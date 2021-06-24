Support for BC Workplaces to Assess, Improve or Develop a Disability Management Program

International research has proven that the implementation of disability management (DM) programs is the most effective way of restoring and maintaining workers' abilities while reducing the cost of disability for workers, employers, government and insurance carriers.

Through this initiative, BC workplaces are being provided with the opportunity to have a free assessment of their DM program. The Workplace Disability Management Assessment (WDMA) tool is optimized to allow for an accurate program assessment through a face-to-face interview, conducted onsite or online.

Program assessments are carried out through certified auditors who have completed a dedicated training program in the use of the assessment tool and who also have achieved the Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP) designation.



The framework of the WDMA Assessment tool was developed based on a global review of best practices in DM. The key elements identified as crucial when administering effective DM programs are embodied in the tool.

The end result is that the WDMA provides a written analysis that includes:

a snapshot of the current program identifying gaps, and

provides best practice recommendations moving forward.

Common benefits derived from undertaking such an assessment are:

Reducing the number of days lost due to injuries and illness

Reducing costs associated with short and long term disability assessment rates

Reducing workers compensation assessment rates

