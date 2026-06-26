Super Copper Defines Property-Scale and Structurally Controlled Copper-Gold System at the Castilla Project

Drone magnetometry and WorldView-3 alteration mapping defines a large hydrothermal system spatially coincident with high-grade surface grab samples of up to 53.8 g/t Au and 17.7% Cu

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its phase one geophysics program at the 100%-owned Castilla Project ("Castilla" or the "Project"). The integrated datasets define property-scale alteration and structural corridors that are spatially coincident with the high-grade gold and copper rock samples previously reported (see news release dated January 15, 2026), and have identified a new, previously unsampled iron-oxide gossan target in the northeast portion of the Project (Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1. Drone magnetometry 1VD-RTP over Castilla with 2025 gold grades overlain. The highest-grade samples cluster where northwest–southeast and northeast structural trends intersect, consistent with Atacama IOCG systems. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.) Figure 2. WorldView-3 hyperspectral iron-oxide / gossan mapping (PhotoSat) over Castilla with 2025 rock-sample copper grades overlaid, including the 17.7% Cu IOCG-core sample (E02505) in north-central Castilla. The northeastern gossan target again stands out in warm colours, in ground not covered by the 2025 sampling program. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

Highlights

Property-scale alteration system mapped. WV3 hyperspectral mapping defines a large, coherent zone of phyllic (sericite) and propylitic (chlorite–epidote) alteration across central and southwestern Castilla, spatially coincident with the Company's highest-grade surface samples.

WV3 hyperspectral mapping defines a large, coherent zone of phyllic (sericite) and propylitic (chlorite–epidote) alteration across central and southwestern Castilla, spatially coincident with the Company's highest-grade surface samples. Structural control confirmed. Drone magnetic data (first vertical derivative of the reduced-to-pole field, "1VD-RTP") define conjugate northwest- and northeast-trending structural corridors. The highest-grade gold and copper rock samples cluster at the intersections of these structures (Figure 1), the dilational settings that typically focus mineralization in Atacama iron-oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") systems.

Drone magnetic data (first vertical derivative of the reduced-to-pole field, "1VD-RTP") define conjugate northwest- and northeast-trending structural corridors. The highest-grade gold and copper rock samples cluster at the intersections of these structures (Figure 1), the dilational settings that typically focus mineralization in Atacama iron-oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") systems. Iron-oxide alteration over the interpreted IOCG core. Mapped hematite alteration coincides with the magnetite-rich, high-iron zone in north-central Castilla, including sample E02505 (17.7% Cu, 39.1% Fe), consistent with an IOCG core.

Mapped hematite alteration coincides with the magnetite-rich, high-iron zone in north-central Castilla, including sample E02505 (17.7% Cu, 39.1% Fe), consistent with an IOCG core. New iron-oxide gossan target identified. A large iron-oxide gossan and goethite footprint has been mapped in northeastern Castilla, in an area not covered by the Company's 2025 rock-sampling program. Gossans represent weathered, oxidized caps to sulphide bodies and are a recognized vector to copper mineralization.

A large iron-oxide gossan and goethite footprint has been mapped in northeastern Castilla, in an area not covered by the Company's 2025 rock-sampling program. Gossans represent weathered, oxidized caps to sulphide bodies and are a recognized vector to copper mineralization. Alteration assemblage supports the IOCG model. The near-absence of advanced argillic alteration (no detectable alunite and only minor kaolinite) is consistent with an IOCG / structurally-controlled system rather than a high-sulfidation epithermal system, helping to refine the exploration model.

The near-absence of advanced argillic alteration (no detectable alunite and only minor kaolinite) is consistent with an IOCG / structurally-controlled system rather than a high-sulfidation epithermal system, helping to refine the exploration model. Depth-targeting datasets to follow. Total-field magnetic products, a three-dimensional magnetization vector inversion ("MVI"), and an induced polarization ("IP") survey are planned to model magnetite (IOCG) bodies and sulphide mineralization at depth, and to rank drill-ready targets for a maiden diamond drill program at Castilla.

Geophysical and Alteration Survey

The drone magnetic survey was completed at Castilla over the Company's claim package, with magnetic data processing, structural interpretation and three-dimensional modelling performed by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX"). The first vertical derivative of the reduced-to-pole field ("1VD-RTP") sharpens near-surface magnetic edges and reveals the Project's structural backbone: a dominant northwest–southeast trend, consistent with the regional Atacama structural grain, cut by a northeast–east-northeast set of cross-structures. Where those two directions cross is exactly where the highest-grade samples sit.

The WV3 alteration mapping was completed by PhotoSat Information Ltd. ("PhotoSat") using WorldView-3 satellite imagery and PhotoSat's deep-learning mineral-mapping process, delivered to the Company on June 11, 2026. The survey mapped twelve alteration mineral products at 2-metre resolution. Key results:

Sericite (phyllic) alteration: Widespread and intense across the central and southwestern Project area, hosting the Company's central gold corridor and southwestern copper occurrences.

Widespread and intense across the central and southwestern Project area, hosting the Company's central gold corridor and southwestern copper occurrences. Chlorite-epidote (propylitic) alteration: Extensive across the southwestern and central Project area, forming a broad peripheral halo.

Extensive across the southwestern and central Project area, forming a broad peripheral halo. Hematite and iron-oxide alteration: Concentrated in north-central Castilla, coincident with the interpreted magnetite-rich IOCG core and historical iron-oxide workings.

Concentrated in north-central Castilla, coincident with the interpreted magnetite-rich IOCG core and historical iron-oxide workings. Iron-oxide gossans and goethite: A large footprint in northeastern Castilla, in ground not previously sampled by the Company, interpreted as a new target.

Together, the structural and alteration datasets indicate that the high-grade surface mineralization at Castilla sits within a large, coherent hydrothermal alteration system controlled by intersecting structures, a setting consistent with IOCG-style deposits of the Chilean Copper Belt.

Management Commentary

"Castilla is coming together fast," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "We already knew the surface grades were excellent with up to 53.8 g/t gold and 17.7% copper. This new dataset adds scale and control. We can now see that our best hits sit at the intersection of structure, alteration and geochemistry, inside a property-scale hydrothermal system. The alteration assemblage points at an IOCG model, and on top of that we've identified an entirely new gossan target in the northeast that we've never sampled. The upcoming 3D magnetic inversion and IP survey will let us image potential sulphides at depth and push the strongest targets towards a prospective drilling program."

Next Steps

The Company is advancing the following work programs at Castilla:

Total-field magnetic products and 3D MVI inversion. APEX will deliver the total magnetic intensity (reduced-to-pole) imagery and a three-dimensional MVI model to image magnetite-bearing bodies at depth and resolve magnetite-additive (IOCG core) versus magnetite-destructive (alteration) domains. The MVI methodology solves for magnetization direction and is suited to settings where remanent magnetization is present. Induced polarization survey. An IP survey is planned to map chargeability associated with sulphide mineralization below the depth of effective surface sampling. Survey design will be finalized following review of the magnetic and alteration datasets. Target ranking and drill planning. All datasets: surface geochemistry, structure, alteration, 3D magnetics and IP, will be integrated under the supervision of the Company's Qualified Person to prioritize and rank targets for a prospective maiden drill program at Castilla.

These programs at Castilla advance in parallel with the Company's maiden diamond drill program at its Cordillera Cobre Project, where drilling of geophysically-defined IOCG targets is expected to start soon.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., P.Geol., of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, scope, parameters and anticipated results of the drone magnetic, hyperspectral, magnetization vector inversion and induced polarization programs at the Castilla Project; the ability of these programs to define, prioritize and rank drill-ready targets; the interpretation of surface mineralization, alteration signatures, gossan targets and structural setting at Castilla, including the interpreted IOCG model and the newly identified northeastern gossan target; the potential for mineralization at depth; comparisons to other IOCG-style deposits and mines in the Atacama Fault System corridor; the timing, scope and results of a maiden diamond drill program at Castilla and of the maiden diamond drill program at the Company's Cordillera Cobre Project; and the Company's broader exploration and acquisition plans in Chile.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes such assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: exploration risk; the inherent uncertainty of geophysical, hyperspectral and structural interpretation, and the risk that such interpretations are not confirmed by drilling; the risk that drill-ready targets are not defined or do not result in economic mineralization; weather, logistical, contractor and permitting delays; commodity price volatility; capital market conditions and the Company's ability to fund its planned programs; and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Grab and channel samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the Project. Historical workings and artisanal mining observations referenced herein do not constitute a mineral resource estimate and should not be relied upon as such.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], www.supercopper.com