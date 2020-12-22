The Quebec-based company is taking bold steps by launching its "Helping Hands" initiative.

LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As the number of people in precarious situations has skyrocketed in the metropolitan area since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Supermax Healthcare Canada ("Supermax"), owner of the Aurelia Gloves Canada® trademark, launched in spring 2020 the "Helping Hands" initiative aimed, as a first step, at supplying free personal protective equipment (PPE) to non-profit organizations in Montreal and the province of Quebec.

"We are going through an unprecedented crisis, and Quebecers in precarious situations are among the hardest hit in recent months, said Sylvain Bergeron, Executive Vice President of Supermax Healthcare Canada. It is our duty to contribute to the collective effort to limit the spread of the virus, not only by ensuring the health of our front-line workers, but also the health of our most vulnerable citizens."

After contacting key agencies in the field, including Centraide of Greater Montreal, Moisson Montréal, L'Itinéraire and many others, Supermax has compiled a list of agencies of all sizes with the most pressing needs. However, as efficient and coordinated distribution can sometimes be a challenging task, Supermax joined forces with Ernst & Young LLP (EY), a leading professional services provider, in the planning and logistics of distributing over 300,000 gloves.

Secondly, Supermax donated more than 100,000 units of medical masks, hand disinfectants and protective visors to Centres Jeunesse de Montréal and the Food Banks of Quebec, representing more than 100 non-profit organizations in Quebec.

To this day, the "Helping Hands" initiative has distributed more than 400,000 pairs of gloves, masks, and other protective equipment to more than 150 organizations in Quebec, ensuring a supply for more than 10 weeks within these organizations.

"Beyond our efforts to distribute gloves and other PPE, we are committed to providing Quebecers with information on the use of protective equipment, said Mr. Bergeron. It is important to realize that a pair of gloves or a mask are only the first step in self-protection. It is knowledge and enforcement of usage protocols before, during and after wearing equipment, such as hand washing, that will ensure complete protection."

In addition to contributions in PPE, Supermax has also financially supported, for a total amount of more than $65,000, several causes that closely affect our local and national communities such as Moisson Rive Sud, la Guignolée, November and Les P'tits Lutins.

Supermax hopes that other personal protective equipment manufacturers and distributors will join the movement. Since the supply and distribution network is now fully operational, it would only take a few days to supply the weekly needs of organizations if the necessary volumes of equipment were engaged.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc.

Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. is a company member of the Supermax Berhad Group, located in Malaysia. The Supermax Berhad Group is the second largest manufacturer of disposable gloves in the world and exports its products to over 160 countries. Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. is located in Longueuil and employs approximately 20 people. As a manufacturer of its own products, Supermax Berhad Group has developed a range of successful brands such as Supermax, Aurelia and Maxter, offering products such as gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment that are reliable and recognized by laboratories, hospitals, pharmacists, doctors and surgeons around the world.

To learn more about the initiative, visit https://aureliaglovescanada.com/en/about/helping-hands/

To learn more about Aurelia, visit aureliaglovescanada.com or visit our Facebook or LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc.

For further information: Sylvain Bergeron, [email protected], 450 926-2828 ext. 224; Nicolas Bergeron, [email protected], 450 926-2828