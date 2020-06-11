Supporting communities across British Columbia

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 11, 2020, 14:34 ET

VICTORIA, BC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that British Columbia has received $280.4 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in the District of Hudson's Hope, the GTF supported an award-winning project to install 1,550 solar panels that are providing clean power to 22 local government buildings, reducing their electricity consumption by 60%. The District of Squamish is using its GTF allocation to raise and widen the Squamish River Dike in Brackendale, which will improve protection against earthquakes as well as rising river levels. And in Prince George upgraded the Masich Place Stadium so they can host university soccer, high school football and rugby games and championships.  

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure British Columbia remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In British Columbia, this will put $280.4 million in the hands of 188 communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, high-speed broadband, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The accelerated delivery of Federal Gas Tax Funding will provide much needed support as local governments implement their capital plans for this construction season. This initiative by the Government of Canada provides greater certainty for communities as we renew and expand critical infrastructure."

Maja Tait, President of the Union of BC Municipalities

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

2020‒2021 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in British Columbia by community:

British Columbia's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing a total of $280.4 million under the GTF for the following 188 British Columbia communities.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation
2020‒21 ($)

100 Mile House

138,507

Abbotsford

6,009,634

Alberni-Clayoquot

461,674

Alert Bay

75,718

Anmore

61,738

Armstrong

270,486

Ashcroft

120,735

Barriere

127,263

Belcarra

57,049

Bowen Island

66,137

Bulkley-Nechako

858,116

Burnaby

751,611

Burns Lake

130,042

Cache Creek

95,679

Campbell River

1,427,471

Canal Flats

83,256

Capital

1,124,475

Cariboo

1,704,188

Castlegar

393,663

Central Coast

194,895

Central Kootenay

1,356,428

Central Okanagan

749,847

Central Saanich

763,196

Chase

151,393

Chetwynd

160,531

Chilliwack

3,583,604

Clearwater

152,993

Clinton

82,119

Coldstream

503,533

Columbia Shuswap

896,354

Colwood

765,091

Comox

645,872

Comox Valley

1,029,891

Coquitlam

471,912

Courtenay

1,133,150

Cowichan Valley

1,628,092

Cranbrook

899,344

Creston

280,466

Cumberland

213,171

Dawson Creek

567,965

Delta

361,058

Duncan

263,327

East Kootenay

736,623

Elkford

160,363

Enderby

179,945

Esquimalt

798,612

Fernie

293,732

Fort St. James

122,420

Fort St. John

903,892

Fraser Lake

96,732

Fraser Valley

821,563

Fraser-Fort George

693,206

Fruitvale

135,980

Gibsons

249,051

Gold River

106,165

Golden

211,276

Grand Forks

225,636

Granisle

67,885

Greenwood

83,129

Harrison Hot Springs

116,945

Hazelton

68,306

Highlands

148,824

Hope

315,419

Houston

181,166

Hudson's Hope

97,869

Invermere

197,927

Kamloops

3,856,996

Kaslo

95,889

Kelowna

5,419,350

Kent

310,618

Keremeos

118,377

Kimberley

367,807

Kitimat

397,538

Kitimat-Stikine

741,508

Kootenay Boundary

478,351

Ladysmith

414,804

Lake Country

599,296

Lake Cowichan

190,978

Langford

1,543,447

Langley (City)

132,591

Langley (Township)

406,084

Lantzville

206,939

Lillooet

150,930

Lions Bay

59,117

Logan Lake

139,054

Lumby

132,316

Lytton

65,611

Mackenzie

211,529

Maple Ridge

301,264

Masset

88,520

McBride

81,066

Merritt

355,763

Metchosin

253,388

Metro Vancouver

130,491

Midway

82,456

Mission

1,690,460

Montrose

97,069

Mount Waddington

198,853

Nakusp

122,715

Nanaimo (City)

3,866,429

Nanaimo (Regional District)

1,745,163

Nelson

500,333

New Denver

75,044

New Hazelton

79,550

New Westminster

267,570

North Coast

203,317

North Cowichan

1,304,840

North Okanagan

836,639

North Saanich

528,843

North Vancouver (City)

213,415

North Vancouver (District)

312,273

Northern Rockies

282,235

Oak Bay

817,099

Okanagan-Similkameen

1,036,419

Oliver

262,653

Osoyoos

269,264

Parksville

582,114

Peace River

1,017,089

Peachland

283,709

Pemberton

163,521

Penticton

1,476,868

Pitt Meadows

110,702

Port Alberni

799,581

Port Alice

83,087

Port Clements

67,001

Port Coquitlam

230,513

Port Edward

74,791

Port Hardy

229,132

Port McNeill

153,541

Port Moody

155,522

Pouce Coupe

88,478

Powell River

609,192

Prince George

3,171,539

Prince Rupert

569,734

Princeton

174,260

qathet

345,361

Qualicum Beach

431,733

Queen Charlotte

91,004

Quesnel

471,149

Radium Hot Springs

87,804

Revelstoke

372,944

Richmond

648,536

Rossland

212,161

Saanich

4,862,125

Salmo

103,175

Salmon Arm

800,760

Sayward

68,222

Sechelt

485,341

Sechelt Indian Government District

84,266

Sicamous

157,415

Sidney

546,656

Silverton

63,337

Slocan

66,579

Smithers

282,572

Sooke

602,623

Spallumcheen

270,149

Sparwood

214,477

Squamish

876,814

Squamish-Lillooet

326,747

Stewart

72,012

Strathcona

484,878

Summerland

544,256

Sun Peaks

81,066

Sunshine Coast

664,822

Surrey

1,604,828

Tahsis

65,569

Taylor

116,988

Telkwa

111,008

Terrace

545,435

Thompson-Nicola

1,019,532

Tofino

136,485

Trail

379,766

Tumbler Ridge

138,802

Ucluelet

127,431

Valemount

98,121

Vancouver

1,944,757

Vanderhoof

242,060

Vernon

1,745,121

Victoria

3,667,997

View Royal

493,427

Warfield

125,873

Wells

64,263

West Kelowna

1,430,292

West Vancouver

182,219

Whistler

554,321

White Rock

114,829

Williams Lake

507,955

Zeballos

59,631

Other B.C. Gas Tax Fund Streams:

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2020-21 ($)

Greater Vancouver Regional
Fund (TransLink)

140,057,850

Strategic Priorities Fund

30,655,901

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html 

The federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia: https://www.ubcm.ca/EN/main/funding/renewed-gas-tax-agreement.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

