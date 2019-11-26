Supply Chain Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces sign agreement, enabling Logistics Officers with CAF Training a fast-track to SCMP Designation

TORONTO and BORDEN, ON, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - In a ceremony today at Canadian Forces Base Borden, Supply Chain Canada™ and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) signed a memorandum of understanding through which CAF Logistics Officers who have completed Supply Officer training gain advanced standing toward the Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation, Canada's most sought-after designation for those entering the profession and advancing within it.

"Logistics Officers must prepare intellectually and professionally to meet the challenges of a complex and evolving defence supply chain," said Lieutenant-Colonel Gordon Bennett, Commander of the Canadian Forces Logistics Training Centre. "Practical experience has shown over and over that military training alone is not enough. This memorandum of understanding acknowledges Supply Officer training qualifications towards advanced standing in the SCMP Designation. This recognizes the training and practical experience many Supply Officers possess, while allowing professional development opportunities to enhance knowledge in supply chain management."

Supply Chain Canada's SCMP Designation Program™ comprises multi-module, multi-workshop coursework, the intensive 4-day SCMP Leadership Residency™, and the case-based SCMP National Exam™. Through the new agreement, CAF Logistics Officers who have completed Supply Officer training are immediately exempt from 50 percent of the SCMP Designation Program coursework.

"Canada's future economic success will be strengthened by recognizing that our Canadian soldiers receive world-class education and training during their military careers and are highly skilled in supply chain areas such as logistics," said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO of Supply Chain Canada.

"Fast-tracking Logistics Officers through our new pathway into the SCMP Designation will help to transition our soldiers more quickly and seamlessly into valuable, in-demand civilian roles in supply chain. This is good for our soldiers and veterans. This is good for business. This is good for Canada," said Buhagiar.

About Supply Chain Canada™

Supply Chain Canada is the voice of Canada's supply chain sector, representing and serving more than 6,500 members across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. Its mission is to provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession. Through its education, advocacy, member services and thought leadership the association is working towards achieving its vision that Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth. Its Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMP) designation is Canada's most sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain. www.supplychaincanada.com

About the Canadian Forces Logistics Training Centre

The Canadian Forces Logistics Training Centre (CFLTC) delivers relevant, effective and modernized training in order to produce well disciplined, technically sound and operationally focussed non-commissioned members, officers and civilian defence partners with a view to enable operational success. CFLTC pursues excellence by leveraging innovation, technologies and partnerships to professionalize training at the strategic, operational and tactical levels in support of the strategic priorities provided from higher command.

