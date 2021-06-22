SOREL-TRACY, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to confirm that $ 20 million has been invested for the construction of a new sports complex in Sorel-Tracy, the last of 176 new recreational and sports infrastructure projects approved in the province. The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are both investing $10 million each in this project.

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Rachel Bendayan, on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honorable Catherine McKenna, and the Minister responsible for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Mrs. Isabelle Charest, made the announcement today. For the occasion, they were accompanied by the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education (vocational training component) and MP for Richelieu, Mr. Jean-Bernard Émond, and the Mayor of Sorel-Tracy, Mr. Serge Péloquin. These investments will increase local residents' access to safe and modern facilities that promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new sports complex will include: two swimming pools with bleachers, an indoor water games area, a multipurpose room, a dry sauna, changing rooms, associated equipment, circulation areas, a service area, a reception area, a concierge, technical and maintenance rooms, offices, storage rooms and a public area with a view of the pools. Parking spaces are also planned as well as the landscaping.

Total investments of $ 294 million have been announced in recent months to support 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. The Government of Canada is investing more than $ 146 million through the Community Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $ 146 million under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, thus creating the ideal conditions to practice physical activities in our communities.

Quotes

"The pandemic has reminded us of the importance of recreational and sports infrastructure to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Whether it is an outdoor skating rink, a swimming pool or a sports field, Quebecers and all Canadians deserve accessible and quality sports facilities. That is why the federal government is proud to invest more than $ 146 million in 176 recreational and sports infrastructures that will help build dynamic and resilient communities. We warmly thank our partners in Quebec for their continued collaboration. Our Canada infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects while creating jobs across the country and building cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our tour of the regions began last March in Mauricie and it is today, here in Sorel-Tracy, that we officially mark the end of this series of great PAFIRS announcements that we have made across Quebec. Since taking office, I have cherished this program and the projects that result from it, as it allows people to move, be active and be healthy. I am proud to see that Quebecers are realizing the importance of staying active. That's why, together with our federal, municipal and other partners, we are implementing means to enable them to move more. In total, $ 294 million will be used to carry out 176 projects that will have concrete impacts on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities, throughout Quebec. I really hope that, thanks to the investments that we have announced in recent weeks, the entire population will be able to enjoy the pleasure of physical activities."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"The Montérégie is no exception to the reality of the dilapidated nature of recreational and sports facilities. Even here in Sorel-Tracy. That's why this announcement is timely. I am very happy for all residents of Sorel-Tracy and the surrounding area, who deserve quality, pleasant and safe environments. The example of the new sports complex in Sorel-Tracy fully demonstrates the possibilities of such a joint funding program. I also thank everyone involved in this project."

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice, Minister responsible for the French Language, Secularism and Parliamentary Reform, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region and MP for Borduas

"Providing our citizens with modern, quality sports facilities also means promoting our region, energizing our community and encouraging new families to settle here. This announcement shows that our government is listening to the needs of our region. It is a concrete gesture for the realization of a structuring and essential project for the City of Sorel-Tracy and its surroundings."

Jean-Bernard Émond, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education (vocational training component) and MP for Richelieu

"I know how important the aquatic complex is to all of us. This project is essential for the people here and for our athletes who shine across the province, and have been for a long time. Thanks to the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives, Sorel-Tracy will finally have an aquatic complex to match the interest and talent of its athletes."

Serge Péloquin, Mayor of Sorel-Tracy

Highlights

As part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), between 2018 and 2028 the federal government is planning to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec for projects targeting community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transportation; and rural and northern community infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), between 2018 and 2028 the federal government is planning to invest over in for projects targeting community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transportation; and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Quebec government's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which is designed to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an envelope of $294 million .

government's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which is designed to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an envelope of . The Quebec Department of Education is responsible for setting up the recreational infrastructure sub-component of the Community Cultural and Recreation Stream, targeted by the IBA.

The PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports facilities that are in good condition throughout Quebec and increase access to these facilities for the population by funding construction, fit-up, renovation, upgrade, expansion and refit projects for recreational and sports facilities.

