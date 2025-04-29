Using your Experience as Eligibility Criteria to the Bachelor of Disability Management (BDM) Program
Apr 29, 2025, 09:00 ET
Scholarships available for BC Residents – Final Intake
PORT ALBERNI, BC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences (PCU-WHS) has announced a new and innovative opportunity for individuals who hold a verifiable Red Seal Certification (Trades to Academic – TTA) admission into Year 3 of the Bachelor of Disability Management (BDM) Program.
Admission Directly into Year 3 of the BDM
Other options to apply for Admission Directly into Year 3 of the BDM are:
With an ever increasing number of available employment opportunities in the Return to Work and Disability Management field across Canada and internationally, from front line return to work coordination to senior management positions working as a Disability Management Professional can be not only a financially rewarding career, but allows you to make a positive difference in someone's life.
In recognition of the key role which early intervention and successful job retention efforts can have in reducing the socio-economic impact of disabling health impairments for disabled workers, employers and our society at large, many employers, unions, WCBs and other relevant stakeholders are expanding their efforts through Disability Management programs, policies and practices to build knowledge and capacity designed to improve successful accommodation of disabled workers.
Deadline for Applications
The deadline for applications for the Fall 2025 intake of the BDM is June 1, 2025. Potential applicants are urged to apply as soon as possible as scholarships are awarded on a first-come/first-qualified basis.
For more details on the Bachelor of Disability Management program and to make a scholarship application, please contact the National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR) by email at: [email protected]
Detailed information regarding these opportunities can be found at: https://www.nidmar.ca/news/full_story.asp?fid=282
