HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, governments, police, lawyers, judges and community groups are working in close partnership with communities and families to prevent youth involvement in the criminal justice system and to ensure a fair and effective youth justice system. The Government of Canada is pleased to support the innovative work done by its partners to help support youth who have been in conflict with the law.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek; and Kim Gibson-Chalmers, Manager of Youth Services from the John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington & Area announced the Government of Canada's support for their Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Youth Justice Program. The goal of this program is to support youth engaged in the justice system who have been diagnosed with, or are believed to be affected by, FASD.

Through this funding, the John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington & Area will:

provide individualized case management and support services to youth aged 12 to 17, who have been diagnosed with, or are believed to be affected by, FASD.





work with family members and caregivers to help them build support systems for themselves and their youth.





increase diversion and alternatives to custody programming, which will allow more youth to stay out of custody and out of the formal youth criminal justice system.





foster and strengthen collaborative relationships between the various agencies and service providers working with youth impacted by FASD in Hamilton and Burlington .

The Department of Justice is providing the John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington & Area, $600,000 over four years, through the Youth Justice Fund.

"We continue working with community partners across the country to ensure youth with mental health and cognitive disabilities stay out of the criminal justice system. The John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington & Area does important work through its specialized program for youth with FASD and their families, work our government is proud to support. This project will help vulnerable young people build a better future while fostering a safer and healthier community for all."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"On behalf of the John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington & Area, we thank the Government of Canada for supporting our essential work with FASD impacted youth, their caregivers, and the youth justice community. This funding allows us to advocate for these youth within the justice system while building greater capacity for justice professionals to meet the needs of FASD impacted youth within the system. We will assist youth to take accountability in meaningful ways and help youth and caregivers access community supports to build resiliency and prevent further engagement in the youth justice system."

Kim Gibson-Chalmers

Manger of Youth Services, John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington & Area



The Department of Justice Canada's Youth Justice Fund is designed to encourage a more effective youth justice system, respond to emerging youth justice issues and enable greater citizen and community participation in the youth justice system.





Youth Justice Fund is designed to encourage a more effective youth justice system, respond to emerging youth justice issues and enable greater citizen and community participation in the youth justice system. People with FASD face numerous challenges, such as adversities early in life and a lack of access to early diagnosis, which can increase their chances of coming into contact with the criminal justice system at a young age.





It is estimated that as many as 30% to 60% of youth and adults with FASD may have some level of contact with the criminal justice system. When looking at contact with forensic and correctional settings, it is estimated that those with FASD represent about 10% to 36% of the total offender population.





FASD is a brain injury that can occur when an unborn baby is exposed to alcohol. It's a lifelong disorder with effects that include physical, mental, behavioural and learning disabilities. These can vary from mild to severe.





Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is the leading cause of neurodevelopmental disability in Canada , which is estimated to affect approximately 4% of the population. The true prevalence of FASD is unknown as FASD is inherently difficult to measure due to challenges associated with recognition, screening and diagnosis.





, which is estimated to affect approximately 4% of the population. The true prevalence of FASD is unknown as FASD is inherently difficult to measure due to challenges associated with recognition, screening and diagnosis. With over 1.5 million Canadians with FASD today, there are more Canadians with FASD than autism, cerebral palsy, and Down Syndrome combined.

