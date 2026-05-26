Super Copper Commences Property-Wide Geophysics at Castilla Copper-Gold Project, Atacama, Chile

Integrated drone magnetics, induced polarization (IP) and WorldView-3 hyperspectral programs designed to convert surface signatures (up to 53.8 g/t Au and 17.7% Cu) into drill-ready targets

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an integrated geophysical and hyperspectral exploration program at its 100%-owned Castilla copper-gold project ("Castilla" or the "Project"), located approximately 60 km southwest of Copiapó in Chile's Atacama region. The program is designed to systematically convert Castilla's extensive surface mineralization, including results of up to 53.8 g/t Au and 17.7% Cu, into ranked, drill-ready targets across the property.

Drone conducting property-wide magnetic survey at Super Copper’s Castilla property, May 2026 (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

Program Highlights

Drone-borne magnetic survey engaged to complete high-resolution total-field magnetics over the full property footprint, flown at 50 m above ground level using a Geometrics MagArrow cesium-vapour magnetometer on a DJI Matrice 300 RTK platform

engaged to complete high-resolution total-field magnetics over the full property footprint, flown at 50 m above ground level using a Geometrics MagArrow cesium-vapour magnetometer on a DJI Matrice 300 RTK platform WorldView-3 satellite hyperspectral imagery engaged with PhotoSat Information Ltd. for high-resolution alteration mineral mapping over an 85 km² core area, complemented by a regional (R-HET) hyperspectral package covering 2,000 km²

engaged with PhotoSat Information Ltd. for high-resolution alteration mineral mapping over an 85 km² core area, complemented by a regional (R-HET) hyperspectral package covering 2,000 km² Induced Polarization (IP) survey to follow on highest-priority targets identified by magnetics and hyperspectral integration, designed to map disseminated sulphides and chargeable bodies at depth

to follow on highest-priority targets identified by magnetics and hyperspectral integration, designed to map disseminated sulphides and chargeable bodies at depth Integrated 3D inversion of magnetic and IP datasets planned to deliver a fully-modelled targeting package

CEO Commentary

"Castilla has already produced some of the most striking surface signatures in our portfolio, 53.8 g/t gold and 17.7% copper from grab samples, and consistent IOCG-style iron values across the property," said Zachary Dolesky, Founder and CEO of Super Copper. "What the project has not had is the modern geophysical coverage needed to vector those signatures into the subsurface. This program changes that. Drone magnetics will map the structural architecture and IOCG plumbing system, WorldView-3 will fingerprint the alteration footprint at two-metre resolution, and IP will test the highest-priority chargeable targets at depth. Our objective is simple: develop a maiden Castilla drill program with a ranked, geophysically-defined target inventory."

Castilla Project Background

The Castilla project comprises a ~7,200 hectare 100%-owned land package in Chile's Atacama region, with no underlying royalties or back-in rights. Surface sampling has returned high-grade results including up to 53.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 17.7% copper (Cu) from selective grab samples, with mineralized vein systems mapped over strike lengths of up to 500 metres. Significant iron values, 23 assays returning greater than 10% Fe and 10 assays greater than 50% Fe, are consistent with an Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) style system. Historical artisanal underground workings confirm continuity of mineralization to at least 50 metres depth; the property has never been drill-tested.

Castilla is positioned along the Atacama Fault System (AFS), the same regional structural corridor that hosts producing and historic mines including Manto Negro and Osornina. The current program is designed to integrate magnetic, IP, and hyperspectral datasets into a single 3D targeting framework, building on the Company's technical approach previously applied at the El Alto target on the Cordillera Cobre project.

Drone Magnetic Survey

The Company has engaged a Santiago-based geophysical services contractor with ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001 accreditation, to execute a property-wide drone-borne magnetic survey at Castilla. Key survey parameters:

Platform: DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone with Geometrics MagArrow total-field cesium-vapour magnetometer

DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone with Geometrics MagArrow total-field cesium-vapour magnetometer Base station: Geometrics G-859 for diurnal correction and magnetic storm monitoring

Geometrics G-859 for diurnal correction and magnetic storm monitoring Flight height: 50 metres above ground level, terrain-following using SRTM digital elevation model

50 metres above ground level, terrain-following using SRTM digital elevation model Line spacing: production lines spaced every 100 metres east-west, with north-south tie lines every 1,000 metres

production lines spaced every 100 metres east-west, with north-south tie lines every 1,000 metres Total survey: approximately 798 line-kilometres across the property

approximately 798 line-kilometres across the property Deliverables: total magnetic intensity (TMI), reduced-to-pole (RTP), first vertical derivative, and analytic signal maps, with optional 3D magnetic susceptibility inversion using the UBC MAG3D system

Field acquisition is expected to take approximately eight days, followed by processing and reporting.

WorldView-3 Hyperspectral Imagery: PhotoSat

In parallel, the Company has engaged PhotoSat Information Ltd. of Vancouver to deliver an integrated remote-sensing alteration mapping package including WorldView-3 high-resolution satellite imagery and hyperspectral dataset:

WorldView-3 alteration mapping will be carried out over an 85 km² core area at the Castilla property, mapping up to 12 alteration minerals (including kaolinite, alunite, sericite, chlorite/epidote, calcite, hematite, goethite, jarosite, and iron-oxide gossans) at 2-metre resolution

over an 85 km² core area at the Castilla property, mapping up to 12 alteration minerals (including kaolinite, alunite, sericite, chlorite/epidote, calcite, hematite, goethite, jarosite, and iron-oxide gossans) at 2-metre resolution Context imagery including geology-enhanced colour, SWIR-enhanced, Sabins composite and Sultan composite images for structural and lithological interpretation

The combined hyperspectral package is designed to characterize the surface alteration footprint of the Castilla IOCG system, identify previously unmapped alteration centres, and provide an independent dataset that can be co-registered with magnetic anomalies to high-grade IP target selection.

Induced Polarization (IP) Survey

Following completion and integration of the magnetic and hyperspectral datasets, the Company anticipates deploying a ground IP / resistivity survey across the highest-priority target areas. The IP program will be intended to detect disseminated sulphide mineralization and chargeable bodies at depth, replicating the targeting workflow previously applied by the Company at the El Alto target on the Cordillera Cobre project, where IP, magnetics and MVI inversion defined an 800-metre coincident anomaly corridor now being advanced to maiden diamond drilling.

Final IP line layout, total line-kilometres and contractor selection will be confirmed and announced following review of the magnetic and hyperspectral results.

Next Steps

Drone magnetic acquisition: mobilization within approximately two weeks of contractor preparation period

PhotoSat hyperspectral deliverables: digital deliverables expected in parallel with magnetic acquisition

Integrated magnetic and hyperspectral targeting review and announcement of IP survey design

3D inversion and final target ranking

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., P.Geol., of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, scope, parameters and anticipated results of the drone magnetic, hyperspectral and induced polarization programs at the Castilla project; the ability of these programs to define drill-ready targets; the interpretation of surface mineralization, alteration signatures, and structural setting at Castilla; comparisons to other IOCG-style deposits and mines in the Atacama Fault System corridor; the timing of a maiden drill program at Castilla; and the Company's broader exploration and acquisition plans in Chile.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes such assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: exploration risk; the inherent uncertainty of geophysical and hyperspectral interpretation; weather, logistical, contractor and permitting delays; commodity price volatility; capital market conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Grab and channel samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the Project. Historical workings and artisanal mining observations referenced herein do not constitute a mineral resource estimate and should not be relied upon as such.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected]