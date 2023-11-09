MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada announces today a $100,000 donation to Tree Canada as part of its program Operation ReLeaf. This major contribution is aimed at supporting citizens and municipalities impacted by the wildfires that occurred in Canada in 2023. The organization, which is committed to sustainable quality coffee, is proud to continue its firmly rooted collaboration with Tree Canada, the country's largest tree-planting charity.

Frédéric Pasquier, Vice-President, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Nespresso Canada, says: "Tree Canada's work is remarkable and necessary. We've seen the real impact of their efforts through donations and planting activities across the country. In the light of the many unfortunate forest fires that occurred in 2023, it is only natural for Nespresso Canada to continue its collaboration with the organization to help support national greening."

As sustainability is deeply embedded in Nespresso's DNA, its Club Members and employees will also be invited to contribute themselves by donating via Tree Canada's Operation ReLeaf. Information specific to individual donations will be shared through Nespresso Canada's channels.

Operation ReLeaf : a program with concrete impact

For more than 20 years, Tree Canada's program Operation ReLeaf has been helping communities recover from natural disasters and pest & tornadoes. To date, it has helped provide financial assistance to support the regreening of Nova Scotia following Hurricane Dorian in 2019, of Ottawa-Gatineau following the tornadoes of 2018 and 2019, and of Fort McMurray following the forest fires of 2016. Specific planting sites for this Nespresso Canada donation will be confirmed by 2025 following a more in-depth assessment of the situation across Canada.

"When Canada's landscapes and cities are threatened by natural disasters such as wildfires, Tree Canada is there to support the recovery process. With the help of committed partners such as Nespresso Canada, we are able to create more resilient ecosystems and healthier communities across Canada. We thank them for helping us make a difference," said Nicole Hurtubise, CEO of Tree Canada.

Sustainable quality coffee one step at a time

Continuing this collaboration with Tree Canada is part of the company's desire to take action on climate challenges, in order to have a significant impact within the country and to support local communities most affected by these forest fires. Nespresso continues to fight to achieve net zero emissions by 2035 globally, in line with the United Nations (UN) Science-Based Targets (SBTi) approach. One of the company's priorities is to move its coffee production towards regenerative agriculture, a form of farming that allows nature to regenerate itself while protecting the desired coffee quality. This donation is part of Nespresso's global strategy of commitment to sustainable quality coffee, and support for the communities in which the company operates.

Certified B Corp for more than a year, Nespresso meets corporate social and environmental responsibility standards and continues to use the strength and presence of its brand to make an impact locally and globally.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We are thought leaders and capacity builders, collaborating with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. For more information: www.treecanada.ca.

With the help of its partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees since its inception in 1992. In fact, Tree Canada is growing rapidly and in 2021-2022 will be a record-breaking year, planting 925,832 trees in 183 communities across the country.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency. Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14'000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

SOURCE Nespresso

