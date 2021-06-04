CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - At a time when the pandemic has brought the importance of a healthy population into sharper focus, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support close to 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have accessible, modern and safe facilities, creating winning conditions for physical activity in our communities.

Today, Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $59.4 million in funding for projects in the Montérégie Region. For the occasion, they were accompanied by Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec's Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Member for Borduas, MarieChantal Chassé, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Economy and Innovation (Innovation) and Member for Châteauguay, Bruno Tremblay, Mayor of Beauharnois and President of the Régie Sports et Loisirs Beau-Château (RSLBC), Pierre-Paul Routhier, Mayor of Châteauguay and Treasurer of the RSLBC, and Joëlle Éthier, Executive Director and Secretary-Treasurer of the RSLBC. The funding will ensure that residents of the region have access to safe, modern facilities that promote active, healthy and inclusive lifestyles.

This new infrastructure will help the Montérégie Region to create living environments conducive to attracting families and workers, while stimulating local economic recovery. In particular, a total of more than $14 million in funding will be invested in the construction of an indoor aquatic complex in Châteauguay. The complex will include a sports pool with diving boards and a recreational pool. It will also have a fitness room, lifeguard spaces, locker rooms, two aerobics and dance rooms, a multi-purpose room, a healthy food space, a boutique, bleachers, an office for sports organizations, storage areas, mechanical and electrical rooms, a janitorial room, a parking lot and a drop-off area.

In Montérégie, the Government of Canada is investing a total of more than $29.7 million through the community, culture and recreation infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $29.7 million through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure).

"Investments in recreational and sports infrastructure help build strong, sustainable, inclusive communities. They are sorely needed to better rebuild our Quebec and Canadian communities as the province begins its gradual reopening. I am therefore pleased to announce today federal funding of more than $29.7 million for recreational and sports infrastructure projects in Montérégie. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to help Quebecers to move more. Access to modern, high-quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive to engage in regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, everyone will experience the pleasure of moving."

Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"These projects are great news for our region. Thanks to these investments, we will be able to provide the residents of the Montérégie Region with modern, safe infrastructure for fitness and sports. In addition to promoting physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, these new facilities help make Montérégie an even more attractive place to live."

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec's Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Member for Borduas

"A healthy mind in a healthy body, as the old saying goes. With this project, the residents of our region will have access to a comprehensive recreational and sports facility for aquatic sports. This project is important to me; I've been watching it closely since I first heard about it. I am pleased to be a part of this announcement, and I am excited for our residents."

MarieChantal Chassé, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Economy and Innovation (Innovation) and Member for Châteauguay

"Today's announcement is the culmination of a long process requiring the energy and engagement of many players. As President of the Régie and Mayor of Beauharnois, I am pleased that the addition of this aquatic centre will bring to fruition another phase in the development of this large-scale project. The next phase will be the outdoor recreation centre, which we hope to have in place by 2025."

Bruno Tremblay, Mayor of Beauharnois and President of the RSLBC

"I am very pleased with the participation of all three levels of government. With these grants, the region will be able to proudly provide residents with the opportunity to fully enjoy all indoor aquatic games, and the Régie Beau-Château can take its place as a leader in sports and other activities."

Pierre-Paul Routhier, Mayor of Châteauguay and Treasurer of the RSLBC

"The residents of Beauharnois and Châteauguay will soon have a modern, stimulating family aquatic infrastructure. Thanks to this grant, the RSLBC will be able to develop new sports programs and provide a variety of aquatic activities for all. This announcement is something to celebrate! I am grateful to the federal and provincial governments for this financial support, and I commend our elected officials for recognizing the importance of sports in everyone's daily life."

Joëlle Éthier, Executive Director and Secretary-Treasurer of the RSLBC

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government will invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects involving community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being allocated to recreational infrastructure projects in communities of the Montérégie Region. In particular, these projects involve renovating recreation centres and improving playgrounds and sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $29,712,933 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $29,712,933 through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. Municipalities and other partners will contribute an additional $32,002,942.

Project information

Location Project name and details Federal funding Provincial funding Municipal funding / other funding Ange-Gardien Construction of a covered multi-sport rink $378,332.50 $378,332.50 $389,798.50 Bedford Construction of a pumptrack $61,137.50 $61,137.50 $80,035.92 Châteauguay Construction of an indoor aquatic complex $7,061,674.50 $7,061,674.50 $7,750,078.00 Contrecoeur Construction of a service building in Pierre-Eucher-Cormier Park $351,975.00 $351,975.00 $351,975.53 Cowansville Rehabilitation and upgrading of the Cowansville aquatic centre $2,591,350.00 $2,591,350.00 $2,591,394.13 Dunham Development of an intergenerational, multi-sport municipal park $36,583.50 $36,583.50 $36,693.77 Henryville Redevelopment of Parc des Copains $208,816.50 $208,816.50 $208,879.74 La Prairie Installation of a synthetic-turf soccer/football field $479,240.50 $479,240.50 $479,240.51 Lacolle Installation of recreational facilities $220,586.50 $220,586.50 $220,584.48 Mercier Construction of a new refrigerated skating rink in Loiselle Park $1,458,596.00 $1,458,596.00 $1,458,640.00 Noyan Redevelopment of MacCallum Park $152,292.00 $152,292.00 $152,750.69 Ormstown Construction of a multi-sport area $55,993.00 $55,993.00 $55,994.01 Roxton Pond Construction of a double tennis court $114,751.00 $114,751.00 $114,786.17 Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu Rehabilitation of the soccer field $48,294.00 $48,294.00 $48,294.76 Saint-Césaire Construction of a new arena to replace Guy Nadeau Arena $2,680,621.00 $2,680,621.00 $2,681,426.86 Saint-Chrysostome Renovation of municipal sports facilities $49,417.00 $49,417.00 $49,417.83 Sainte-Barbe Improvements to recreational and sports facilities $74,766.50 $74,766.50 $74,765.44 Sainte-Justine-de-Newton Reconstruction of the outdoor rink $31,245.00 $31,245.00 $32,192.70 Sainte-Madeleine Construction of a covered multi-purpose rink $407,065.50 $407,065.50 $407,188.92 Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford Development of a skateboard park and pétanque courts $35,557.00 $35,557.00 $35,664.59 Saint-Lambert Restoration of the Saint-Lambert lawn bowling green $64,217.00 $64,217.00 $65,644.97 Saint-Ours Rehabilitation of the Richard Gosselin skating rink $318,789.50 $318,789.50 $328,450.89 Saint-Pie Construction of a roof over the multi-purpose rink $544,113.50 $544,113.50 $544,277.93 Saint-Polycarpe Renovation of the Soulanges sports centre $2,152,916.50 $2,152,916.50 $2,159,427.44 Saint-Valérien-de-Milton Installation of water play modules $24,252.00 $24,252.00 $24,987.25 Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Insulation of the ceiling and replacement of the heating system in the gymnastics hall of the CampiAgile gymnastics club $110,350.00 $110,350.00 $110,350.75

Note : details regarding the remaining 31,5 million dollars committed for the Montérégie Region will be shared at a later date.

