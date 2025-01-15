Superior Propane Becomes First to Market Renewable Propane in Canada

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - In an important milestone, Superior Propane announces a partnership with the City of Chilliwack to shift from traditional propane to renewable propane. Superior made the first renewable propane delivery to the City of Chilliwack in September 2024, marking the first step in the City's transition to gradually replace its conventional propane supply with a renewable propane alternative for its fleet. This initiative is part of Superior Propane's broader vision for expanding the availability of low-carbon, renewable propane in the Canadian market.

"Our partnership with the City of Chilliwack represents our first step into the renewable propane market, and we're proud to lead the way in developing this important part of Canada's energy market," said Superior Propane President Rick Carron.

The renewable propane supplied by Superior Propane seamlessly integrates into the City of Chilliwack's existing auto propane fueling system. The City plans to operate approximately 100 propane-powered units from its fleet solely on renewable propane. These vehicles, spanning various brands, classes, and engine types, serve a range of municipal functions, from street sweeping and snow ploughing to other road maintenance tasks.

"Superior Propane has helped us demonstrate real-world performance and emissions reduction potential of renewable propane while ensuring an easy integration with our current propane vehicles," said City of Chilliwack Mayor, Ken Popove. "The transition was smooth, and our vehicles are delivering the same power and performance as before."

As a 'drop-in' replacement fuel, renewable propane requires no infrastructure changes, allowing Superior Propane to leverage its existing and vast delivery network to expand availability, as additional supply is secured, to more customers. Consumers can easily switch to renewable propane and enjoy the benefits of a low carbon1 energy source without incurring additional setup costs.

About Superior Propane

Superior Propane has the largest distribution network in Canada to reliably provide low-carbon and clean energy alternatives to homes and businesses. With approximately 200 service and distribution points, Superior delivers reliable energy solutions that help residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers reduce emissions and costs. Superior Propane employs more than 1,000 Canadians and delivers over 1.2 billion litres of propane across more than 10,000 communities annually. Superior has been in business since 1951 and is part of the Energy Distribution business of Superior Plus LP.

About the City of Chilliwack

Chilliwack is home to over 105,000 people, residing on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples. Chilliwack is a city surrounded by natural beauty, abundant recreational and lifestyle opportunities and a sound business sector, including prosperous agricultural, industrial and commercial industries.

________________________________ 1 Superior defines "low carbon" and "lower carbon" fuels as those a lower carbon intensity than fossil fuels that may be utilized in the same application (e.g. diesel or gasoline).

