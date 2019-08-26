Support for research into improved well and water services in the Village of Alma

ALMA, NB, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern water and wastewater infrastructure is critical to ensuring Canadians and their families have access to reliable water and wastewater services that meet the needs of dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and Her Worship Kirstin H. Shortt, Mayor of the Village of Alma, announced investments towards research and planning for a new municipal water well in the Village of Alma.

The project consists of a site assessment, preliminary drilling, hydraulic testing, and an environmental impact assessment to determine the municipality's capacity to support an additional water well and improved water system in the village.

An additional well would provide residents, businesses and visitors with improved water quality and consistent and reliable water supply, while increasing the capacity and accommodating for a growing community population.

The Government of Canada is investing over $250,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of New Brunswick will contribute over $139,000, with the Village of Alma contributing over $28,000.

Today's announcement also highlighted the Government of Canada's investment into New Brunswick's strategic resource trade corridors, announced on August 14, 2019. This project will see the replacement of 14 bridges and culverts located on nine collector roads and highways across the province. The upgrades will allow full truck weights (62,500 kg) to be accommodated so that New Brunswick's economy remains competitive.

Quotes

"Making sure there is an ample supply of clean water is not only a necessity for residents but also key to future economic growth in the area. Alma's water exploration challenge has helped shape our federal infrastructure program to better serve rural communities across the country. I commend the Village of Alma for their dedication and commitment to working with us to make this happen."

Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The ability to access clean, safe drinking water is critical for our communities. Our investment brings us one step closer to securing an additional well and improved water system for the residents and businesses of the Village of Alma."

Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Alma has been given a new lease on life, our doors for economic growth have been opened. After 7 years of working with numerous government officials and representatives and hours of negotiations we are now rewarded with the life-saving gift of water. Our gratitude to our current governments, both Federal and Provincial, is profound."

Her Worship Kirstin H. Shortt, Mayor of the Village of Alma

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada plan project map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy:

http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Rehabilitating New Brunswick's roadways will benefit businesses and residents with safer, more efficient transportation routes: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2019/08/rehabilitating-new-brunswicks-roadways-will-benefit-businesses-and-residents-with-safer-more-efficient-transportation-routes.html

