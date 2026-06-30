Super Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Cordillera Cobre Project, Chile

Drill pad construction and access roads complete, rig mobilization in progress at the El Alto target

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for its maiden diamond drilling program at the El Alto target on its Cordillera Cobre copper project (the "Project"), located 70 km northeast of Copiapó in Chile's prolific Atacama Region. Drill platforms have been constructed and access roads established, the Company's drilling contractor is being mobilized to site, and drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Highlights

Figure 1. Komatsu PC300LC excavator constructing drill pads at the Cordillera Cobre Project, El Alto Target. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.) Figure 2. Completed drill pad and graded access on the ridge, Cordillera Cobre project (June 2026). (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

Site preparation complete: Construction of drill pads and supporting access roads at the El Alto target is complete on schedule, positioning the Company for the imminent start of drilling.

Construction of drill pads and supporting access roads at the El Alto target is complete on schedule, positioning the Company for the imminent start of drilling. Drilling contractor engaged: An experienced drilling contractor has been engaged to execute the Phase 1 diamond drilling program.

An experienced drilling contractor has been engaged to execute the Phase 1 diamond drilling program. Permitting in place: The program is advancing on a SERNAGEOMIN notification basis, which permits drilling at up to 40 separate platforms.



"Everything to this point, groundwork, geophysics, modelling, and target generation, has been about earning the right to drill. With platforms built and the rig mobilizing, we're now about to test that work directly. From here it's about execution, and we look forward to updating the market as results come in," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper.

Mobilization and Site Preparation

Earthworks at the Project have been completed using a Komatsu PC300LC excavator, with drill platforms cut and access roads graded across the El Alto target area in preparation for the arrival of the drill rig. A total of 8 platforms with at least one hole planned from each location planned for Phase 1, supporting an initial program of up to 5,000 metres.

The Phase 1 program is designed to test the El Alto target, where previous induced polarization (IP) surveying defined a chargeability corridor extending over 800 metres along strike.

This chargeability corridor is coincident with a broader 3.5-kilometre magnetic corridor linking the El Alto and Calcite Hill targets, defined through 3D magnetic vector inversion (MVI) modelling. Together, these results provide the geological rationale for the maiden drill program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., P.Geol., of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, scope and completion of site preparation and the Phase 1 drilling program; the expected timing of drill rig mobilization and commencement of drilling; the number of platforms, drill holes and metres planned; the anticipated timing and significance of assay results; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. Such statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the time, including assumptions regarding contractor availability and performance, permitting, weather and ground conditions, equipment, financing, and the absence of unforeseen delays.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes such assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: exploration risk; the inherent uncertainty of geophysical interpretation, risk that such interpretations are not confirmed by drilling; the risk that drill-ready targets are not defined or do not result in economic mineralization; weather, logistical, contractor and permitting delays; commodity price volatility; capital market conditions and the Company's ability to fund its planned programs; and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected]; www.supercopper.com