Support from the CALQ for artists with disabilities: a new aid program introduced for presenting a grant application

QUÉBEC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) is pleased to announce the implementation of the brand-new Aid program for people with disabilities for presenting a grant application.

This support, provided to eligible applicants, covers in whole or in part expenses incurred to obtain services needed to prepare and draft the application and to produce a grant usage report.

"Equity and inclusion are values we care very much about, which is why the CALQ has committed to reducing obstacles encountered by artists with disabilities in the cultural milieu. This aid will open new horizons to them at the beginning of their efforts by facilitating their grant applications." – Anne-Marie Jean, President and Executive Director, CALQ.

Artists can receive a maximum of $500 depending on the program and component in which they have submitted an application. Lump sum aid of $150 is automatically paid to compensate for expenses related to producing the usage report for projects supported.

Target clientele

This financial aid is for professional artists in any discipline supported by the CALQ and curators in digital arts, visual arts, film and video, arts and crafts, and architectural research,

who are eligible for the CALQ;

whose project meets eligibility conditions and rules for the program in which the main application will be submitted;

who encounter difficulties completing an application because of obstacles related to a disability:

people who identify as deaf or hard of hearing ;



people who identify as having a disability (visual, physical, or motor disability, intellectual disability, learning disability or mental health disorder).

Find out more about the program

A more accessible cultural milieu

For a number of years, the CALQ has been introducing a range of initiatives to foster a more inclusive, diverse, professional cultural milieu. The Aid program for people with disabilities for presenting a grant application is the most recent effort from the Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities to be implemented.

Additional financial support for artists with a disability has also been available since 2018. It covers part of the expenses of producing a project related to additional needs arising from the disability of the grant recipient or one of their collaborators.

The CALQ is also a partner for the Canadian Research Chair on Cultural Citizenship of Deaf People and Cultural Equity Practices' campaign "La diversité capacitaire fait vibrer la culture" (cultural diversity makes for a vibrant culture). This initiative is designed in part to raise awareness among cultural workers, encourage the hiring of people with disabilities, and promote greater dissemination of their artistic practices.

About the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) invests in the imagination and celebrates the successes of those who create memorable works, shape Québec's cultural identity, and make it shine. With a view to equitable, sustainable artistic development, the CALQ supports creation, experimentation, and production in the arts and literature in all regions of Québec and promotes dissemination in Québec, Canada, and abroad.

Every year, the CALQ financially supports some 1500 artists and 800 non-profit arts organizations, contributing to the expression of a vibrant culture accessible across Québec. It encourages landmark artistic and literary works that generate pride among citizens, nourish our culture, and above all, create a timeless imprint.

Suivez-nous sur Facebook, Instagram et Twitter

SOURCE Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

For further information: Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche, Conseillère en communication, Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, [email protected]