Superstar Carrie Underwood to launch exclusive SiriusXM channel

'CARRIE'S COUNTRY,' new year-round channel from one of country music's most iconic artists to launch in June 2023

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today that eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood, will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June.

CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be curated and presented by Underwood. SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America. The exclusive year-round channel joins SiriusXM's artist channel lineup which includes Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio, The Beatles Channel, Drake's Sound 42, and more.

Carrie's Country on SiriusXM (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be a musical journey hand-crafted by country's iconic rhinestoned superstar. Carrie Underwood will highlight her friends, favourites, and influences - new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners will also hear high-octane favourites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more. In addition to Underwood's own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

"I'm thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel," says Underwood. "I can't wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favourite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country."

"Carrie Underwood is one of country music's biggest and most multi-faceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SiriusXM channel is truly special," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "CARRIE'S COUNTRY will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel's programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers."

CARRIE'S COUNTRY original programming will include monthly themed shows, morning workout and late-night hard-rock blocks, as well as Saviour Sunday – a full day of inspirational music including Carrie's own gospel catalogue, country titles, and more of the music that is close to her heart. In "Find Your Path" (named for her bestselling lifestyle book), Carrie and her fitness trainer share advice, helpful strategies, healthy habits, and more. She'll invite friends, peers, and fans to "Take the Wheel" as special guest DJs. In another regular feature, inspired by her ongoing Las Vegas residency REFLECTION, Carrie will look back at career milestones and memories, all set to the songs that make up the soundtrack to her life. She'll introduce listeners to her band members, touring crew, and the cast of characters that makes up her touring family, and will share her passions for fitness and wellness, gardening, and all of the favourite things that make up Carrie's world.

Underwood will relaunch her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency this June, after recently wrapping her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. She is the highest-certified female country artist for singles in RIAA history, a bestselling author of the fitness and lifestyle book Find Your Path, and the Founder/Creator of the fit52 fitness app. With over 85 million records sold worldwide, Time previously named Underwood one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her first album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She ended last year as Billboard's Top Country Female 2022 and was honoured as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People's Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 10 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will resume in June. Her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, and she recently completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]; Media contacts for Carrie Underwood: Brad Cafarelli, Full Coverage Communications, [email protected]; Natasha Desai, Full Coverage Communications, [email protected]