Using your Experience as Eligibility Criteria to the Bachelor of Disability Management (BDM) Program

Scholarships available for BC Residents – Final Intake

PORT ALBERNI, BC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences (PCU-WHS) has announced a new and innovative opportunity for individuals who hold a verifiable Red Seal Certification (Trades to Academic – TTA) admission into Year 3 of the Bachelor of Disability Management (BDM) Program.

Admission Directly into Year 3 of the BDM

Students granted credit under Red Seal Certification will be required to enrol in a research course unless they have achieved course equivalency. Pre-entry assessment of English command/writing skills typically needed for success will be required. .

Other options to apply for Admission Directly into Year 3 of the BDM are:

Having successfully completed an associate degree, 2-year diploma, or other relevant educational prerequisite which provides 60 transferable academic credits (or equivalent) in a range of disciplines (preferred domains include human resources, occupational health and safety, healthcare, business, and social work).





On the basis of Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) which includes a combination of professional experience and career education assessed under Flexible Admission policy on a case-by-case basis. Applicants under Flexible Admission should have a minimum of 5–10 years of relevant experience in a related field.

With an ever increasing number of available employment opportunities in the Return to Work and Disability Management field across Canada and internationally, from front line return to work coordination to senior management positions working as a Disability Management Professional can be not only a financially rewarding career, but allows you to make a positive difference in someone's life.

In recognition of the key role which early intervention and successful job retention efforts can have in reducing the socio-economic impact of disabling health impairments for disabled workers, employers and our society at large, many employers, unions, WCBs and other relevant stakeholders are expanding their efforts through Disability Management programs, policies and practices to build knowledge and capacity designed to improve successful accommodation of disabled workers.

Deadline for Applications

The deadline for applications for the Fall 2025 intake of the BDM is June 1, 2025. Potential applicants are urged to apply as soon as possible as scholarships are awarded on a first-come/first-qualified basis.

For more details on the Bachelor of Disability Management program and to make a scholarship application, please contact the National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR) by email at: [email protected]

Detailed information regarding these opportunities can be found at: https://www.nidmar.ca/news/full_story.asp?fid=282

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact: Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director, National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR), Tel: 778-421-0821, Email: [email protected]