LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of recent media revelations about its Malaysian supplier and partner, Supermax Healthcare Canada wishes to unequivocally condemn the alleged practices and reaffirm its commitment to ensuring the respect of workers' rights throughout its supply chain. The allegations reported in the media are unacceptable and, as soon as we obtain all of the information on these, the company will consider all options available to rectify the situation, including sourcing from an alternative supplier, regardless of Supermax Corp.'s financial stake in the Canadian company.

Supermax Healthcare Canada is a Quebec-based company whose management is assumed by the Quebec shareholder. In keeping with its values, the company invested during the pandemic to maximize local production of personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks. However, the company, like 65% of the world, sources its disposable gloves from Malaysian suppliers.

Supermax Healthcare Canada regularly request informations from its Malaysian supplier and partner, Supermax Corp. which is fully responsible for the management of the disposable glove factories. In recent years, none of the audit reports shared with the Canadian company have indicated such treatment of workers. The most recent report dates from December 2019 and was forwarded, along with all of the requested documentation, to the Canadian government in the wake of disturbing allegations against other glove manufacturers in Malaysia. The Government of Canada was satisfied with the documents shared.

Last October, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruling against Supermax Corp. and some of its subsidiaries led Supermax Healthcare Canada to seek further clarification from its Malaysian supplier and partner. The Malaysian partner confirmed that two labor audits are currently being conducted by independent firms and that two additional U.S. auditors will also conduct analysis and monitoring through April 2022. In addition, Supermax Corp. said it is in discussions with various diplomatic bodies in Malaysia, including the Nepalese and Bangladeshi embassies, to help migrant workers assert their rights.

If the recent reported allegations are substantiated by the findings of these audits, Supermax Healthcare Canada will explore all possible options to address the situation and take swift action to ensure that workers' rights are respected in its supply chain. The company is eagerly awaiting the results of these independent audits, which are intended to clarify the situation for everyone.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada

Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada is based in Longueuil and employs nearly 40 workers. With its new surgical mask production plant, it aims to promote the local supply of personal protective equipment in Quebec and Canada. Supermax Healthcare Canada is a member company of the Supermax Berhad Group, located in Malaysia. The Supermax Berhad Group is the second largest manufacturer of disposable gloves in the world and exports its products to over 160 countries.

SOURCE Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc.

For further information: Frédérique Lorrain, TACT, [email protected]