GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has made us aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for physical activity in our communities.

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine Mckenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced funding of more than $3.5 million for seven projects in the Outaouais Region. They were joined by Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families, Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region and Member of the National Assembly for Papineau, and Martin Lajeunesse, City Councillor and Chair of the City of Gatineau's Recreation, Sports and Community Development Committee. With this funding, local residents will have access to modern and safe facilities that will promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Outaouais Region to create living environments that are attractive to families and workers, while stimulating local economic recovery. More than $1.7 million in funding will be used to build an outdoor multipurpose water park at Parc Jack Eyamie. This project will include a 1.2-metre-deep paddling pool with a beach-style entrance, a swimming pool that is 1.2 metres deep and 20 metres long, a hot tub with jets, a landscaped and shaded terrace, and lighting for evening use.

In the Outaouais Region, the Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. In addition, the Government of Quebec is investing more than $1.7 million through its Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program.

Quotes:

"During these difficult times, it is essential to promote a healthy and active life for all. And the motto "a healthy mind in a healthy body" really suits the occasion! The health of Canadians is our government's top priority. In the Outaouais region, we are investing more than $1.7 million in seven projects which will stimulate the local economy at a time when it needs it most and provide healthy and inclusive living spaces where citizens can thrive. I thank my colleague Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, for this important investment. "

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to help Quebecers move more. Access to modern, quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. Thanks to the investments we are announcing today, I hope that everyone will enjoy being active."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"It is important to provide residents with quality recreational and sports infrastructure to help them develop an appreciation for physical activity and create a sense of belonging to their community. I am therefore very pleased with the investments announced for the seven projects in the Outaouais Region. I am confident that these achievements will be welcomed and will improve the daily lives of residents while energizing our region."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families, Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region and MNA for Papineau

"Gatineau is delighted by the $1.7-million contribution through the government's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS). An important step has been taken to build the outdoor multipurpose water park at Parc Jack-Eyamie. In addition to having multiple features, this flagship infrastructure for the east of the city will benefit people of all ages and will fit into the current and future plan for the park and the neighbourhood."

Martin Lajeunesse, City Councillor and Chair of the City of Gatineau's Recreation, Sport and Community Development Commission

Quick Facts:

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. PAFIRS has a budget of $294 million .

Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. PAFIRS has a budget of . Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Related Product:

Backgrounder: Canada and Quebec invest in seven sports and recreation projects in the Outaouais Region

Related Links:

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal investments in infrastructure projects in Quebec

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Sports and Recreation Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS – IBA)

http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/index.php?id=40823

Annex:

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in seven sports and recreation projects in the Outaouais Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being provided for seven recreational infrastructure projects in communities of the Outaouais Region. These projects include to renovating recreation centres and improving playgrounds and other sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,778,007 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,778,007 under its Financial Assistance Program for Recreational and Sports Infrastructure. Municipalities and other partners will also be contributing $1,779,735.61.

Project Information:

Location Project Name Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal/Other

Funding Campbell's Bay Renovation and expansion of the recreational infrastructure for children $41,600 $41,600 $41,762.44 Chénéville Lighting and upgrading of the grounds at Robert-Latour Park $71,518 $71,518 $71,520.62 Déléage Construction of a roof for the multicultural centre $484,285 $484,285 $484,286.93 Gatineau Construction of an outdoor multipurpose aquatic pond at Jack Eyamie Park $866,585 $866,585 $866,845.44 Grand-Remous Development of a multi-generational, multipurpose park $34,658 $34,658 $35,916.17 La Pêche Development of a multisport surface $133,522 $133,522 $133,562.08 Pontiac RCM Improvements to the PPJ bike park's trail network $145,839 $145,839 $145,841.93

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Alice Bergeron, Press Secretary for the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

