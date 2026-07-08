Super Copper Provides Corporate Update: Funded and Advancing Exploration

Maiden drilling program mobilizing at the El Alto target: up to 15 holes (~5,000 m) testing an 800 m-plus chargeability corridor within a 3.5 km mineralized trend

Two-project pipeline advancing: Phase 1 geophysics completed at the Castilla project, next-stage drill targeting underway

Fully funded: treasury strengthened by the March 2026 financing, funding the Company's planned 2026 exploration programs

Proprietary biopolymer technology in development for copper processing and remediation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update across its two copper projects in Chile's Atacama Region, its material science division, and its strengthened balance sheet. With its maiden drilling program starting imminently, a fully funded treasury, the Company believes it is entering the most active period in its history.

"The next six months will define Super Copper. Drilling at El Alto gives us our first real test of the Cordillera thesis we've spent two years building, Castilla is advancing toward its own maiden drill targets, and our material science division is working towards technology upside that doesn't depend on any single drill hole. We are fully funded for these immediate exploration programs. What we've assembled is a company with multiple, independent ways to create value, and we look forward to developments from each of them," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper.

Why Copper, Why Now

Accelerating demand: Data centres, power grids, and industrial automation continue to drive structural growth in copper consumption.

Data centres, power grids, and industrial automation continue to drive structural growth in copper consumption. Tightening supply: Aging mines and declining ore grades are widely cited as constraining new supply, supporting a constructive long-term price environment.

Aging mines and declining ore grades are widely cited as constraining new supply, supporting a constructive long-term price environment. Premier jurisdiction: Chile is the world's leading copper-producing nation, with established mining infrastructure and a permitting and investment framework supportive of exploration and development, and Super Copper holds two projects in its Atacama Region.

Project Updates

Cordillera Cobre Project: Drilling Imminent

As announced on June 30, 2026, the Company is mobilizing for its maiden diamond drill program at the El Alto target. Platforms are built, access roads are complete, and the rig is moving to site.

Phase 1 contemplates up to 15 holes for approximately 5,000 metres across eight platforms, testing an 800 m-plus chargeability corridor defined by induced polarization (IP) surveying, coincident with a 3.5 km magnetic corridor linking the El Alto and Calcite Hill targets. A steady cadence of assay results is expected throughout the program.

Castilla Project: Advancing to Next Phase

Phase 1 geophysics is complete, comprising WorldView-3 (WV3) hyperspectral imaging and a magnetic survey designed to map structure and alteration across the project.

Next steps include an IP survey and 3D magnetic vector inversion (MVI) modelling, followed by a targeted sampling program, with the goal of defining a first set of drill-ready targets and launching a maiden drill program at Castilla.

Castilla gives shareholders a second engine, more targets and more shots on goal, within the same district.

Material Science Division: A Third Way to Win

Three targeted programs: The Company has started a structured 15-month R&D program applying proprietary biopolymer chemistry to three of copper mining's core challenges: (1) increasing copper recovery rates and leaching speed in conventional hydrometallurgical circuits; (2) treating process wastewater to government discharge standards while recovering saleable copper compounds; and (3) decontaminating recirculating water circuits to reduce freshwater consumption.

The Company has started a structured 15-month R&D program applying proprietary biopolymer chemistry to three of copper mining's core challenges: (1) increasing copper recovery rates and leaching speed in conventional hydrometallurgical circuits; (2) treating process wastewater to government discharge standards while recovering saleable copper compounds; and (3) decontaminating recirculating water circuits to reduce freshwater consumption. Milestone-gated and independently verifiable: The program is operating under four milestone-gated tranches, governed by a joint steering committee, and measured against quantified success criteria, including specific percentage-point improvements in copper recovery or a reduction in extraction time. Bench results are anticipated to be replicated in triplicate and confirmed in on-site field trials.

The program is operating under four milestone-gated tranches, governed by a joint steering committee, and measured against quantified success criteria, including specific percentage-point improvements in copper recovery or a reduction in extraction time. Bench results are anticipated to be replicated in triplicate and confirmed in on-site field trials. Shareholders own the upside: Intellectual property developed under the funded program is jointly owned 50/50.

"Every copper producer on earth wants three things: more metal from the same tonne of rock, cleaner water, and lower costs. Our material science division is initiating a program on all three, with hard numbers to hit, and independent verification. It's a third way to win that sits alongside the exploration upside at Cordillera Cobre and Castilla," added CEO Zachary Dolesky.

Corporate Outlook: What's Ahead

Fully funded: Following the March 2026 financing, anchored by cornerstone investor Apeiron Investment Group, the Company is funded to execute its near-term exploration programs.

Following the March 2026 financing, anchored by cornerstone investor Apeiron Investment Group, the Company is funded to execute its near-term exploration programs. Aligned ownership: Management and strategic partners hold a material stake in Super Copper, supporting strong alignment with shareholders.

Management and strategic partners hold a material stake in Super Copper, supporting strong alignment with shareholders. Brand-new Corporate Material: The Company is launching a new website and corporate presentation reflecting its updated branding.

The Company is launching a new website and corporate presentation reflecting its updated branding. Target milestones: Key objectives include completing the maiden drill program at Cordillera Cobre, advancing geophysics and target generation at Castilla, securing any required permits for follow-up programs, and continuing to advance the biopolymer initiative toward commercial readiness.

With drilling set to commence and a funded treasury, the Company looks forward to delivering updates to shareholders during the coming months.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., P.Geol., of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Grant of RSUs

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,723,930 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan.

Pursuant to an existing previously announced consulting agreement with Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. ("Apeiron") dated May 29, 2025 (the "Apeiron Agreement"), Apeiron previously agreed to provide advisory services to the Company in exchange for 4,000,000 RSUs, of which 3,000,000 RSUs were previously granted (see the Company's news release dated May 29, 2025 for further details). The Company has now granted Apeiron the balance of 1,000,000 RSUs, of which 168,000 RSUs were granted to Longyear Capital Management LLC ("Longyear") at the direction of Apeiron. Longyear is a corporation controlled by Sebastian Wagner, a director of the Company and the Natural Resources Lead of Apeiron.

As previously announced on August 19, 2025, the Company entered into an amending agreement to the Apeiron Agreement and in consideration for Apeiron's continued services, the Company agreed to grant RSUs to Apeiron in an amount equal to 2.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on an annual basis. The Company has now granted Apeiron an aggregate of 1,361,965 RSUs, of which 272,393 RSUs were granted to Longyear at the direction of Apeiron. Additionally, pursuant to an amended management consulting agreement with Orion Management FZE-LLC and Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, the CEO of the Company, the Company has granted to Mr. Dolesky an aggregate of 1,361,965 RSUs, representing 2.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The RSUs granted to Apeiron and to Longyear at the direction of Apeiron, and Mr. Dymala-Dolesky vest in four equal tranches, with 25% vesting on the date of grant, August 29, 2026, November 29, 2026, and February 28, 2027.

The RSUs will be subject to a four month hold period expiring November 4, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The grant of RSUs to Apeiron and to Longyear at the direction of Apeiron, and the grant of RSUs to Mr. Dolesky pursuant to the amended management consulting agreement, each constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on certain exemptions from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval for the transactions under MI 61-101, namely sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the grant of RSUs as set out above exceeds 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization (calculated in accordance with MI 61-101).

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, scope and completion of site preparation and the Phase 1 drilling program; the expected timing of drill rig mobilization and commencement of drilling; the number of platforms, drill holes and metres planned; the anticipated timing and significance of assay results; the Company's exploration plans and objectives; the terms, vesting and settlement of the RSUs granted to Apeiron, Longyear and Mr. Dolesky. Such statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding contractor availability and performance, permitting, weather and ground conditions, equipment, financing, and the absence of unforeseen delays.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes such assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: exploration risk; the inherent uncertainty of geophysical interpretation, risk that such interpretations are not confirmed by drilling; the risk that drill-ready targets are not defined or do not result in economic mineralization; weather, logistical, contractor and permitting delays; commodity price volatility; capital market conditions and the Company's ability to fund its planned programs; changes in applicable laws, regulatory requirements or stock exchange policies, and the ability of the parties to satisfy any conditions applicable to the RSUs and the underlying consulting arrangements; and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], www.supercopper.com