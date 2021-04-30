ALMA, QC, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - At a time when the pandemic has brought into sharper focus the importance of a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support close to 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have accessible, modern, safe facilities, creating the winning conditions for physical fitness activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Junior Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced funding of more than $4 million for seven projects in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region. For the occasion, they were accompanied by Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region and MNA for Chicoutimi; Éric Girard, MNA for Lac-Saint-Jean; and His Worship Marc Asselin, Mayor of Alma. This funding will ensure that residents of the region have access to safe, modern facilities that promote active, healthy and inclusive lifestyles.

This new infrastructure will help the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region to create communities that will attract families and workers, while stimulating local economic recovery. In particular, a total of more than $2.3 million in funding will be invested in redeveloping and expanding the Riverbend Curling Club in Alma. This project involves demolishing the existing service building and constructing a new one. It also includes repairing the outer shell of the ice building, insulating and waterproofing the roof, relocating the mechanical room, and repairing both the refrigeration system and the infrastructure of the playground slabs. Related work may also be carried out.

In Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, the Government of Canada is investing a total of more than $2 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $2 million in this project through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives [financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure].

Quotes

"Sport and recreation are essential to communities where people want to live, work and raise their families. To improve the health and well-being of Quebecers, the Government of Canada is funding seven projects in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region, including the expansion and redevelopment of the Riverbend Curling Club in Alma, creating local jobs and providing space for residents to enjoy for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are aware of the importance of being active. That's why we are taking steps to help Quebecers move more. Access to modern, high-quality recreational and sports facilities is a strong incentive to engage in regular physical activity. These projects will have concrete impacts on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, everyone will be able to enjoy the pleasure of being active."

Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Junior Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am very proud to announce investments of more than $4 million to improve recreational and sports infrastructure in my region. The citizens of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, like all Quebecers, deserve safe, high-quality facilities so that they can practise a physically active lifestyle. In these unusual times, I want to give even more people in the region the opportunity to be active and enjoy their favourite activities in a safe and healthy setting."

Andrée Laforest, Quebec's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean Region

"I am proud to see that our government is investing in our sports facilities and ensuring that we maintain the quality and diversity of the facilities available to citizens. This announcement goes beyond the practice of sport; it also helps support the many volunteers who keep these facilities alive. I know that it will have a positive impact on their involvement and on future projects."

Éric Girard, MNA for Lac-Saint-Jean

"Founded in 1929, the Riverbend Curling Club of Alma is an institution in team sports. Its membership consists of young people, workers and retirees, and it's one of the most dynamic curling clubs in Quebec. The Town of Alma is proud to contribute to this renewal project, and it's a great pleasure to know that the iconic Bonne Entente tournament will be held in purpose-built infrastructure."

His Worship Marc Asselin, Mayor of Alma

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects involving community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 for projects involving community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) forms part of the Invest in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which implements the ICIP in Quebec and establishes the terms and conditions and the parties' obligations and commitments. It has an envelope of $294 million .

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) forms part of the Invest in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which implements the ICIP in and establishes the terms and conditions and the parties' obligations and commitments. It has an envelope of . The Quebec Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure stream under the IBA.

By funding construction, development, renovation, upgrading, expansion or redevelopment projects for recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS supports the availability of good-quality recreational and sports infrastructure in all regions of Quebec and enhances public access to such infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in seven recreational and sports projects in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being allocated to seven recreational infrastructure projects in communities of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region. In particular, these projects involve renovating recreation centres and improving playgrounds and sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $2,046,199.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $2,046,199.50 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. Municipalities and other partners will contribute an additional $2,056,289.93.

Project Information

Location Project name and details Federal funding Provincial funding Municipal funding/other funding Albanel Development of water games and renovation of the service building $69,361.50 $69,361.50 $69,362.25 Alma Redevelopment and expansion of the Riverbend Curling Club $1,184,604.50 $1,184,604.50 $1,184,605.00 Chambord Renovation and improvement of the skateboard park $11,058.50 $11,058.50 $11,059.05 L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur Rehabilitation of the exterior of the arena $296,915.50 $296,915.50 $297,005.73 Petit-Saguenay Development of the Petit-Saguenay ball field $40,051.00 $40,051.00 $40,051.99 Saguenay (Jonquière) Upgrading of the Kénogami Curling Club $329,908.00 $329,908.00 $339,905.28 Saint-Félix-d'Otis Renovation and upgrading of the sports park $114,300.50 $114,300.50 $114,300.30



$2,046,199.50 $2,046,199.50 $2,056,289.93

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS – IBA)

http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/index.php?id=40823

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Alice Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of Quebec's Junior Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

