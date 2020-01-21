Super Écran: Bell abusing its market dominance again

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As a result of another anticompetitive maneuver by Bell, Videotron has been forced to discontinue on-demand access to Super Écran content for its customers, as of today. Bell is also blocking access to its Super Écran Go app, as of today, for Videotron customers who subscribe to Super Écran. Videotron is disappointed that Bell is again using its market dominance to place its main rival at a disadvantage, at the expense of consumers.

Videotron customers who are affected by these changes will receive an email today. Those who wish to cancel their subscription to Super Écran's linear channels may do so at any time through the Customer Centre or by calling Customer Service at 1 877 512-0911.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,545,200 cable and IP television customers, and 443,500 subscribers to its Club illico over-the-top video service. Videotron is also the Quebec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,724,300 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,288,700 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,052,700 Quebec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers and one of Montréal's top employers.

