Supply Chain Digitization Creates New Revenue Opportunities in the Vaccine Market

"To succeed in this oligopolistic market, companies will need to carve a niche for themselves. This can be achieved by offering successful solutions either for long-standing challenges in HIV and malaria or by focusing on new therapeutic areas like Alzheimer's and diabetes," said Khushbu Jain, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health . " Contract development and manufacturing organizations ( CDMO s) can capture a larger share of the market by employing novel bioproduction systems and establishing competencies in DNA/RNA-based antigens as a majority of vaccines in late stages of clinical development utilize cell-culture and virus-like particles ."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in Global Vaccines Market, Forecast to 2024, highlights the largest growth segments as well as the prospects for small and mid-sized companies. It examines the business models evolving across the value chain and new technologies, and identifies new innovation centers of vaccine development. The regions covered include North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3rw.

"Traditionally, pharmerging nations have been preferred for their cost innovation and manufacturing advantages but several entrants have been focusing on developing a new generation of vaccine platforms and delivery systems that will be relevant to western as well as eastern markets," noted Jain. "Europe continues to dominate the market with vaccine production capacity due to the strong presence of large pharma and globally certified CDMOs; however, the fastest growth is expected from the Asia-Pacific market."

In addition to the increasing awareness of the public health value of vaccines, there are revenue opportunities in:

Digitizing the supply chain to bridge the gap between innovation and last-mile delivery.

Exploring opportunities in emerging delivery technologies such as electroporation ( EP ), live bacterial vectors , biodegradable polymer-based nano and microparticulate systems for improving the efficacy of DNA vaccines in humans.

( ), , and for improving the efficacy of DNA vaccines in humans. Investing in traveler's vaccines , collaborating with emerging market players on DNA vaccines, and increasing investment in expanding contract services.

, collaborating with emerging market players on DNA vaccines, and increasing investment in expanding contract services. Developing needle-free systems such as transdermal , dissolvable , or implantable . However, they need to be cost-comparable to needle delivery solutions.

, , or . However, they need to be cost-comparable to needle delivery solutions. Extending existing vaccines into a thermostable format.

Growth Opportunities in Global Vaccines Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

