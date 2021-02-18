Supporting Albertans and a brighter future: ATB Financial releases third-quarter results

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - ATB Financial's third-quarter results demonstrate how ATB is supporting Albertans and their businesses through these challenging times while working to strengthen the provincial economy.

ATB continues to provide Alberta businesses with much-needed capital along with tailored expert advice to help them reach their financial goals, whether that's exploring new business models, ways to streamline expenses or improve their cash flow.

"Our team has been working hard to guide Albertans and their businesses through this new reality as we recognize the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO, ATB Financial. "There is no doubt the pandemic has challenged us all. However, we're seeing the Alberta spirit of resilience and innovation shine through. That, coupled with our advice and solutions, has meant many businesses are pushing through and, in some cases, thriving—ensuring a brighter future for Alberta."

During the quarter ending December 31, 2020, ATB invested in our province and supported customers with new and renewed loans of $4.6 billion, with new and renewed business loans up 34.4% from the same quarter last year. ATB delivered strong operating revenue of $462.0 million—up 3.40% year-over-year—and continued to improve efficiency through careful management and reduced expenses. The quarterly provision for loan losses decreased by $54.3 million compared to the same period last year. ATB continues to be in a solid financial position and has assets of $55.6 billion.

ATB's investment management arm, ATB Wealth, created personalized wealth solutions for more Albertans, growing their investments and achieving assets under administration of almost $24 billion, up from $21.6 billion during the same period last year.

ATB's new capital markets arm is attracting more opportunity for investment in Alberta companies by combining local market and industry specialization with global knowledge and an international reach. This past quarter, the team focused on life sciences and diversified industries creating innovative business solutions out of economic volatility.

"As the world moves through the COVID-19 pandemic, ATB is here to help Alberta—and Albertans—leverage the value we bring," said Stange. "Out of crisis comes innovation and, together, we can imagine a whole new world of possibilities."

Other highlights include:

About ATB Financial

With $55.6 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to more than 800,000 customers through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

