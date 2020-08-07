TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO of Supply Chain Canada, announced today that John D. Salt and David White are being inducted as the 2020 Supply Chain Canada Fellows, and will now carry the FSCMP post-nominal designation as a Fellow Supply Chain Management ProfessionalTM. Fellows are awarded annually to individuals for conspicuous service to the industry, profession, and community at large. This accolade is based on the most rigorous selection standards and reserved for senior executives whose careers have demonstrated visionary leadership, innovation and excellence in supply chain management.



John Salt is the Senior Vice-President of Supply Chain at Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) and is responsible for overseeing the flow of goods from the Canadian Tire family of companies' merchandise suppliers to retail stores and to customers. He also oversees the ongoing development and enhancement of the company's transportation, distribution and online fulfillment networks and has led the deployment of new and innovative technologies across the supply chain to improve quality, productivity and operational agility. Since taking on this role in 2009, John has been instrumental in upgrading the systems that support the operations of CTC's logistics and transportation functions. He also oversaw the construction of the Company's new Bolton Distribution Centre, the largest LEED building of its kind in North America, and under his leadership, the Bolton DC has seen significant innovations in technology, sustainability, and Omnichannel readiness.



David White is the Executive Vice President of Supply Management at NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent global bus manufacturer and mobility solutions provider for mass transportation, operating 50 facilities across 10 countries, and powered by 9000 people. In 2002, David transitioned from a finance leadership role to a newly created executive position that strategically raised the profile and importance of Supply Management at NFI (then New Flyer Industries). He led a multi-year transformation to a world-class, lean supply chain organization. Today, David is responsible for the leadership and coordination of the Strategic Supply activities across the NFI businesses, a key player at the Group Executive table comprised of the CEO, the Presidents of each Business Unit, and the executives responsible for leading HR, Legal, and Finance.

"It is my honour to celebrate the careers of John Salt and David White and to recognize their tremendous contributions to the supply chain profession by bestowing upon them the FSCMP. Recognizing our exceptional and visionary supply chain leaders in Canada is critical to promoting how central supply chain is to the success of Canadian companies and to moving our Canadian economy forward." said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, Supply Chain Canada. "I look forward to working with John and David as Fellows to continue to promote and grow the profession and inspire the next generation of leaders."



As Canada's highest award in supply chain leadership, and the most exclusive, the FSCMP represents the pinnacle of achievement in the supply chain industry. Past recipients include visionary leaders Madeleine Paquin, Robert Wiebe, Douglas Harrison, Geoff Frodsham, and Patrick Etokudo. Supply Chain Canada would like to congratulate both John Salt and David White, and thank them for their decades of contribution. A Supply Chain Canada Fellow is Canada at its finest.

