoos 269,264 Parksville 582,114 Peace River 1,017,089 Peachland 283,709 Pemberton 163,521 Penticton 1,476,868 Pitt Meadows 110,702 Port Alberni 799,581 Port Alice 83,087 Port Clements 67,001 Port Coquitlam 230,513 Port Edward 74,791 Port Hardy 229,132 Port McNeill 153,541 Port Moody 155,522 Pouce Coupe 88,478 Powell River 609,192 Prince George 3,171,539 Prince Rupert 569,734 Princeton 174,260 qathet 345,361 Qualicum Beach 431,733 Queen Charlotte 91,004 Quesnel 471,149 Radium Hot Springs 87,804 Revelstoke 372,944 Richmond 648,536 Rossland 212,161 Saanich 4,862,125 Salmo 103,175 Salmon Arm 800,760 Sayward 68,222 Sechelt 485,341 Sechelt Indian Government District 84,266 Sicamous 157,415 Sidney 546,656 Silverton 63,337 Slocan 66,579 Smithers 282,572 Sooke 602,623 Spallumcheen 270,149 Sparwood 214,477 Squamish 876,814 Squamish-Lillooet 326,747 Stewart 72,012 Strathcona 484,878 Summerland 544,256 Sun Peaks 81,066 Sunshine Coast 664,822 Surrey 1,604,828 Tahsis 65,569 Taylor 116,988 Telkwa 111,008 Terrace 545,435 Thompson-Nicola 1,019,532 Tofino 136,485 Trail 379,766 Tumbler Ridge 138,802 Ucluelet 127,431 Valemount 98,121 Vancouver 1,944,757 Vanderhoof 242,060 Vernon 1,745,121 Victoria 3,667,997 View Royal 493,427 Warfield 125,873 Wells 64,263 West Kelowna 1,430,292 West Vancouver 182,219 Whistler 554,321 White Rock 114,829 Williams Lake 507,955 Zeballos 59,631

Other B.C. Gas Tax Fund Streams:

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2020-21 ($) Greater Vancouver Regional

Fund (TransLink) 140,057,850 Strategic Priorities Fund 30,655,901

Associated links

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia: https://www.ubcm.ca/EN/main/funding/renewed-gas-tax-agreement.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

