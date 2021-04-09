NOTRE-DAME-DES-PRAIRIES, QC, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has made us aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to provide support for nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for physical activity in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Ste, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced $18.8 million in funding for the completion of 15 projects in the Lanaudière Region. They were joined by Caroline Proulx, Member of the National Assembly for Berthier, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière Region, and Suzanne Dauphin, Mayor of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies.

With this funding, local residents will have access to modern and safe facilities that promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Lanaudière Region to create living environments conducive to attracting families and workers, while providing stimulus for the local economic recovery. Among other things, more than $2.9 million in financial assistance will be used to build a covered, refrigerated outdoor skating rink with boards in Amable-Chalut Park in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies. Anchors for basketball nets and spaces for refrigeration equipment are also included in the project. The project also involves the construction of a service building to house a change room for users, washrooms and a garage for the ice resurfacer. In addition, landscaping work will connect the service building and covered ice rink to Antonio-Barrette Boulevard to the north and Jetté Street to the south. The existing parking lot will also be expanded to accommodate the additional traffic that the facility is expected to generate.

In the Lanaudière Region, the Government of Canada is investing a total of $9,426,796.50 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), while the Government of Quebec is investing a total of $9,426,796.50 through its Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Funding Program.

Quotes:

"Sports and recreation are essential to living healthy, active lives and staying connected to the community. The well-being of Canadians is an ongoing concern for our government. In the Lanaudière Region, the Government of Canada is investing more than $9.4 million in 15 sports and recreational infrastructure projects, which will help stimulate the regional economy at a time when it needs it most. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to help Quebecers get involved more in physical fitness activities. Access to modern, good–quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. Thanks to the investments we are announcing today, I hope that everyone will enjoy being more physically active."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The government is committed to ensuring that all regions benefit from new sports and recreational facilities that meet the needs of athletes, young sports enthusiasts and the general public. By encouraging physical activity in this way, we are promoting the general well-being of all residents and I am proud of that. I am pleased to announce these investments in recreational and sport infrastructure. When we return to a more normal life, these projects will enable even more people in our region to be physically active and to enjoy their favourite activities in healthy and safe environments."

Caroline Proulx, Member of the National Assembly for Berthier, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière Region

"The people of our municipality have been hoping to see this for some time, and I am very pleased to confirm that, with this grant, a covered, refrigerated skating rink along with a service building will be built in 2022 in Amable-Chalut Park in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies. This funding makes it possible to carry out a project that will influence the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of families, young people and adults. They will be able to use this place year-round in all weather conditions!"

Suzanne Dauphin, Mayor of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies

Quick Facts:

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), the objective of which is to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The budget for the PAFIRS is $294 million .

and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The budget for the PAFIRS is . Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS objective is to provide support for recreational and sports infrastructure in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

