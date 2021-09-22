All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EVAH Corp. (EVAH or the company) has announced that they are about to close their $20 million Series A funding round.

A business and innovation hub in the animal health industry, EVAH is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of biological products for preventing bacterial diseases in food animals. The company also designs microbiome solutions for improved growth performance and medicated feed against parasites.

Well-known players in the global animal health industry are investing in EVAH

This initial Series A funding round has attracted investors from Canada, Europe and the United States that share a keen interest for innovation and sustainability of the food chain to better feed the planet, in keeping with the United Nations' One Health approach.

The first $11.625 million tranches of equity was purchased by internationally recognized groups, including Groupe Jafaco Gestion, the investment arm of Preval Ag's founder, Grupo Fuertes, a major Spanish agrifood conglomerate comprised of over 20 companies and M.R.Capital et Investissements, entrepreneur Martin Roberge's investment arm. A group of investors in a Limited Partnership formed by founders, family, friends, and business collaborators completed the round.

"It is with great pride and gratitude that we're announcing our successful financing, which will allow for our business and scientific activities in Québec and in Prince Edward Island to become fully operational," said Michel Fortin, President and CEO of EVAH.

EVAH's great potential is recognized by the provincial government

EVAH also obtained a $4.950 million participation loan from the Québec Ministry of Economy and Innovation's BioMed Propulsion Program, whose objective is to financially support life-sciences companies with high growth potential located in Québec.

"The government support is clear proof of our ability to unite our team of scientists and managers behind our mission during a pandemic year. Further commitments of $3 million, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, should bring our total round to $20 million," added Michel Fortin.

A seasoned and highly successful team

EVAH's management and scientific resources are teaming up again, having successfully collaborated at Prevtec Microbia before. EVAH was founded in May 2020 and currently employs 18 staff members, a majority of whom are highly qualified women in science. Its four R&D projects will positively impact three economic regions: Saint-Hyacinthe's agrifood zone, Laval's Cité de la Biotech and Prince Edward Island's aquaculture industry. Thanks to its large contact network in the animal health industry in Canada and abroad, the EVAH team will act as an ambassador for its sector and for scientific innovation.

About the United Nations' One Health approach

The One Health global health approach recognizes that the health of animals, people, plants and the environment is interconnected. EVAH Corp. supports human health through nutrition by helping create solutions to reduce—and even remove—the risk of exposure to animal diseases in the agrifood industry. EVAH designs solutions that seek to reduce the amount of antibiotics used in the animal food chain. http://www.fao.org/one-health/en/

About Groupe Jafaco Gestion

Established in 1984, Groupe Jafaco Gestion Inc. is a management and investment company that founded Préval AG Inc., a North American leader in veal production made up of 36 diverse agribusinesses (veal, beef, lamb, crops, vegetables, grain processing) employing close to 1,200 people, including 40 at its Saint-Hyacinthe headquarters. Their mission is to strengthen their leading position in the agrifood industry.

About Grupo Fuertes

Grupo Fuertes is a Spanish business holding company formed by more than 20 different corporations, mainly dedicated to the agri-food sector. Among these, ElPozo Alimentación is the leading food company, whose brand is present in eight out of ten households in the country, and Cefusa is the livestock company belonging to Grupo Fuertes. More than 8,000 people work in the company, which in 2020 obtained a turnover of 1,900 million euros. With this project, Grupo Fuertes reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, innovation and integration in the food sector and health industry. www.grupofuertes.com

About EVAH Corp.

Standing for Evolution in Animal Health, EVAH is innovating for a better tomorrow. We are a Canada-based biotechnology company with a global perspective. Our team of managers and scientists is acquiring and developing animal health technologies and collaborating with research and development experts to bring them to the pre-commercial stage. We are positioned to respond to global trends in the food-producing animal space and tap-growing markets for productivity-enhancing solutions to sustainably feed the world thanks to healthy animal production and address consumer needs for non-antibiotic protein. www.evahgroup.ca.

